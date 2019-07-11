Bad Poll News for Biden

RUSH: Hey, we got some new polling data out there that does not look good for Joe Biden. People have been shocked that he has held on through all of the assaults that have been leveled his way. And I say “assaults.” I mean, they’re minor little taps compared to what Republicans get from the Drive-By Media, but there have been some exposes on Biden, his kids, crazy deals, Biden being out of touch, didn’t know what he was doing half the time, his gaffes, plagiarism, copycat stuff.

There’s an Economist, slash, YouGov poll that just came out. Biden has dropped to 22% from 35% in this poll, and Fauxcahontas, Elizabeth Warren’s only five points behind him. That’s almost within the margin of error. But also big news in this poll is that Crazy Bernie is down to 11%.

The bottom appears to be falling out of Crazy Bernie’s campaign. Biden is beginning to stumble. Mayor Pete is floundering. Nothing happening there. And Elizabeth Warren is — this is just one poll, but it’s not an insignificant one. Now, you and I, polls shmolls, but they pay attention to them, and so do donors and fundraisers.