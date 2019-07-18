Trump Supporters: Trump Rallies Are About Love, Not Hate

RUSH: In fact, let’s grab this guy on Line 1. This is Mark in Indianapolis who wants to mildly disagree with just a small portion of that which I said in the opening monologue.

Hi, Mark. Great to have you here with us today.

CALLER: Hello, Rush! It is so rare that I partially disagree with part of your statement, and this is after decades of listening. But this “send her back,” just the part where you talked about… I thought it was about the crowd expressing anger, expressing frustration as part of the chants. And my take on it, sir, is it’s just the opposite. Like you said, at these rallies, everybody’s having fun. I’ve been to one of them. I watch them when I can. Everybody’s having a great time. Trump himself, he’s having a great time. It shows. The chant was an expression of fun and affection, affection for our guy who’s been under attack this week for tweets of forbidden words, so-called forbidden words.

RUSH: No, no. Wait a minute, now, Mark, old buddy, old pal. You don’t think there’s even a smidgen of anger in this when you say that they have an affection for our guy? I mean, there’s gotta be some anger throw in here. People are fed up with this. It’s been going on three years now. They have to be! I’m not disputing your notion people are having a good time.

CALLER: Except it’s not anger, because, Rush — thanks to you, thanks to the president — we’re winning! Our side is winning! (chuckles) I’m not sick of it yet. But I’m loving it every day.

RUSH: (laughs)

CALLER: And part of it is the media today. What a change. They say, “They are the forbidden words. No one’s allowed to say them, or you are not a member of polite society,” and there’s nothing wrong with the words. It’s not, “Send a group back.” Of course not! It’s send HER back. Her, an immigrant who’s so blessed to be in this country and who hates us. The hate is all on their side.

RUSH: Wait, wait, wait. You think the crowd actually does and did, in the spirit of humor and good times, want to send her back?

CALLER: In the spirit of humor and good times, they want to say the forbidden words.

RUSH: Okay, is —

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: I lost you in the forbidden words. In my world, there are the seven forbidden words of George Carlin.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: You’re not talking about those, right?

CALLER: No.

RUSH: Which words are you talking about here?

CALLER: This last week, they declared that Trump said forbidden words in a tweet. “They don’t like it here? These congresswomen don’t like it here? They can go back. They can fix their own countries. They can return here if they want. Good for them.” This was, oh, racism! That’s the forbidden word.

RUSH: Okay. All right.

CALLER: That’s (unintelligible).

RUSH: So you’re talking about Trump’s tweets where he said “send them back”?

CALLER: Exactly! The crowd is expressing affection. They’re coming to the defense of our guy.

RUSH: I don’t —

CALLER: We don’t say this out loud.

RUSH: I don’t doubt that. I don’t doubt that they love the guy. That, to me, is unquestioning. I don’t have any doubt about that at all. But I do think that there’s anger and frustration. And, by the way, you said, “We’re winning! There’s no question we’re winning.” I run into a lot of people that don’t think so, and they define it by who sets the tone of news coverage every day: The media. They look at the news and they don’t see any evidence of winning other than Trump being elected.

And they see the economic numbers. But they see every Trump policy thwarted by a liberal judge. They see the travel ban thwarted. They see every effort to build the wall thwarted. They see an Obama judge for every issue is found somewhere popping up, stopping something. They’re frustrated as they can be with it — and then they have to, on top of that, listen to these people who hate America preach to ’em about what racist pigs they are.

CALLER: And definitely, Rush, that’s the media. But Trump starts every one of these rallies listing a dozen ways that we’re winning. It’s just like Trump himself, the way you said it. Don’t take Trump’s words. Don’t take the chant’s words literally but take them seriously. It’s a real expression about this hateful congresswoman.

RUSH: Okay. Let me ask you this: Your attitude on the upcoming 2020 election. Do you think Trump could lose this, or is it pretty much in the bag already that he’s gonna win it?

CALLER: Anything’s possible. You know that. But I love his chances. I love ’em. I was an enthusiastic voter for him, of course, in 2016 but recognized, “Hey, he’s a bit of an unknown. This is new ground, somebody who’s never been a politician before.” He’s proven himself 20 different ways from Sunday. It’s gone from, “He’s so much better then Hillary; of course, you have to vote for him,” to, “What a treat to be able to vote for this man again.” I can’t say enough about what a hero we’ve got for president. Yeah, he’s just the person we need — I can only say — sent by divine providence at just the time we need it.

RUSH: I don’t disagree with you, particularly on the substance of policy and policy achievements. There’s no question about that. Anyway, I’m glad you called, Mark. Thanks much.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Gonna stick with the phones here on the EIB Network. And this is Donna. Raleigh, North Carolina. It says here you were at the rally last night.

CALLER: Yes, Rush. It’s wonderful to hear your voice. I think you’re the very best. And, yes, I was there. I was there with my 81-year-old mother, my 22- and 20-year-old children, and we had a blast. I just want to say that it was the most wonderful experience to be around — we fight the Democrats and even friends, people that we care about, day in and day out in support of Trump.

