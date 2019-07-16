The Anti-American Squad’s Vile Press Conference

RUSH: Okay. It’s time to give you the audio sound bites here. We’re gonna start with some of the sound from the press conference from the four yesterday, The Squad. We’re talking about freshman representative Ilhan Omar, who married her brother illegally to arrive in the United States. But we’re not supposed to mention that because, see, she’s a minority and a woman and they have it so tough anyway.

If she had to marry her brother to get in here, it just shows how rotten the country is! See? This is how this works. You can’t criticize that. Plus she’s little. The world’s stacked against her anyway. She’s little, she’s from Somalia, Mogadishu. For crying out loud, it’s a hellhole. Who would want to go there? And she did what she had to do. This is what’s great about Democrats, they will break any law, they will do anything they have to do to get to America. Shouldn’t we celebrate it? This is the convoluted thinking.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley, Democrat, Massachusetts. We start with Ilhan Omar. Now, some of this, I have to warn you, we bleeped out some of the profanity, but not all of it because you need to have a bit of a flavor, because everybody is running around talking about what a reprobate Trump is, what a racist, sexist, pig Trump is, and Trump’s language is not even controversial, which is really interesting.

Trump’s language isn’t even controversial. I mean, the actual words. What he’s saying is, hey, if you don’t like it, leave. Go fix your own hellholes and then come back here and show us how to do it. Trump is just, I think, articulating the sentiment of many who are just fed up every day turning on the TV and listening to the latest star, be it a purple haired soccer star or a freshman member of Congress rip this country to shreds for some imaginary grievance, people are fed up with it. Fed up with it for a long time.

And why do they get to rule the roost on this stuff anyway? Why isn’t somebody standing up and saying, “Grow up, sit down, and take stock in yourself and understand how damn fortunate you are to be here”? Instead of sitting around thinking what all the grievances are and all the indignities and all the discrimination and all the reasons that you can’t do anything. Why do you want to be mad all the time? That’s Trump’s attitude. What the hell is in it? What’s this rage? What’s this anger all about? But he’s not calling them names, and he’s not using racist or bigoted terminology. They are. Here is Ilhan Omar.

OMAR: The president is committing human rights abuses at the border, keeping children in cages, and having human beings drinking out of toilets. This is a president who has overseen the most corrupt administration in our history and pursued an agenda to allow millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care. This is a president who has said, grab women by the pussy. This is a president who’s called black athletes sons-of-bitches. This is a president who has called black — people who come from black and brown countries (bleep) holes. He’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States of House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color. This is the agenda of white nationalists. It’s time for us to impeach this president.

RUSH: And with that, Pelosi said (imitating Pelosi), “No! Don’t say that. Oh, for crying out loud. Don’t say that.” Pelosi’s in her office hearing the impeachment word come out of her mouth. She probably had gotten a pledge from these babes that they would not talk about impeachment, and they said screw it, we’re gonna talk about impeachment. That’s the last thing she wants to hear.

Pelosi doesn’t want any of this. And I don’t think Pelosi wants her party to become defined by these four. Now, there’s a theory that Trump is attempting to bring that off, to have these people go nuts politically, the media is salivating over them, broadcasting their extremism all day long and thus defining the Democrat Party as these four.

And then there are people, “Trump’s not that sophisticated, Rush. Trump couldn’t figure that out. Trump’s not that smart. He doesn’t have that kind of strategic mind.” Okay. We’ll see. But you see, in this bite — this gets to tiresome. We’re not keeping children in cages. The American people don’t put children in cages. It’s not government policy. It’s not who we are. People are fed up with this.

Human beings are not drinking out of toilets. Border Patrol, ICE has made it clear this doesn’t happen. This is probably confusion over the new unibody sink and toilet that’s in detention centers in prisons, most of which the majority of Americans have never seen because they’ve not been in prison! But to save space, the toilet and the sink are one piece of steel, aluminum, some kind of metal or what have you. But nobody is being forced to drink out of a toilet.

But the lies continue. “The most corrupt administration in our history and agenda to allow millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care,” where are these million deaths? Where are the millions of deaths? (interruption) Yeah, yeah, I know. Biden’s out there. Biden’s out there assuring everybody if they like their doctor, they can keep their doctor. If you like your health insurance, you can keep your health insurance. I know.

And Karen Tumulty, Karen Tumulty, here we have a Democrat field of 20 to 23 Democrats running for office, Karen Tumulty of the Washington Post is beside herself. (imitating Tumulty) “Please, Mr. President, come back. We need you. Please come back and put our country back together.” She is begging Barack Hussein O to come out from wherever he is to fix us, to put us back together.

