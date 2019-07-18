Caller: Obama Fundamentally Transformed America

RUSH: This is Ted in Great Falls, Montana. Great to have you on the EIB Network, Ted. Hello.

CALLER: Hey, Rush. How you doing?

RUSH: Good, sir.

CALLER: You know, we’re all wondering, how can this stuff be going on, you know, Sarah Sanders getting kicked out of restaurants, all the things that are going on right now, Antifa being allowed to run around without any problems from the police. Fundamental transformations. What do those two words mean? America has been fundamentally transformed as Barack Obama promised. This guy is a student of Saul Alinsky, Bill Ayers, and the like. People didn’t get what he meant when he said it then, and they still don’t get it today.

Do you honestly think that the border’s going to be sealed? I mean, really? You know. I mean, this is going to be a continuing thing. America has been fundamentally transformed by Barack Obama, as he promised. All this stuff is going on. A lot of it has to do with him, you know? Look what’s being taught in the schools. Kids are being taught in grade school that they’re not girls and they’re not boys, you know, things like this.

There is a fundamental transformation that has been happening in America. We accept the killing of innocent people! We accept it, good people accept it. They’re being slaughtered, you know, and we’re even paying for it, for crying out loud, you know? America has been fundamentally transformed by Barack Obama.

RUSH: Okay. Well, I guess we should just quit, then, ’cause it’s over.

CALLER: No! No. But what do we do, then? I mean, I’m not — you know, this is why all this stuff —

RUSH: Well, you sound like they’ve already won. I mean, that’s your message, is the country’s been transformed. “Rush, do you think the border’s gonna be sealed? Get real, Rush.” It sounds to me like you think it’s over, we’re never gonna seal the border, we can’t go back to teaching that boys are boys and girls are girls. It’s over.

CALLER: Well, look. Can you wear a MAGA hat out in public without getting screwed? You know, how about the climate change thing? Rush, climate change is 100 percent horse hockey. There’s not an iota of truth to it. I’m a meteorologist, State University of New York college at Oswego, and I’m telling you, there’s not an iota of truth to climate change, yet it’s being taught as reality. And if you speak out against it in America these days you’re scrutinized like you’re a nutcase. And it’s absolutely false. There’s not an iota of truth to it.

RUSH: I know.

CALLER: These things are — I mean, they’re troubling. Obviously I’m not saying we gotta throw in the towel, but I mean, what do we do? You know, with the news —

RUSH: The first thing we gotta do, we gotta realize that Obama’s done it, he’s transformed America with Saul Alinsky and Bill Ayers, he’s done it, buddy, that’s the first thing we gotta realize. That’s what you called to say.

CALLER: Well, and what do we do? I mean, how do we offset this sort of thing? I mean, we have the same type of people running the universities and the public schools so they’ve become indoctrination centers. I mean, if you talk against climate change to any of these young people, you’re just the worst thing in the world. And it’s absolutely false. I mean, something that is absolutely false is considered absolute truth these days, and a lot of —

RUSH: Well, what we’re doing here is attempting to inform and educate as many people to the existence of all this as possible, as a means of opposing and rising up against it