Trump Triples Down! Makes Anti-Americans the Face of the Democrat Party

RUSH:. Classic Trump at the White House moments ago. We’re rolling the audio off and we’ll have it ASAP. And he was being cheered by the audience. The only people not cheering were the Drive-By Media reporters who were there. And he made the point. There no racism in these tweets. I didn’t say a thing about that. These people hate America.

Now, Ilhan Omar and some of these others that are in the Squad, what their defense is, “We do not hate America. We are trying to improve America. We are we are trying to perfect America,” which is an absolute crock. In the case of Ilhan Omar, she’s from Somalia. She hates Jews. She hates Israel. The United States, in her world, is the number one enabler of Israel. She despises Israel, therefore, we have a big problem, the United States has a big problem.

But these people on the left, they cover for themselves by saying, “We don’t hate America. We are trying to improve America for everybody. We’re a gigantic melting pot. There’s nobody native to America.” They are distorting the entire concept of what it means to be an American. They want people to think — that’s why they don’t want any borders. Anybody who gets here is an American, because, you see, American citizenship, the concept of being an American is not related to being an American at all. It’s related to residency. If you’re here, you’re an American. You could be a communist American; you could be a totalitarian socialist American. That’s not what America is.

America’s not socialist. America’s not communist. America’s not totalitarian. America is entirely exceptional to every other system of government that there has ever been devised by human beings. They’re trying to tear that down. And they call that perfecting the country. They call that correcting America’s mistakes.

They hide behind slavery, women not being able to vote, as though they’re still happening, as though since they existed once, that’s what America really is. America hasn’t changed, America’s still a country for white supremacists and white racists. It’s a crock. It’s offensive. And people have had their fill of it. So they come along and they say America needs to be improved, America needs to be perfected. What they’re trying to do is water down the definition of an American.

These people are not interested in assimilating. They’re not interested in learning what the American culture is. In other words, they’re not really curious to find out why they want to be here. They just want to come here, take advantage of what they think the economic opportunities are. But their real problem is that they have a problem with America because the American people are too free. The American people have too much liberty and too much say-so over their own lives.

And boy, if you come here and think that’s a problem, there’s no way you can be an American. If you think that the problem in America is too much freedom, too much liberty, not a big enough government, then you’re not an American, you’re nowhere close to being an American. But they want to be able to say you’re an American simply if you’re here! Blow up the whole concept of citizenship. Blow up what it means to be an American and replace it with geography. If you’re in America, you’re an American.

And the left is on this tear to pull this change off. It’s really insidious, if you ask me. You go back to the earlier days of legal immigration, people came here wanting to become Americans. They came here and they assimilated. They held on to their original nationality, of course, lived in the same neighborhoods, but they wanted to become Americans. They wanted to know what that meant because they wanted to be part of it.

They were fleeing oppression. They were fleeing poverty and sickness. They were fleeing tyranny. They wanted the exact opposite. The people we’re talking about who claim to want to fix America’s imperfections are essentially trying to implement the same things earlier immigrants fled, under the premise that America is flawed by the very virtue of its founding. It’s what’s been going on for the last 50 years. Some of it very subtly, very quietly in classrooms where indoctrination takes place. Some of it out in the open. But it’s never been as out in the open as it is now.

And here is Donald Trump calling them out like no one has before. It’s almost a replay, as I said in the last hour, of Trump coming down the escalator on June 15th, 2015. It’s almost an exact replay of that. He’s tripling down on it today, after doubling town on it Sunday, after originating it on Saturday. And he’s making it clear as a bell in the little clip that I saw during the top of the hour, he said, “Look. There’s no question, these people hate this country. They don’t like this country.” And that is really all you have to say, because it resonates, because it is true.

RUSH: Here’s Darrell in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Great to have you, sir. Hi.

CALLER: It’s a pleasure to speak with you. I just wanted to lend support to your theory as to why Trump uniting the Dems around AOC and Ilhan Omar is sound political strategy. There was an internal Democratic poll of swing voters. Axios published a story on this.

