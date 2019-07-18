Betsy Ross Heat Wave Grips America

RUSH: Rush Limbaugh here behind the Golden EIB Microphone and an update here on the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt. I’m going to reappear tomorrow on the Fox News Channel, Fox & Friends with Steve Doocy, to provide an update on the status since they were very, very helpful here as we got this thing off and running. It has been up and running for a week and they are eager to hear a status report. So I said, “Okay, we’ll do it.” So it’s the same time tomorrow morning at 8:30.

Folks, I continue to be — we all do — just so happily blown away by the ongoing response to this, the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt. This, too, is an outlet for people to push back in their own way with a great charitable tie-in, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

But we’ll have all kinds of added detail tomorrow morning at 8:30 on the Fox News Channel. Of course, if you can’t see that, we’ll have the here at noon tomorrow when the program begins here on the EIB Network.