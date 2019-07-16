Documentation on the Asylum Loophole and Caravan Funding

RUSH: To College Station, Texas. This is Tim. You’re next, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you?

RUSH: Good. Thank you.

CALLER: I was wondering if you could straighten me out and straighten your audience out on something. I heard yesterday when you said that people seeking asylum in the U.S. and entering through Mexico’s southern border have to apply for asylum in Mexico first before they can apply for U.S. asylum. But today in other reporting on NPR and a couple of other places I’ve heard people saying something different. And I was wondering if you could straighten us out on what —

RUSH: What have you heard them saying?

CALLER: Well, I heard, I think it was a congressman say that Trump can’t rewrite the laws. Congress passed these laws, and so apparently there’s a law that contradicts what I thought was — what I understood from —

RUSH: There’s a loophole in a law that allows illegal immigrants, if they come here from a noncontiguous country, so if they come here from someplace other than Mexico, that they are allowed, I think, under this loophole to either apply for asylum or to petition for legal residence and so forth. It was a law intended to make it more difficult to apply for asylum if you were from Mexico. ‘Cause applying for asylum became the work around to coming into the country illegally. “No, no, no. I’m not here illegally. I’m seeking asylum.”

CALLER: Yeah, right. Has that all bubbled up in the last year or few years as a result of crackdowns at the border —

RUSH: Yeah. For the most part.

CALLER: — people work around?

RUSH: Yeah, for the most part. As the crackdowns on illegal immigration have popped up, then so have the efforts to get in and seek asylum. You have to go to a port of entry to do it. But that’s even being watered down and not being enforced.

CALLER: Yes. One other thing. You mentioned today or yesterday — and you said don’t doubt me on this. I love it when you say that ‘cause that’s like Jesus said, “Verily I tell you,” you know. I mean, to me, that’s the truth, when you say “don’t doubt me.” But you said that there are concerted efforts, well funded efforts from U.S. people to assemble these caravans and send them on their way north, so it’s a concerted effort. And I wondered if there’s anything documenting that?

RUSH: Well, there is, or otherwise I wouldn’t have said it. I don’t make this stuff up. My memory is there are three different funding organizations with U.S. dollars and U.S. organizations that are behind the assemblage of these caravans, including the drug cartels and human traffickers who are attempting to participate in this swarming and flooding of the border. But the overall point is that all of these people, at this point in time…

After Donald Trump gets into the White House, these massive caravans of people and trainloads of people getting on trains, and kids being put there by their parents… My point is that this is a part of a political objective. There is a political objective here. This is not just a bunch of bedraggled, poor people deciding at the same time — coincidentally en masse — to join caravans. They’re being solicited. These are being promoted as a way you can get here. I think it’s a political objective that propels many of these people trying to get here.

Not them individually. I mean, they’re just pawns. But the money to pay for this. I mean, look. You put a caravan of people together from El Salvador, Guatemala, and they’re gonna make it by any way they can. You know, come by train, by truck, by bus, what have you. Some of them are gonna walk it. All across Mexico! Who is paying for this? Where are they being fed? Where are the Porta-Pottys? You know, where are all of the basic human needs to accommodate this many people?

Somebody is having to arrange this and take care of it, and when you know that the Democrat Party openly supports flooding the border like this… They’re not doing anything. They’re not lifting a finger to try to stop it at any point, just beyond lip service now and then. But we’ll get you the documentation for this claim — it’s actually not a claim, it’s a repeat about something — about the funding sources for this being domestic ASAP. Thanks for the call, Tim.

RUSH: Okay. Updated news for our last caller. The asylum loophole was, quote-unquote, “discovered” by Barack Hussein Obama, and Obama publicized it, which is why we got the flood of illegals from the Northern Triangle countries starting in about 2009-2010. Remember all of these busloads of people showing up and relocated in cities outside detention centers? This was an Obama-sponsored program. The Trump administration has just changed the asylum law to require that anybody seeking asylum has to ask for asylum in at least one of the countries they pass through on their way to the U.S.

It is new today.

The loophole was that if you were from a noncontiguous country, you could apply for asylum. This was a loophole that Obama exploited. You could apply for asylum in the United States if you were from El Salvador, Guatemala. You didn’t have to apply in Mexico. The Trump administration is now changing this, requiring that anybody seeking asylum has to ask for asylum in one of the countries they pass through on the way to the U.S. Now, the documentation on the funding of the caravans. Mexico itself announced that they were shutting down the bank accounts of the organizations that were funding the caravans.

Mexico also arrested two of the main organizers. The date of this story, June 6, 2019. “Mexico Claims Some Migrant Caravan Funding Came from U.S., England — Mexican tax officials froze the assets of 26 [people] and entities they allege are tied to human-smuggling organizations or to promoting Central American migrant caravans. … The funding for the migrant caravans allegedly came from the U.S., England, Africa, and Central America. Through a prepared statement, Mexico’s Finance and Tax Secretariat (SHCP) announced the freezing of the accounts claiming the move resulted from an investigation by [Mexico’s] Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF).”

So I don’t know what the caller’s intention was.

We don’t suspect anything.

But you want documentation here? You get documentation. We don’t just make it up, no matter how bad it sounds for the left. We don’t have to make up what they do or say. We don’t have to make up any aspect of their agenda. They’re out there implementing it every day — or trying to. So there’s no question that the funding for the caravans is coming from the United States, from the U.K. It’s coming from a bunch of anti-American, leftist organizations who are doing their best to flood the southern border with people who are being used as pawns. The promise of a better life? Who knows what they’re being told!