RUSH: I have that poll (shuffling paper) right here in my formerly nicotine-stained fingers. It’s fascinating, is it not?

CALLER: Yes indeed. Basically, AOC comes across as the most recognizable Democrat among swing voters. She only has a 22% favorability rating. Omar, only 9%. Socialism, only 18%. The interesting thing also is that this poll came out in May, before Pelosi went on her assault. I think Trump probably sensed Pelosi’s strategy, which was to disassociate the party from AOC and her crew, particularly in swing House districts, and what Trump is doing is basically putting them all together again.

RUSH: Exactly right! I think that is right on the money. Now, let me give you the details of this poll, because Darrell ran through this rather briefly and it deserves some… It’s not his fault. I mean, he knows caller time here is limited. It’s an internal poll; Axios got it. This is not a public poll. This is one of these internal polls, a private poll just for the Democrats. It has leaked out that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the “most recognizable Democrat in America among swing voters.”

When you see that and you are a Republican consultant or you’re Donald Trump, you want to use that, you want to amplify that, you want Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to have free rein to be who she is. By the way, in these tweets, do you know that Trump never even mentioned a name? He didn’t mention Cortez, he didn’t mention Ilhan Omar, and yet everybody knows who he’s talking about. How is that? He never even mentioned the name, and they all know who he means. Rick Moran has the story here from PJ Media.

He says, “All I can say is, Trump should probably start planning the 2021 inaugural parade. Who defines the Democratic party? For millions of so-called ‘swing voters’…” These are the voters that everybody says they have to get to win. You know, these precious independents. Well, “one name dominates” when asking swing voters who it is that defines the Democrat Party: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Axios got hold of the poll, that is being circulated privately by Democrats and is scaring the beejeebees [sic] out of many of them.”

It says the exact opposite of what all these polls out there are saying that Biden beats Trump, Fauxcahontas beats Trump, Crazy Bernie beats Trump. This poll says the exact opposite. “These Democrats are sounding the alarm that swing voters know and dislike socialism, warning it could cost them the House and the presidency.” Pelosi knows this. This is why she’s trying to tamp them down. It’s why she’s trying to tamp down their demand for impeachment. She’s trying to marginalize them.

“The poll is making the rounds of some of the most influential Democrats in America. ‘If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the [House] majority at risk,’ said a top Democrat who is involved in 2020 congressional races. ‘[S]he’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races.'” Now, stop and think about that. They won the House in 2018 midterms. If all voters hear about, swing voters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they could lose. If she becomes the face of the Democrat Party, they not only lose the presidency, they might lose the House.

We’re talking here “‘white, non-college voters’ who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts. The group that took the poll shared the results with Axios on the condition that it not be named…” So we don’t know who the polling unit is. Here are the basic findings: “Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; 22% had a favorable view. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — another member of the [Cortez] Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; 9% (not a typo) had a favorable view” if Ilhan Omar.

“Socialism was viewed favorably by 18% of the voters and unfavorably by 69%” of the voters. “Capitalism was 56% favorable; 32% unfavorable. ‘Socialism is toxic to these [swing] voters,’ said the top Democrat” speaking to them for the poll. So the poll is from May. Here comes Trump doing what he’s doing, makes all the sense in the world that Trump is attempting to unify the Democrats and make Cortez and the Squad the modern-day face.

RUSH: Here we have the Trump sound bites from near the top of the hour, 35/40 minutes ago. Trump was hosting the third annual Made in America Product Showcase. This was a massively successful event, once again highlighting the upward trends of the U.S. economy. At the Made in America Products Showcase, he tripled down on these comments about members of Congress he didn’t even name. Do you realize this? He didn’t mention Ocasio-Cortez or Ilhan Omar. It’s just everybody knew who he meant. So he tripled down on it. He was getting ovations and cheers from the crowd today. The only people making negative noises were the Drive-By Media.

Here’s the first bite…

THE PRESIDENT: If they’re not happy here, they can leave. They can leave.

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: (unintelligible shouting)

THE PRESIDENT: And you know what? I’m sure that there will be many people that won’t miss them. But they have to love… They have to love our country. They’re congresspeople, and I never used any names.

