AOC Accuses Pelosi of Bigotry!

RUSH: Holy smokes, folks, Nancy Pelosi’s getting a dose. She is getting some treatment, the kind of treatment we usually get. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is accusing Pelosi of racism. She says Pelosi has a bias and is singling out freshman women of color. And, of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes that she is a person of color and that Pelosi is singling her out.

The Drive-By Media doesn’t know what to make of this. The Drive-By Media desperately wants Democrat unity. The Drive-By Media has been running the Democrat Party. Do not doubt me on this, folks. The Drive-By Media, I really believe, has been the energy behind the Democrat Party for a long time. It used to be the Drive-By Media was an adjunct, a branch office, if you will. I think they are headquarters. I don’t think there’s any question about it.

And the Drive-By Media is unable to maintain unity. You know how they have tried to maintain unity on the Democrat side? Just by focusing on get Trump, get Trump, get Trump, because that’s what they think will unify the rest of the party. That’s why they’re already doing countdowns to the Mueller testimony next Wednesday, while a number of people on Mueller’s side and the DOJ are trying to weasel out of the appearance.