“Mr. President, it is time. You must speak. Your country needs you. Eleven summers ago, as you accepted the Democratic nomination for president, you announced: ‘Tonight, I say to the people of America, to Democrats and Republicans and independents across this great land: Enough. This moment — this election — is our chance to keep, in the 21st century, the American promise alive.’”

“Mr. President, you’ve gotta come back.” What an insult. There are 20 Democrats running for president and she doesn’t think any one of them is capable of putting our country back together.

So that’s Ilhan Omar. And course there aren’t a million people dying from a lack of health care. Then she quotes from the Access Hollywood video that Trump has already survived. I think what you’re hearing here is a never-ending list of things they think of as failures. They have tried to get rid of Donald Trump using every one of these grievances that Omar mentions there, and they failed in all of them.

These are people that don’t fail getting rid of political enemies. These are people that do it as a matter of habit. These are people that do it as a matter of course. They target somebody and they’re able to destroy them. They destroyed John McCain. No matter what you may think, they destroyed McCain.

They’ve destroyed Romney. They’ve destroyed John Kasich. They’ve destroyed any number of Republicans. They have not been able to do it to Trump. They’re beside themselves. Ilhan Omar continued, a question from a Drive-By reporter. “Congresswoman Omar, can you respond to some of the president’s specific claims, most notably that you’re a communist and that you are pro-Al-Qaeda?”

OMAR: I will not dignify it with an answer because I know that every single Islamophobe, every single person who is hateful, who is driven by an ideology of othering, as this president is, rejoices in us responding to that and us defending ourselves. It’s beyond time to ask Muslims to condemn terrorists. We are no longer going to allow the dignification of such ridiculous, ridiculous statement.

RUSH: So let me see if I understand this. She’s not going to dignify this with an answer. She doesn’t respond to the president calling her a communist and pro-Al-Qaeda, but these people can call Trump a Nazi, and the media says, “What do you think of the Democrats calling you a Nazi?” They can call him a traitor. They can say he colluded with Russia. They’re calling him racist, sexist, bigot, homophobe, and they just make it automatically stick. Evidence here of the one way street.

RUSH: So after the illustrious Ilhan Omar demands that Trump be impeached, followed by Rashida Tlaib, during The Squad’s press conference yesterday (she is a Democrat from Michigan), here’s her brief little comment on it…

TLAIB: This is not the first nor will it be the last time we hear disgusting, bigoted language from the president. I urge House leadership, many of my colleagues, to take action to impeach this lawless president today.

RUSH: There it is again, the dreaded impeachment! Whatever else Pelosi is trying to do here, it isn’t that. Not by name, anyway. Don’t misunderstand. I’m not naive enough to believe they’re not trying to get rid of Trump, but formally they don’t have a prayer of pulling it off, and she knows that, and it’s ripe for backlash if they try it. I mean, it’s polling so low. Omar is polling low, Omar and Alexandria…

Omar is polling at like eight, 9% approval among swing voters. We had that news yesterday. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is polling at 28% among swing voters. These people are doing great damage to the Democrat Party among swing voters, and Trump is making sure they remain front and center. Here. From Capitol Hill last night, The Squad press conference, this is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…

CORTEZ: I am not surprised when the president says that four sitting members of Congress should, quote, “go back to their own country.” I am not surprised at what he’s doing. But I also know that we’re focused on making it better, because we don’t leave the things that we love, and when we love this country, what that means is that we propose the solutions to fix it.

RUSH: Well, that’s the question, isn’t it? Do they really love America? Do they sound like they love America when they start talking about it? See, that’s the problem. They don’t. They don’t sound like they have love for anything. The Democrat Party doesn’t… I mean, they pass themselves off as the single repository for compassion in American politics, but they don’t even sound like they have any of that.

They are just portraying themselves as governed by sheer hatred. I think the Democrat Party is the number one hate group in the country, followed by the Drive-By Media. This idea that they love America so much that they’re trying to perfect it and that they are trying to fix it? But nobody paying any attention at all thinks any of the things they’re proposing as solutions are gonna fix anything. They want to rip it apart.