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: (unintelligible shouting)

THE PRESIDENT: But these are people —

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: (unintelligible shouting)

THE PRESIDENT: Quiet.

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: (unintelligible shouting)

THE PRESIDENT: Quiet. Quiet. Quiet! These are people that if they don’t like it here, they can leave, and not be here. I don’t know who’s gonna miss ’em, but I guess some people will. One of them is polling —

WOMAN: (unintelligible shouting)

THE PRESIDENT: One of them is polling at eight —

WOMAN: (unintelligible shouting)

THE PRESIDENT: One of them is polling at 8%.

WOMAN: (unintelligible shouting)

THE PRESIDENT: One of them is polling at 8%. So when I hear people speaking about how wonderful Al-Qaeda is, when I hear people talking about, “Some people…” “Some people” with the World Trade Center? “Some people.” Not “some people.” Much more than “some people.” When I hear the statements that they’ve made, and in one case, you have somebody that comes from Somalia — which is a failed government, a failed state — who left Somalia, who ultimately came here and now is a congresswoman who’s never happy, says horrible things about Israel. Hates Israel. Hates Jews. Hates Jews! It’s very simple.

RUSH: Right. The Democrat Party now has an anti-Semitic problem as well as everything else. Grab sound bite number 28. Here is Ilhan Omar, March 24th of this year in Los Angeles at a fundraiser for the committee for activism… It’s the CAIR group. I forget what the acronym stands for, but it’s the pro-Muslim Brotherhood organization in Los Angeles, in America. Here’s what she said…

OMAR: CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.

Here’s the clip that Trump is referencing with Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) where she laughs while talking about ISIS and Al-Qaeda — Islamic terror groups that kill Americans, U.S. allies, and Jews pic.twitter.com/5INfs6yiSv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019

RUSH: It’s the Council on Arab-Islamic Relations. That’s what it is. But this is outrageous. If you want to be bothered by it, there’s plenty to be bothered by here. If you don’t want to be bothered by it, there’s still quite a lot to deduce. CAIR. It’s an event honoring the Council on Arab-Islamic Relations. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because [CAIR] recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” So her complaint is that we started the Department of Homeland Security after 9/11 and we’re attempting now to make sure terrorism does not strike in our country again. And, to her, that is “losing access to civil liberties.” On ” 9/11… some people did something.” That’s what Trump is referring to.

Here’s the next sound bite from about 40 minutes ago…

THE PRESIDENT: And if the Democrats want to wrap their bows around this group of four people… One of them kept Amazon out of New York! Tens of thousands of jobs! It would have been a great thing, and she kept Amazon from going. It would have been a good deal. I mean, could have been made better, maybe. But tens of thousands of jobs, and New York has not been the same since that happened. It’s really hurt New York and New York City. Amazon was gonna go. They were gonna relocate a major section of their business in New York. She kept them out! That was a terrible thing she did, a terrible thing she did.

RUSH: He was on fire today, folks, tripling down…

THE PRESIDENT: I watched Lindsey Graham today on Fox & Friends talking about the same subject — and, frankly, even stronger than what I’m saying. He said they’re communists. I’m saying that they’re socialists, definitely. As to whether or not they’re communists? I would think they might be. But this isn’t what our country is about. Nevertheless, they’re free to leave if they want. And if they want to leave, that’s fine. And if they want to stay, that’s fine. But the people have to know, and politicians can’t be afraid to take them opposite.

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: (unintelligible)

THE PRESIDENT: A politician that hears somebody when we’re at war with Al-Qaeda and she’s somebody talking about how great Al-Qaeda is? Pick out her statement. That was Omar. How great Al-Qaeda is? When you hear that, and we’re losing great soldiers to Al-Qaeda. When you see the World Trade Center get knocked down and you see the statements made about the World Trade Center, all the death and destruction? I’ll tell you what. I’m not happy with them, and it’s very easy to be saying, “Oh, gee. Well, it’s okay.” If weak politicians want to say it — and the Democrats in this case, if they want to gear their wagons around these four people — I think they’re gonna have a very tough election, because I don’t think the people of the United States will stand for it.

