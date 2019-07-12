Betsy Ross T-Shirt Sales Break Records

RUSH: To answer a question I got in the email… Oh, yeah, we have spent the morning reordering the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirts. We’ve set records. I’m reluctant to give numbers, folks. I mean, I would love to, but let me think about it. It’s a record item that we have sold. We’ve had to reorder every day. This morning we ran out of large, medium, and extra large within 30 minutes of the appearance on Fox.

We had 35,000 people logged into the store at one time during the Fox appearance.

Earlier this week during one of my mentions on the program for the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt, we had 30,000 people in the store at one time. The numbers here are incredible. Seventy knockoffs! We’re up to 70 different fake versions of the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt! And, yes, our crack legal department’s cracking down on all of them.

Seventy knockoffs. That’s how big it is. That’s how popular it is. That’s how many people are trying to piggyback on this and defraud people. Because the only place you can get the real shirt and our exclusive, amazing fabric on this T-shirt and have a portion of proceeds go to the Tunnel to Towers charity is at RushLimbaugh.com. At no other place can any of those things happen.