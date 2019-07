Why Your Host Is Disappointed and Depressed

RUSH: I’m being admonished for saying that I was disappointed and depressed today, that I shouldn’t say stuff like that because it’s upsetting to the audience. Look, folks. I’m just bummed out that there’s not a new Apple beta today. It’s been two weeks. I was expecting one.

I was so confident, I told people that today would be the day, and it only matters because we’re all waiting for one that’s stable to put our primary devices on. Other than that, I’m fine. I’m always fine. Better than ever.