RUSH: I want to go back to October of 2013. This is a PBS show called Belahdan. The host is Ahmed Tharwat interviewing then Somali-American activist Ilhan Omar. Tharwat says, “It’s very interesting that we keep the Arabic name to such violent or negative entities like Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, Hezbollah. Can’t you just translate them? Hezbollah: ‘party of God.’ Al-Shabaab: ‘The youth’? ‘Madras.’ It means ‘school.’ They are polluting our language.” The Americans “are polluting our language,” and he was asking Ilhan Omar to react to this…

OMAR: Every time the — the professor said Al-Qaeda, he sort of…

THARWAT: (muttering)

OMAR: Like, his shoulders went up and you know —

THARWAT: Yeah.

OMAR: — “Al-Qaeda!” (snickering) You know, “Hezbollah.”

THARWAT: There’s an —

OMAR: (bursts out laughing)

THARWAT: Where does he learn?

OMAR: We are not saying his name! (laughing) But it is that. You don’t say “America” with an intensity.

THARWAT: Yeah. Yeah.

OMAR: You don’t say “England” with an intensity.

THARWAT: Yeah. Yeah! Uh-huh.

OMAR: You know? You don’t —

THARWAT: Mmm-hmm.

OMAR: You don’t say “the army” with (snickers) an intensity.

RUSH: So she’s basically laughing off Al-Qaeda, mocking the scary tone used to talk about them, and wonders why “America” doesn’t get the same scary tone. Look, I think we’re in the midst of something that’s always been a threat, that’s always been possible, and that is the open infiltration of high offices of government in public elections by people who represent our enemies. As an open society, this is something that we’ve constantly faced. It’s not really new in terms of a possibility.

What’s always overcome it, what always was relied upon to defeat it was a basic understanding across the population of the concept of America, and there was overlap. No matter what we disagreed on, there was still things in common that all Americans shared, and those things… They may have been few, but they are things that defined America as it was, and this is what kept the effort to infiltration basically clandestine and unable to succeed out in the open, ’cause when people knew what was happening, there was sufficient numbers to reject it and overpower it.

Well, the clandestine efforts at infiltration have been going on for 50-plus years if not longer now. Basically, if you wanted to, you could track this back to the days of the founding. We’ve always been a nation at great risk in a dangerous world. It’s how we thwarted these efforts to undermine us from within. Now we find that these efforts to undermine us from within are gaining ground. They’re getting traction.

The scary thing about it, to me, is how so few people want to see it for what it is and recognize it for what it is, and basically bury their heads in the sand and pretend that it isn’t gonna happen. It isn’t gonna work. “Just go away and let other people deal with it.” So other people dealing with it happens to manifest itself in Donald Trump dealing with it, and then look what happens. “Oh, my God! This is the greatest unforced error of his presidency. Oh, my God. The president actually told them if they don’t like it, to leave it!”

So?

Why is that essentially self-defeating controversy when it happens to be a popular sentiment that’s shown up on bumper stickers on automobiles for as long as I’ve been alive? I mean, it’s happened in stages. And then to turn Trump into the bad guy, they have to totally lie and misrepresent what Trump said and what he means and who he is. He never uttered a racist word, never called anybody a name. He’s simply reacted to what they are saying, and Trump is like millions and millions of Americans.

He’s fed up with people ripping and trashing this country to shreds because they don’t like it. These are not people ripping the country to shreds because they’re embarrassed that America’s not fulfilled its promise. That’s what they want you to believe, but that’s not what is energizing these people. America, as it exists, poses a threat to what the real agenda is, and so America’s got to be lopped off, chopped off, brought down to size, what have you. To show you the tenuousness of the circumstance, here you have the president of the United States standing up and speaking out against this.

And in the American political system, he happens to be the only one who is. He happens to be the only one who is! Stop and think of that. Now, a lot of people are cheering him privately, quietly. More than you would know are quietly (clapping), “Yeah, you go, baby! You keep it up.” But this kind of thing is not new. This anti-American rhetoric isn’t new. This anger and rage isn’t new. But look at how few people have ever spoken up against it, and the reason is that there is fear, as I say. The fear of the media.

One of the members of the squad, Ayanna Pressley (Democrat, Massachusetts) was over at the Netroots convention over the weekend. This is a convention of wacko leftists. She was on fire. She said, “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. And we don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice.”

Now, that is racism. It’s racist. It’s identity politics through and through, and it’s exclusionary. She’s basically saying that only brown people can represent brown people, only black people can represent black people, only Muslims can represent Muslims, and they’d better start doing it. These people are not into unity. They’re not into common ground. They’re not into crossing aisles or any of that. These people are practicing what could be called and should be called the politics of division. They’re openly standing up for it.