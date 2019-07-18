SDNY Ends Hush Money Case Against Trump

RUSH: The second news story the Drive-Bys are eager to ignore is the news the investigation of Trump by the SDNY for campaign violations via his alleged “hush money” to Stormy Daniels? All of that has been dropped! Have you heard about this? “Feds End Investigation into Trump Organization and Hush-Money Payments.” Holy smokes! This was the story. This was the investigation that they were gonna get Trump thrown in jail for after he was thrown out of office.

The investigations have quietly ended, and one of these investigations was sourced almost entirely by that reprobate Michael Cohen. So the real news today is really disappointing and really bad for the Democrats. So they need something to report other than that, and they got it with their chant story. “Federal prosecutors in New York have ended their investigation into the Trump Organization’s role in hush money payments made to women who alleged affairs with President Donald Trump and have been ordered by a judge to release additional information connected to their related probe of … Michael Cohen, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

“CNN reported Friday that the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office had approached the end of its investigation of the Trump Organization and wasn’t poised to charge any executives involved in the company’s effort to reimburse Cohen…” Now, folks, for 2-1/2 years the news every day, multiple times a day, has been of Trump’s guilt. We don’t need to go through the whole list. “Trump colluded with Russia. Trump stole the election. Trump’s a traitor. Trump’s treacherous. Trump’s best friend is Vladimir Putin. Trump paid this person off.

“Trump is guilty of bribery here. Trump paid off all these women. Trump this. Trump that. Trump Organization had faulty loans, back loan, back-door payments,” all of this. None of it! None of it. We’ve gone from all of that now to a chant at a North Carolina rally that is supposed to be the end. Here it’s a new day; so now this is supposed to last nail in the coffin. “We’re gonna get Trump! Yeah, we were gonna get Trump with Megan Rapinoe last week, but that kind of blew up. We’re gonna get Trump with any number of things. Now we’re gonna get Trump with the chant. Trump has disavowed his audience.”