14-Year-Old Rush Revere Fan Has an Idea for a New Book

RUSH: We have 14-year-old Kirsten from Wausau, Wisconsin, on with us. It’s really nice that you called. It’s great to have you here, Kirsten. How are you?

CALLER: Good. Thank you. I have two questions for you, Mr. Limbaugh. Number one is, do you think that with all the criminality being uncovered from the deep state, America will get back on track for my generation and generations to come?

RUSH: I have every hope that it will and precisely for that reason. And I do believe that, in fact, the Attorney General William Barr — I’ve got some audio sound bites coming up — they really hate this guy now. They are really, really mad because he is making a lot of headway here into the investigation about exactly what you’re talking about, the criminality that took place involving the so-called Trump collusion and everything associated with that.

I do think they’re gonna get to the bottom of it, and I do think there will be people charged with it. I do think that people will be held accountable, and I think it’s gonna cause an earthquake. I think there’s gonna be millions of people who bought this idea that Trump cheated but that there’s no evidence for it. You’d be amazed the number of people who still think Trump colluded, that Mueller just couldn’t find the evidence, and maybe he has but it’s being covered up.

There’s that much misreporting that has fed that much ignorance and stupidity out there. So when these people uncover what really happened, I think it has earthquake potential. I’m hoping that it does, and I think people your age are going to be among the many beneficiaries of it.

CALLER: Yeah. My dad says everything’s gonna come out soon, and I really hope it does.

RUSH: I don’t know how soon “soon” is, but I have every faith that it will. And I think it’s gonna come out within a time frame to be very helpful —

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: — around election time in 2020.

CALLER: Yeah. And my second question is, do you plan on writing any more books? Because the books you wrote were just really, really good and they helped me learn a lot.

RUSH: The Rush Revere time-travel adventures with American heroes —

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: I would love to tell you with ontological certitude that we will. Those are – not trying to pat ourselves on the back, but we chugged out five of those books inside three and a half years. It was a 24/7 commitment precisely for what you said. We had to get it accurate, and we had to do it in a way that appealed to people your age. Couldn’t make it too complicated.

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: Couldn’t make it too much in the weeds and yet still had to make it interesting enough by taking you there with the time travel feature.

CALLER: Yeah. Well, you totally nailed that. And I have an idea for the next one if you —

RUSH: What is it? What’s the idea? Wait a minute. Are you gonna charge me for this idea if it happens?

CALLER: No, I’m not. But what if they traveled into the future, two different futures, one being a liberal future and one being a conservative future, and then they could compare the results?

RUSH: Well, now, you know, that is a fascinating — it’s a fascinating idea. It would require an entirely different concept change, because the concept of Rush Revere is taking readers back to the past, to American history because it’s not being taught properly anymore and to get people —

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: Now, your reason to go to the future is to portray an America if it were to succumb —

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: — to the leftists. We wouldn’t necessarily have to go to the future to do that. Rush Revere could go to Cuba, Rush Revere could go to Venezuela. Rush Revere could go to Mao Tse-tung’s communist China. Now, I understand the lure of a prediction of what America would be like with Rush Revere taking his kids — future travel, now, that’s something, we’ve thought about that. We’ve run all these ideas by. Because when you do this and you have success, you start thinking, what else can we do? And sometimes you lose sight of the original ideas that worked in the first place. But that’s a fascinating idea, and I’d love to sit down and start pondering that. It’s scary to do that. You know that?

CALLER: Yeah.

CALLER: Well, I just love listening to your show whenever I get a chance. All this fake news is just disgusting.

RUSH: It is. It’s totally disgusting. Look, do you have all the revere books and everything?

CALLER: Yeah, I have them all.

RUSH: Look we’ve got some stuff — do you have an iPad?

CALLER: Well, I have an iPad, but it’s super old.

RUSH: Well, we can give you a new one if your parents wouldn’t mind.

CALLER: Really?

RUSH: Yeah. Five seconds, yes or no. Five seconds, yes or no?

CALLER: Yes! That would be awesome.

RUSH: Okay. Hang on. Make sure you clear it with your parents. Don’t hang up so we can get an address to send you a package of stuff here.