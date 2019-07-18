Worldwide Backlash Against Xi Jinping

RUSH: “The Backlash Is Growing Against Xi Jinping in China and Around the World.” This is a CNN story. It’s from a couple of days ago. Richard McGregor is the writer. He’s “a senior fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney and an expert on Chinese government politics and diplomacy.” His new book — Xi Jinping: The Backlash — was published by Penguin Australia two days ago.

“The backlash abroad against President Xi Jinping’s China, at least in developed nations, has spread rapidly in the last year. Some countries, like Australia and Canada, feel patronized and bullied. Neighbors worry they are being marginalized. Advanced industrial nations, especially Germany and South Korea, see China coming at them like an unstoppable, oncoming train. The U.S., for decades the world’s lone superpower, is confronted by a once-in-a-lifetime challenge from Beijing. All of these phenomena, previously bubbling under the surface, have burst into clear view during Xi’s time in office.”

This is a book about how Xi Jinping has bombed out — and this is a China expert in Sydney. How do you write this book and this kind of excerpt, a column from this book, and not mention Donald Trump? There is only one person in the last who knows how many number of years who has taken on the ChiComs for unfair trade practices, currency manipulation, and price gouging, and that’s Donald Trump. And here’s an entire book on the backlash growing against Xi Jinping and the ChiComs, and there’s not a single reference to Donald Trump.

The first man internationally to go after the ChiComs aggressively, to give some backbone to all of these other world leaders being bullied by China, now they’ve got an ally they can get behind, Trump, as he takes the lead. Simply unbelievable. So the news here, this is a roaringly great story for Trump. The backlash against the ChiComs. It’s only been possible because of Donald Trump. Not mentioned in the book, not mentioned in the story.

Wherever the media and the Democrats look with even the barest flash of a second or two of objectivity tells them that Trump is kicking butt and taking names. And they can’t report that. They can’t even get close to reporting it, so they have to focus on things that will impugn and slander and libel.