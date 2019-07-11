What Did Betsy Ross Ever Do to Anyone?

RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, when we began the week in our own little, small way here pushing back against Nike and Colin Kaepernick and their attacks on Betsy Ross. What did Betsy Ross ever do to anybody? Stop and think about this at the root level. Nike introduces a new pair of sneakers for the Fourth of July and they’ve got the Betsy Ross flag on them in the heel.

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49er quarterback, decides he doesn’t like them, tells Nike he doesn’t like them. Nike says that’s really cool. Okay, we’ll not sell the shoes. And they shelve ’em, don’t sell ’em. The news erupts: Kaepernick doesn’t like shoes, Nike cancels shoes. People immediately began to suspect it was nothing more than a PR stunt.

But whether it was a stunt or not, it contained an attack on the American flag, that an American corporation rewarded an attack on the woman, the woman who designed the first American flag, that made it, Betsy Ross. What did she ever do to anybody? Why in the world is Betsy Ross under assault, much less the American flag that she designed? And yet, it’s exactly what happened.

So we decided at the RushLimbaugh.com store to answer back and to push back. And we created the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt with our unique, one-of-a-kind T-shirt fabric and a great design. I’ve just pulled it out of the drawer here again. I’m gonna hold it up to the side camera on the Dittocam so you can get a good gander at it here. I’ve got it positioned right there. There we go. That’s it.

Now, when we started this on Monday, within a half hour to an hour we became aware that there were 15 different knockoffs. In other words, other outfits were creating copycat designs of that shirt and putting them for sale on their websites, trying to make unaware buyers think that they were official RushLimbaugh.com T-shirts. They’re not.

You know how many knockoffs are up there now? Try 70, 70 knockoff shirts. Seventy different fraudulent outfits are trying to sell T-shirts with our design and make it look like they are ours being sold on their site. And I want to remind you again, we’re not selling the official and legitimate Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt anywhere but RushLimbaugh.com.

If you buy one anywhere else, it’s not official, it’s not gonna be with our great, unique T-shirt fabric, material, whatever you want to call it. It’s not gonna be our exact design unless they take a picture of it and try to copy it with as much detail in their graphics as they can, but the point is, they’re all rip-offs.

Now, we’re tracking ’em down. This is how we know that there are this many of them. The 70, by the way, are not all active. I don’t want to get into great detail about this, but there are now a total of 70. But not a single one of those knockoffs has any kind of a charitable tie-in like we do.

We are sending a portion of the proceeds to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. This is a great organization that helps the people, families of those lost on 9/11. They extend aid to our military and first responders. They are a great outfit that we’ve partnered with on this. In other words, this is not just the pursuit of profit at the RushLimbaugh.com store.

The bottom line is, we had to take another delivery, a totally chock-full UPS truck showed up at our loading dock today to unload yet another batch of these shirts because they are going like hotcakes. And it’s because people want to push back. What did Betsy Ross ever do to anybody? What’s this flag ever really done to anybody? What in the world?

It’s like, if I could give you an example – and I just did in the previous hour of the program — the census has always had a question about citizenship on it and the Obama administration came along and removed it. And crickets. The Republicans didn’t say anything, didn’t object to it. They just allowed it to happen. The real question, then, is why did it get taken off the census? That’s the real question. That’s the real controversy. Why was it removed? Not that Trump wants to put it back.

But, of course, the Democrat Party, the Drive-By Media, the controversy is that Trump wants to put that question back. And so now Obama judges all over the country are waiting for the case to get to their court so they can tamp it down. Trump’s administration is looking for ways via executive action and executive order to get the question of citizenship back on the census. I think they’ll succeed.

But when the Obama administration removes it, there wasn’t any pushback. Here comes Nike making a new set of tennis shoes, the Betsy Ross flag, Colin says, “I don’t like that. That’s offensive to me.” And so Nike cancels it. And there wasn’t any pushback.

So we decided to push back. I, for one, have grown weary of the no pushback. They do whatever they do, particularly the things they do that attack this nation, this nation’s history, this nation’s traditions, and this nation’s heroes. Betsy Ross.

Betsy Ross never did anything to anybody. She’s a heroine, an early American woman. A woman who was fundamentally involved in the creation of our national symbol. There’s no reason this woman should come under assault. There’s no reason that she or her design have been sullied the way Kaepernick and Nike have gotten away with doing so.

This is our pushback. And, apparently, many of you have wanted to join it. Word of this reached Steve Doocy at Fox & Friends. So I have agreed to appear tomorrow morning on Fox & Friends just to briefly recount this story and talk about what all is going on here tomorrow morning.

Was it 8:30 a.m. that we are scheduled? That’s always subject to change based on breaking news and other things. But right now I am scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow with Doocy and the gang at Fox & Friends to talk about this.

And I also wanted to once again send out a terrific thanks and appreciation to all of you who have literally — we’ve had to turn over our staff working 24/7 to fulfill all of the orders that have come in for the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt that we entered the market with on Monday.

So that’s the latest update on that. Seventy different knockoffs. That’s how you know there is a huge demand. That’s how you know that this somehow became overwhelmingly popular and in demand. Seventy different fraud outfits decided to try to pass off their cheap knockoff as a real, legitimate RushLimbaugh.com store product.

RUSH: Here’s Carl in Spokane. Carl, great to have you on the EIB Network, sir. Thank you for waiting. Hello.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. We love you out here. You’re one of the people that make America great.

RUSH: I appreciate that. Thank you very much, Carl.

CALLER: You know, you’re talking about Betsy Ross and the flag and pushback. And, you know, I think people are afraid of getting involved in conversations. People say everything is Trump’s fault, you know, global warming, raising tides or this and that. But, you know what? If we acknowledge it, yeah, everything is Trump’s fault.

We have more employment today than ever. It’s all Trump’s fault. There are more blacks and Asians and Hispanics with jobs in this country today. It’s all Trump’s fault. U.S. oil is producing more oil than ever in this country. It’s all Trump’s fault. The stock market today is at all-time high, it’s all Trump’s fault.

RUSH: I understand —

CALLER: The economy is raging. It’s all —

RUSH: I understand the gambit here, Carl. Let me translate this, folks. What Carl is saying — Carl is like many of us. Carl is frustrated that facts alone do not persuade idiots. And that is very frustrating. We all know when we’re talking to fools. Many of us can’t avoid it. Ahem. And try as hard as you can to convince them with facts that what they think is wrong oftentimes it’s like talking to a blackboard, it’s like talking to nothing.

So Carl’s saying, rather than pointing a finger in their face, rather than wagging that finger and just telling the facts, just put it in language they understand, start ripping Trump, for the good stuff that’s happening. You see what that damn Trump did with the unemployment numbers? Stupid Trump. We’ve got more people working than ever before, and it’s his fault!

The idea, ram it down their throats with sarcasm and maybe a little humor. Problem is here, Carl, we’re talking about idiots. One thing I’ve found is that idiots do not have a sense of humor, especially when they are the butt of the joke. But I tell you, if it makes you feel better, try it. It is an effective way of persuasion used against the right people. It’s been one of the hallmarks of this program since its inception. Great call, Carl. Thank you.