RUSH: And right there, he’s attempting to actually make that happen. He wants Pelosi to be forced to accommodate these people. He wants them to become the face of the Democrat Party, and he’s gonna force Pelosi to take action diminishing them, relegating them outsiders. She’s gotta do something or else let this happen. The worst thing in the world… Remember this Axios story with the poll from the polling unit that doesn’t want anybody to know who they are.

In an internal Democrat poll, she’s at 9% approval and Cortez at 22% approval among swing voters. Neither of these people are liked. They are not approved of. Socialism is roundly disapproved in this poll. Trump obviously is attempting to have these people become the face of the Democrat Party. It’s a brilliant political move, what he’s doing here, and it’s being met with the typical, small-minded, knee-jerk reaction: “Trump’s a racist, Trump’s a Bigot, Trump’s a misogynist.” He didn’t mention the race.

He didn’t mention the race. He didn’t mention their names until the White House tripled down ceremony today. But, folks, what’s really going on from this Ocasio-Cortez Ilhan Omar, and the Squad business — and it’s not just them. I kind of stumbled through this earlier and I want to take another stab at what this is. These people are claiming they love America, but they are very if you should by it’s imperfections. Like Omar saying, “Yeah, some people did something around 9/11 and now we’re losing our civil liberties.”

So she wants you to believe that she loves America and she loves liberty and freedom and she’s very distressed that the homeland security department was created and is violating people’s civil liberties. The civil liberties being violated happen to be Al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorism. Those are the civil liberties being violated in other parts of the country in an effort to identify them and prevent them from hitting another building or having another attack.

But what these people and the Democrat Party at large — it’s not just these four. There are radicals throughout this party, and they’re trying to redefine America under the premise that our founding was flawed, forever unfixably flawed. Slavery, women didn’t have the right to vote, any number of other complaints that they have. Since America was founded with those events, those events can’t be erased, and they can’t be fixed.

In their world, America is inexorably and forever flawed and thus deserves to be transformed. America needs to be remade. America needs to be fixed. They’re trying to tell you that they want to do this because of their love for the country and their desire to eliminate these things from the past. But they can never be eliminated. They can never be forgotten. The fact of the matter is we’re one of the first countries in the world to fix it, to get rid of slavery. We overcame it. The Constitution provided the road map, if you will.

The founders knew what they had to do to get the 13 colonies signed on to revolt against the king. Women not being able to vote was a cultural thing, also needed to be overcome, the Constitution provided the road map for that. America is the most citizen and human rights friendly country there has ever been, and these people want to tear it down. And one of the means of doing this is to obliterate the concept of citizenship. They want to replace it with the concept of residency. If you’re here, you’re an American. If you’re here.

Now, the old saw is, if you’re born here, you’re automatically an American. But you also get educated. You learn what America was from the very beginning. You learn the greatness, the exceptionalism, theoretically. You’re taught how America is different from other nations of the world. You’re taught why everybody in the world wants to come here.

They want to wipe all of that out. America was never great. America was never exceptional. America was never worth that reputation and America doesn’t deserve to be a superpower. America is an oppressor nation. America exists because it stole from other people and other countries around the world. America is flawed. America is unjust and immoral. That’s their belief.

So to constitute this new country, you do it with residency. You just get as many people here as you can who don’t understand capitalism, free enterprise, do not understand self-reliance, you get people here who are incapable of taking care of themselves. You force the government to do it, force taxpayers to pay for it, you change the basic moral foundation of the country so there is no concept of “American” anymore other than a geographical location.

That’s what they want to obliterate. That’s what Cortez is ultimately about, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, all of these people and more, this is what they’re about, is obliterating and eliminating the vestiges of America as founded, under the premise it’s unjust and immoral and needs to be replaced and fixed with a gigantic, new loving government of compassionate socialism and communism where there’s no pain, there’s no suffering, there’s no humiliation, there’s no bullying, there are no hurt feelings, and everybody’s the same.

