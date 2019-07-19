Can San Francisco Erase the History of George Washington?

RUSH: Here’s Marly in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Yes. Hello. What an honor. Thank you for taking my call.

RUSH: Yeah. My pleasure.

CALLER: Hello. I read a recent article about the George Washington High School in San Francisco.

RUSH: Oh, yeah. I saw this.

CALLER: Yeah. The point of the story is the 1,600 square foot George Washington mural that was painted over 83 years ago, and it depicts him, Native Americans, slaves, working on his estate. The school board recently voted to paint over it. It just is unbelievable. And I have a quote from Golda Meir, if I’m allowed to do that.

RUSH: Sure. Golda Meir.

CALLER: “One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present,” end quote.

RUSH: She was right. So your point, they can’t erase history by painting over it?

CALLER: Exactly. And the students, they’re afraid of the mural.

RUSH: Oh, that’s right, I remember this story. They really did obliterate George Washington in this mural because he was having a chat with Native Americans. And the students, the school board said the students were petrified. The students were scared. The students were upset because there was the racist founder of America talking to the Indians that everybody knows he wiped out. And they thought they would be next. So, yeah, San Francisco.

Can you erase history? Interesting question. You can’t change it. History happened. But if you lie about it or misreport it, you can certainly alter it — not alter it, but you can erase it from people’s minds. And they are desperately trying to do just that.