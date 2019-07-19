Drive-Bys Celebrate 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Mission with Typical Anti-American Anger

RUSH: Folks, we are so far gone. This is a tweet from the New York Times. Not a person there. This is the Twitter feed for the paper itself. Ready for this? “The Apollo program was designed by men, for men. If we do not acknowledge the gender bias of the early space program, it becomes difficult to move past it.” We’re celebrating here the 50th anniversary of launching and landing on the Moon.

The New York Times, all they can think about is there aren’t any women involved, and that sullies the entire achievement, and if we don’t realize how much gender bias there was 50 years ago… (impression) “This country stunk to high hell! It was so bad 50 years ago, women had no chance to be part of this great achievement. Women were not even involved in it, and if we don’t stop and recognize this, then it’s been for nothing.” Except women were involved. They were all over the effort.

They weren’t astronauts yet, but they were all over the effort. This is the kind of concern that… This drives people crazy and makes them laugh out loud at the same time. Do you realize these are the kind of people who can never be happy? These are the kind of people who can never even be nice. They’re running around constantly enraged and angry, and what they do is try to share that and spread that anger with everybody else so that everybody else joins them in it.

RUSH: Now, I mentioned the New York Times and their tweet: “The Apollo program was designed by men, for men. If we do not acknowledge the gender bias of the early space program, it becomes difficult to move past it.” There’s so much… Folks, there’s no other way to describe this. There is so much hatred for this country. Look, I don’t know where to trace it. I always, in answering people’s questions, assume it started in the education system. But it’s been throughout pop culture. It’s just everywhere.

I can’t help but think of the young lives that are in the process of being destroyed, creating this permanent anger, permanent rage over a bunch of trumped up, untrue things. There’s nothing worse than to grow up in a country that you don’t respect, don’t like, wish you weren’t a member of. I just can’t… I can’t imagine it. Now, it’s not just that tweet. The New York Times is now saying that the Soviet Union really won the space race. Do you know why? Here’s the headline, New York Times: “How the Soviets Won the Space Race for Equality.”

“Soviet cosmonauts … empowered those who kept them in bondage.” In other words, the Soviet Union… I don’t know what “diversity” claim is. They didn’t get to the Moon. They still haven’t put a man on the Moon. Nobody but the United States has put a man on the Moon. How in the world you can say the Soviet Union really won the space race, because they had “diversity”? One of the things this article is trying to say is that the Soviet cosmonauts actually had a role in destroying the Soviet Union by calling attention to the bondage and the tyranny and people around the world did not…

I mean, this is as far out of the norm as I’ve ever heard. They’ll do anything to avoid crediting Ronald Reagan and the United States in general for the collapse and the demise of the Soviet Union. But now on the 50th anniversary of an unparalleled human achievement, people who were not alive then… It’s true of anything in history. It’s a massive achievement, and then people grew up 30 years later where the shuttle was taking off four times a year, traveling to the space station, bringing people back.

It got to be so normal and so routine that shuttle launches were not even covered. Shuttle landings were not covered. They were televised but not on major networks. You had to go to the NASA channel or whatever to watch the launch, to watch the landing, because it just became commonplace. The Soviet Union never put a man on the Moon, but here comes the New York Times intent on diminishing the achievement of the United States with a bunch of convoluted crap about how they really won the space race because somehow they had “diversity.”