And this is what we’re facing. This is the battle that we are in going forward. This silent coup that was run to try to get rid of Donald Trump is related to all of this. But that’s what the battle is. And they are joined by globalists around the world who themselves want to obliterate the notion of citizenship.

How can there be citizens when there are no borders? How can there be citizens when there is simply a global community? What we will have is residents of that geographic area and that geographic area, but we’re not gonna have Brits anymore, we’re not gonna have Americans anymore, we’re not gonna have Mexicans, we’re not gonna have Spaniards. We’re just gonna have people that live in Spain, people that live in America, but it’s all gonna be unified under a new global elite.

This is the dream. And for this to happen America has to be destroyed is as the superpower. America has to be taken down, America has to be weakened. And they’ve figured that the fastest way to do this is to bankrupt us. And the way to bankrupt us is to create the most gigantic welfare state that cannot be afforded, that would not be supported.

The Democrat debate, every one of those 20 people over the two nights, “Do you support free health care for illegals?” Every damn one of them raised their hand. How do we afford that? And then in the same debate, Bernie Sanders says, “Well, if you’re in the middle class, your taxes are gonna go up to pay for your health care.”

So you gotta pay for yours and you gotta pay for anybody that gets in the country illegally. We can’t do that. There isn’t the money for it. We couldn’t print enough money to do it, by design, it’s meant to cause an implosion. It’s meant to cause an implosion of the United States as founded. After that implosion happens, they will gleefully point, “See? America was never great. America was never special. America was forever flawed, and this was just long overdue in happening.” That’s the dream they have. That’s what Trump is singling out.

RUSH: Now, grab sound bite number 27, Friday. This is the last Trump bite from about an hour ago at the White House in the Rose Garden where he tripled down on his criticism of these members of Congress who, in his mind, don’t like America. Here he is stating that he disagrees a bit with Lindsey Graham. Now, Lindsey Graham was on Fox today. He was cautioning Trump (summarized), “Don’t make it personal! Attack their policies. Don’t make it personal! Do something else. You know, call ’em communists, call ’em socialists.” I mean, Lindsey Graham ripped ’em to shreds, and he turned around and told Trump, “Don’t do it personally,” and here’s Trump reacting to that…

THE PRESIDENT: I disagree with Lindsey. These are congresswomen! What am I supposed to do, just wait for senators? No! These are four congresswomen. So I disagree with Lindsey on that. That was the only thing. He said, “Aim higher, shoot higher.” What am I gonna do? Wait ’til we get somebody else in a higher position, a higher office? These are people that hate our country! They hate our country. They hate it, I think, with a passion. Now, it’s possible I’m wrong. The voter will decide. But when I hear the way they talk about our country, when I hear the anti-Semitic language they use — when I hear the hatred they have for Israel and the love they have for enemies like Al-Qaeda — then you know what? I will tell you that I do not believe this is good for the Democrat Party. Certainly, it’s not the party that I’ve known over the years.

RUSH: Now, here’s the thing, folks. This is why Trump, I think, knows what he’s doing. Every time this woman, Ilhan Omar, has opened her mouth this year — every time — she has said something offensive, something insulting about America, about American allies, about Jews. She is a raging anti-Semite. Every time she has opened her mouth! If you think about this, you’ll remember it. Every time she’s opened her mouth, and not a single rebuke. They tried to make excuses for her. Pelosi even said, “Well, you know, it’s different in the country she’s from. Well, you know, they do things differently.”

They did everything they could to skews her. They would not denounce her. They would not censure her. But now Pelosi is trying to get a full-fledged House censure of Trump because of his tweets! This is made to order. He’s maneuvering Pelosi into defending these women who are on a total anti-American tirade. Trump is informing the American people who they are. Can you imagine that the American people don’t know anything about this, and they read the president’s tweets, or they hear about it, “What’s he talking about? Who are these people?”

