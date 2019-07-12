Drive-By Media Celebrates After Getting Acosta’s Scalp

RUSH: The Drive-By Media are celebrating they got a scalp. It’s not much of one because Acosta doesn’t have much hair left, but they got his scalp. Now, what has been accomplished? What’s been accomplished with Acosta being forced to resign? I’m just asking. Somebody want to take a shot at it?

JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny south Florida, it’s Open Line Friday!

RUSH: “Well, Rush, it was a problem for Trump, he got it out of the way.” What do you mean, a problem for Trump? This is simply a notch in the belt that media can say they’ve taken out another Republican. But what does it do to advance the Epstein story? It has nothing to do with the Epstein story, not in terms of advancing it against Epstein.

You got a set of scales, we got Acosta on one side, Epstein on the other. Why is Acosta even on the scale? He’s got nothing to do with this per se. This is classic Washington, is my point.