This was the first rally I had ever been to, the first one my mom had ever been to and my kids and to be around people enjoying themselves in support of our president and the patriotism was beyond anything I had ever seen anywhere. And I think everything was done, in my opinion, in good faith. Yes, there were chants, good chants and not-so-good chants, however you want to interpret it.

But it was just heartwarming. It was really heartwarming for me. I think I try to defend my point of view often with people that I think really care about me, good friends, and we sit on different sides of the fence, and I try to come to the middle. But to see our president up there supporting us and all the effort that we do, I just can’t praise the whole experience enough.

RUSH: Well, they are incredible. I’m glad you got to go to one, including with your mom. Very quickly, before you go, when the chants started, were you able to hear the chant —

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: — amidst all the other noise that goes on at one of these, were you able to hear it?

CALLER: Yeah, we were able to hear it. And Trump didn’t start the chant. Somebody in the crowd started it and everybody jumped on.

RUSH: The Drive-By Media is accusing a Trump advance man of starting the chant.

CALLER: No.

RUSH: I have that —

CALLER: I did not hear it that way.

RUSH: — in the audio sound bites coming up. Anyway, when the chant started, what was your reaction to it?

CALLER: Well, it was kind of just that everybody just — that was what came to mind, because the words and the anti-patriotism that’s coming from the other side and the hate, we just feel — this is my opinion — the group that I was around, we just want to support him. Say the question again. I think I misunderstood you.

RUSH: As I say, I’m glad that you got to attend one and spend some time with people like you, people who think like you, people who have the same values you do. That’s a very, very positive thing. It’s very uplifting, and it’s very comforting to know. And then plus these things are — Trump is a master at this, weaving his entertaining comedy in with the serious discussion, going on and off the teleprompter, the fearlessness. He knows exactly when he’s taunting who, and he lets the audience in on it.

But the thing that he does — it may take him two minutes to do it, it may be done 30 seconds. But he lets everybody there know how much he appreciates them. He cements the bond between all the people at the rally, the bond they have with him by letting them know that he is very much aware he wouldn’t even be there without them. He has a unique ability to do this.

Most politicians do not have this kind of bond. Very few entertainers do. But really it’s a natural talent that people have. I mean, partially it’s charisma. But it takes a lot of — and this is the thing people would not believe in the case of Trump — it takes an amazing amount of humility to create a bond with a massive audience like that at a rally or in your base of voters. It takes tremendous amount of humility.

I mean, you can be braggadocious, and you can be all full of yourself for 85 minutes of a 90 minute appearance. But if within the other five minutes if there’s this little dose of sincere awareness and appreciation for whatever everybody’s doing for him and he makes that clear that he appreciates it, you have to have an immense amount of humility to be able to do that. And that’s one of the places where the people who have a savage opinion of Trump totally miss him. I’m glad you called, Donna. Thanks much.

Here’s Joe in south Jersey, as we head back to the phones on the EIB Network. Hi.

CALLER: Hey, Rush. First of all, I want to get to the point. I’ve always listened to you from literally day one. I loved you. I thought you were great. I’ve always been, I felt, a Republican. But then I stopped listening to you and I’m gonna tell you why. ‘Cause when Obama got in, I was so sick of Republicans, I went Democrat. And I’ve always voted Republican since my dad told me to vote. And I’ve always pulled the switch for all Republicans. That’s what he told me to do. And I’ve done it. I figured I’m voting a Democrat. When you said he failed, “I want him to fail,” I heard you say, “I want him to fail,” I said, “This is ridiculous, what’s he doing? This is our country, we don’t want him to fail,” until I started listening to you again and I start watching what he was doing. And I said, “This is not our country. I can’t believe this is going on.” Now I know what you meant.

RUSH: But still, the moment I said it, you had had enough and you abandoned me and the party, and you became a Democrat?

CALLER: No. No. I just voted Democrat.

RUSH: Oh, you just voted Democrat.

CALLER: Oh, yeah, I did —

RUSH: What’s the difference?

CALLER: Yeah, I understand. I did not understand how bad they were. And I figured, well, if he gets in, the Republicans can even him out. They did nothing. And I’m not gonna go crazy with this, but I’m just gonna let you know, at this point, I love Trump. He’s saying what we’re saying. I’ve said since I was a little kid, “Hey, if you don’t like it, go back. You don’t like Jersey, go back to PA, go back to wherever.” I understand what he’s saying.

RUSH: Okay. Speaking this “fail” business, what do you think the Democrats are trying to make happen here?

CALLER: They’re trying to change the country.

RUSH: Not only that, for that, they need Trump to fail, right?

CALLER: Yes. Yes, they do. You know how he’s gonna fail? He’s the only one that can do it, as you know, and as you said.

RUSH: Right.

CALLER: If he doesn’t push this immigration — I love him. Believe me, I put the hat on when I watched him on TV last night and everything, and I support him, and when people talk about him, I give stats, I keep them in my wallet, I just try to correct them. He’s gonna fail if he doesn’t do what he says. He’s trying to do what he says. I understand he’s getting pushback. What kills me, Rush, is these young women — like you said, it’s obvious. He’s the only one doing it. He’s been doing it by himself for nine months. Hey, Nunes is awesome. Mike Lee is awesome. McConnell, you know what he is. I think he’s a traitor. Paul Ryan was absolutely nothing.