They look and try to find out. Some of them will. They’ll find Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and they’ll find out what these women are saying. And then they’ll see that she was never censured, she was never criticized. The Democrat caucus, the Democrat leadership never held her to account even with the anti-Semitism. Now they are censuring Trump? Put this together with the story from Axios about internal Democrat poll of swing voters who totally disapprove of Cortez and Omar. It found 22% approval for Cortez, 8% for Omar and 68% disapproval of socialism.

I think, contrary to what many of commentators out there say, Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. Now, I have promised and indicated from the beginning of the program that I had a little segment here on some of the things these people have been saying. This is largely an expose of the internecine battle going on between Cortez and her Squad and Pelosi, and there’s some really… I’m not sure the American people know the full details of this. I think they may be aware that there’s a little fight, a little skirmish going on between these young upstart freshmen and Pelosi the speaker.

But they don’t really know the extent of it, ’cause Drive-Bys are covering it more as a humorous horse race with a potential downside. But they’re not getting into details about it, and they are not being openly critical of anything that’s happening because they just cannot bring themselves to criticize Democrats. But there are some things happening that are unprecedented. Like the chief of staff of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who is a rich trust fund kid living off the money of his parents — is attacking the speaker of the House in a tweet! This isn’t done!

Staff does not go after the speaker! In most cases, the member doesn’t go after the speaker. But this case, the staff (the chief of staff in this case) is attacking Pelosi. Now, here is (and in no particular order) a story here from the Washington Free Beacon. Cameron Cawthorn is the writer. “Omar Questions the Patriotism of American-Born Citizens — Freshman Rep. Ilhan (D-MN) Omar on Saturday questioned the patriotism of American-born citizens, claiming she ‘probably love[s] this country more than anyone who is naturally born'” here.

Were you aware that Omar had said this? (interruption) You are ’cause you’re following it? (interruption) You’re aware? (interruption) Are you nodding yes or no? (interruption) Okay. So Omar is out there claiming that she “love[s] this country more than anyone who is naturally born” here. This was at the Netroots Nation conference. This is where the wacko, radical left gets together for their gigantic annual circle you-know-what.

“Omar participated in a foreign policy panel at the liberal Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia when she made her comment. Omar began her remarks by making light of her past anti-Semitic comments and the backlash that has resulted from them. ‘Something that I get criticized for all the time. It’s not what you think, so don’t gasp. … It is that I am anti-American because I criticize the United States. I believe, as an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born and because I am ashamed of it continuing to live in its hypocrisy.'”

See? She’s making my point. America’s flawed! You don’t recognize it ’cause you were born here and you’re part of the problem. But she knows better. She’s an immigrant. She came here. She knows what the imperfections are. She knows the racism and bigotry, and she’s gonna fix it because you don’t recognize it. (Wouldn’t you want to make this woman the face of the Democrat Party?) “She went on to talk about how people ask her why she can’t be ‘more like an American,’ noting how it ‘used to be a very positive thing.'”

She said, “We export American exceptionalism, the great America, the land of liberty and justice. If you ask anybody walking on the side of the street somewhere in the middle of the world, they will tell you, ‘America the great,’ but we don’t live those values here. That hypocrisy is one that I am bothered by. I want America the great to be America the great.” So us natives, we don’t know anything. We are living a lie. Here she is actually saying it in Philadelphia (audio sound bite number 8) at the Netroots convention in three, two, one…

OMAR: Something that I get criticized for all the time [is] that I am anti-American because I criticize the United States. I believe, as an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born, and because I am ashamed of it continuing to live in its hypocrisy. We export American exceptionalism, “the great America,” the land of liberty and justice. That is… You ask anybody, uh, walking on the side of the street somewhere in the middle of the world; they will tell you “America the great.” But (snickers) we don’t live values here. So that hypocrisy and one that I’m bothered about.

RUSH: All she is, is an anti-Semite that hates Israel. There’s too much love for Israel in this country. But this is my point that I made last hour, that these people believe America’s a gigantic imperfection from day one, gigantically flawed from day one. You don’t know it! You’re born here; you can’t possibly see it. It Takes people like her who love America more than you do to fix it and make it right.