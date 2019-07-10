You Folks Are Amazing!

RUSH: You folks are amazing. My goodness, the response we’re getting to the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt at RushLimbaugh.com. Do you know there are 30 knockoffs out here now, and probably more. No, we’re handling it. I’m just telling you, they’re popping up all over the place, people making the attempt to sell these T-shirts as though they are ours but from their store, their site.

And I just want to remind you the only legitimate, genuine, real Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt with our great fabric and great graphic artwork and our tie-in to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is at RushLimbaugh.com. We’re approaching — I got a photo today of the second truck showing up to restock the inventory. Over 30 fake websites out there.

And I’ll tell you, this is making a huge splash. It’s an amazing pushback against Nike, against Colin Kaepernick, everybody else who wants to take all of the wonderful, good of this country and continue to trash it. People are fed up with it. They want a way to push back. There are many things people can do. This is one of them.

And I’ll tell you, if you are one of the many thousands, one of the many tens of thousands who have now signed up and gotten one of these shirts, we want to see photos. If you go to RushLimbaugh.com and search around there, you’ll find a way to send us a photo of you in action in your Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt. We’re looking for photos from people all over the country, so be sure and send them in via the store page at RushLimbaugh.com.

RUSH: Here’s Mary in Mount Vernon, New York. Great to have you. You’re next. Hello.

CALLER: Thank you, Rush. And I am an American who loves our flag, our president, my country, and also was educated here to use a dictionary. The dictionary term “hero” has an exact relationship to suffering and sacrifice. Hero is something that we do not misuse. It’s been misused with children’s toys, the Yankees, and other people who have been allowed to walk down the Canyon of Heroes down which I saw —

RUSH: Oh.

CALLER: — American heroes returning from war —

RUSH: Now I see where we’re going with this. You are offended that the women’s U.S. soccer team was afforded the opportunity to traverse the Canyon of Heroes because they’re not? According to definition of the word, they’re not heroes?

CALLER: Yes. Exactly. Because not that women can’t be heroes. There were WAVES and WACS and I don’t see those movies on TV anymore.

RUSH: I had one of them as a teacher of ballroom dance my first semester of college. My last semester of college too.

CALLER: Yes. Well, the thing is that I have questioned the veterans organizations for decades as to why they do not defend that canyon from misuse by political and —

RUSH: Well, now, look Mary, we’ve had so much corruption — I understand. By the way, she’s right, folks. If you want to go by the strict dictionary definition of the word, “hero” does involve everything she said, overcoming tremendous adversity, sacrifice. There really are very few heroes. You can have a personal hero. What you really mean is an idol, somebody you really admire.

The word “hero” has been expanded to encompass a lot of human characteristics. But if you go to the dictionary for the definition, you would have to conclude here that Mary has a point, but nobody’s gonna object to it on that basis. I know you’re trying to make a point since we’re discussing all of this, and the point is how we are bastardizing the way we categorize greatness and in the process we’re diminishing it. I understand your point entirely. I’m glad you called.

Speaking of all this, let me take one last reminder. We have now, folks, this is incredible. We’ve identified 35 knockoff Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt websites. To refresh your memory, last Thursday, Trump’s Fourth of July celebration before the Lincoln Memorial following Kaepernick telling Nike to bag their Betsy Ross shoes, infuriated me.

I got hold of Kathryn, “How quick could we turn around a Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt?” We turned it around, we got it up and running by Monday, four-day turnaround, unheard of. We had thousands and thousands made and printed, Rush Limbaugh T-shirt from the Rush Limbaugh store. The RushLimbaugh.com store is a unique fabric to T-shirts. It’s not a cheap little cotton thing that’s gonna shrivel up and shrink after one laundering. It is a really quality T-shirt.

Women are demanding that we make a V-neck version of it for them. We have the original Betsy Ross flag printed on the front of it. Open the trusty drawer, I’m gonna hold it up for you right now on the Dittocam. Turn on that side Dittocam so I can hold this thing up for people. This is it. Stand Up for Betsy Ross with my signature underneath it, and it is the only genuine T-shirt out there. The only legitimate Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt. Thirty-five knockoffs out there.

Do you realize how popular this is? Thirty-five different websites are selling a fake version of this trying to pass it off as a T-shirt from the RushLimbaugh.com store. But the only place to get this real Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt is at RushLimbaugh.com at our EIB Store. The importance of this is that we have a tie-in, a portion of the proceeds benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It’s a great organization dedicated to helping those who were lost on 9/11, the military and first responders.

None of these knockoffs are participating in this. And it’s interesting. They’re all including my signature on ’em and trying to make you think that they are licensed sellers of this shirt. There is only one place. We have been shocked. Thirty-five knockoffs is a testament to how popular this is. The reason it’s popular is because people are fed up. It is a way of standing up for Betsy Ross, for America, and shouting out to Nike and Kaepernick and pushing back against this.

We’ve had to reorder twice. They sent me a photo today of the gigantic semi-truck loading up at our loading dock to unload the reorders just this morning. I mean, tens of thousands out the door. This is just Wednesday. This is three days of this. And we didn’t know how long it would go. We didn’t have a plan. We just wanted to do this to benefit the charity and to personally do something to push back against this lunacy.

So thanks to all of you who have participated in this. And again, I have to praise my own product here. The fabric that we use, I say material, but the fabric we use for this T-shirt’s unlike — I’m sure there are other T-shirts out there. I’m not a connoisseur of them, but this is not your average, ordinary, cheapo cotton T-shirt. This is a classy fabric and material that lasts a long time and stands out. The graphics of the Betsy Ross flag on this shirt are perfection as well, if I say so myself.