RUSH: Wait, wait, wait. You think the Turtle is a traitor?

CALLER: Well, I don’t know about a traitor. I don’t mean traitor in that sense. I just mean —

RUSH: I was gonna say.

CALLER: Yeah. No, no. God, no. God, no, no, no. Take that back. I just think that he is not really supporting Trump.

RUSH: Well, he is on the judges. He’s doing everything he can to get every one of Trump’s judicial nominees confirmed. Anyway, Joe, I appreciate the call. I appreciate the honesty. That somewhat surprises me. I did not expect to lose a single audience member when I said of Obama “I hope he fails” because I assume everybody listening to me would know exactly what I meant by that. But here you just heard Joe say he split the scene, started voting Democrat after that.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here’s Susan in Urbanna, Virginia, as we head back to the phones. It’s great to have you with us. Hi.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you for taking my call. I feel like the libs get away with everything that you listed at the beginning in your brilliant monologue, because they think that we are invisible. They just assume it. Granted we feel it, but they talk over our heads, they twist our words, they twist our beliefs. And they try to constantly define us not in the way that we are. I felt like the Turtle was wrong when he said to tone things down. I think we need to amp it up! I think we need to meet the forces of this nature with our own forces, our own words. I think we need to be the anti-press. We need to be the anti-media. You know, everybody in this country practically, I think (chuckles), has a lobby. They have a lobby for insurance companies and for car dealers and for car manufacturers and medical. I think, to a certain degree, you have been our lobby in that you have spoken for us.

RUSH: Well, now, it’s interesting. I appreciate that. I really do. But you know what? When you said we need a lobby, you know my instinctive reaction was gonna be? “We used to have one and they’re now the Never Trumpers.”

CALLER: Oh. Oh. Yeah.

RUSH: I mean, the lobbyists — the people that we donated to to preserve conservatism, to advance conservatism — telling us they’re the ones to do it, they’re the ones that access the policymakers, they’re the ones with the power to influence. They’re the ones that did the cruises that people paid to go on. They were our lobbyists, and now where are they? Anti-us and anti-Trump.

CALLER: Right. Well, I created a lobby for us. But I’m not gonna mention the name because that would be… I mean, it’s a Dan’s Bake Sale situation but —

RUSH: Well, not only that. If you mention the name of your lobby, you are gonna start hearing from mean people you never knew existed. You gotta be very careful about these things. Seeking publicity is one thing, but remember, there’s a whole army of people out there waiting to destroy entities such as the one that you have started. Okay. Susan, I appreciate the call. Thanks much. (interruption) What about the Turtle? (interruption) She said about the Turtle…? (interruption) What did she say about the Turtle? (interruption) I’ve moved on from it.

What did she say about the Turtle? (interruption) Oh, well, going into that. (interruption) She says the Turtle said, “We needed to dial back the temperatures, lower the temperatures,” and so forth. Well, this was my point in the first hour. We play by their rules, and we’ve always expected that our manners and our reasonable demeanor and our politeness will show the American people that we’re not the racist, sexist, bigot, homophobes that they say we are, that we’re not to pushing back. That’s why I quoted from the piece that dovetailed nicely with my brilliant first hour monologue on how there’s two sets of rules.

They get to do everything they want, and they’re never punished for it. They’re never hurt by them, supposedly. I played the David “Rodham” Gergen sound bite where he says, “This chant, ‘send her back, send her back,’ that’s suicidal for the Republican Party.” Well, okay. If that’s suicidal for the Republicans, why is Antifa not suicidal for the Democrats? Why is Black Lives Matter not suicidal? These people destroy communities. They launch acts of violence against people. Why isn’t left-wing restaurant owners kicking Republicans out of restaurants…?

Why is that not suicidal for the Democrats? I mean, Gergen sitting here saying that this thing that happened last night’s suicidal for the Republicans. Really? Well, then why does the stuff that the left does that’s far worse than that…? These were just some people mouthing words last night. The people mouthing words last night have nothing to say about where Omar is. But actual Republicans and members of the Trump administration are being bullied, approached, physically intimidated, and kicked out of restaurants.

They’re being called names and have things thrown at them as they leave the restaurants. Black Lives Matter and Antifa come in and destroy private property, standing up for Democrat Party and leftist issues. Nobody ever says that that’s suicidal — and the Democrats? The Democrats support whatever the hell went on in Baltimore with that flake mayor that said, “Well, if they want to destroy, we gotta give ’em room to do it so they get it out of their system.” Why is that not suicidal?

And the reason is, the rules. Gergen is just making the assumption — and, see, this is the arrogance here. This is the hubris. Gergen is assuming that everybody in America thinks and acts as he does and all of them on CNN think the same thing. So here’s a chant at a Trump rally. “Send her back, send her back.” They are righteously indignant. They are profoundly offended and intimidated and they believe that all of America is, and therefore, that chant last night is going to cause people to leave Trump in droves.

And they’re dreaming! Because, in the end, the people there were having a good time last night.