11-Year-Old Sports Fan on the NFL and Patriotism

RUSH: In the meantime, let’s go back to the phones. We have an 11-year-old young man from Maine, Wisconsin named Carson who’s been waiting awhile. I appreciate your patience, Carson. Welcome to the program.

CALLER: Thank you, Mr. Limbaugh for having me.

RUSH: You bet.

CALLER: Today I’d like to talk to you about how the liberals have been ruining a lot of sports, like the NFL by praising Colin Kaepernick when he’s being so disrespectful and anti-patriotic and anti-American.

RUSH: Yeah, amen. I agree. But you know what? The NFL has kind of straightened up. You had a bunch of players that were taking knees during the national anthem, refusing to stand and honor the flag, and they’re not doing that anymore. Do you know why? President Trump. The NFL owes President Trump more than they will ever realize. Trump saved their TV ratings. Trump saved this league and its players from doing something that might have permanently damaged viewership, ticket sales, any number of things. I am not making that up. I’m not trying to be provocative. But you’re 11 years old, you noticed this?

CALLER: Yes. I’m a big sports fan. My favorite sport’s basketball, but I really like watching the NFL. But then I kind of strayed away from it after all the unpatriotic and bad sportsmanship.

RUSH: Wow. Well, who’s your favorite NFL team?

CALLER: Packers all the way.

RUSH: The Packers. The Green Bay Packers all the way.

CALLER: Yep.

RUSH: This is great. So you were not in favor of what Colin Kaepernick was doing. It irritated you, right?

CALLER: Yes. I just didn’t really like it. That’s why I really appreciate what you’re doing with that Betsy Ross T-shirt. I like the idea how (unintelligible) Betsy Ross and because, like, she created the flag and all, trying to clear up the anti-American stuff that Kaepernick started.

RUSH: Way to be, Carson! Way to be. What did Betsy Ross do to anybody? Why in the world does anybody want to trash and tarnish Betsy Ross? I mean, she’s a —

CALLER: I don’t know.

RUSH: — great original American feminist, in addition to everything else. Have you ordered one of the shirts?

CALLER: No.

RUSH: Well, you’re probably on an allowance out there, I understand that. Well, you know what? Carson, hang on here a minute. I’m out of time here, but I want to get your contact information. We like to send young listeners little goody packages, so don’t hang up. Hang on.