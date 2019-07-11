Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Calling Nancy Out

RUSH: Wednesday meeting morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took members of her Democrat caucus to the woodshed. IN a closed door meeting, scolded them for going public with their complaints. She told the members if they had complaints, they should come and talk to her about them. And they should not air their grievances with other party members on social media platforms.

It didn’t take long to see the results of that discipline lesson.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Democrat firecracker, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, found her way back into the headlines. She went public with even more complaints about Democrats.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the Democrats have become the party of “hemming and hawing.” Trying to be all things to all people. She accused them of being cowards; she said they shouldn’t be afraid to have a clear message.

And she gave the old codgers in her party, like Nancy Pelosi, some advice. She said. even though Republicans will call their bold agendas “socialism,” they shouldn’t run away from those policies.

Later she accused Pelosi of being a racist. Picking on congresswomen who are of color.

Hey, Nancy. Madame Speaker, if you prefer. This little freshman squirt from New York is calling you out. What are you going to do about this? Your daughter said that you could cut her head off, before she even knew she was bleeding! Are we gonna see some blood from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?