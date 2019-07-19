Longtime Listener: You Say What I’m Thinking

RUSH: Here’s Tommy in Huntsville, Texas. Great to have you on the program, Tommy. How you doing?

CALLER: What an honor. I have been trying to call you for years, and, as a matter of fact, before I got a hold of you now… I gotta make this quick because my phone’s a piece of junk. I can’t hardly see the screen. But I know one thing: I got through to you. In 2000, before the Gore-Bush election, I was pretty much a liberal-minded person. And a guy at work had his radio on every day. I was like, “Who is this guy on the radio? I heard that voice before.” I used to watch back in the day Morton Downey Jr., and you would come on either before or after him.

And I remember, that’s where I said, “That’s the guy… I know that guy’s voice.” Over the years, man, I’m telling you, if I wasn’t listening to you, there’s no telling where my life would have ended up because you’re kind of like a dad to me, you know? You say all the things that I should be thinking myself and trying to get me in the right direction. I think you’re just… I don’t know what I’d do if you weren’t on the radio, ’cause every day I listen to you at lunch — and I can’t really eat my lunch without listening to you. I just want to let you know that.

RUSH: Well, I really… You made my day. I really appreciate that. Just don’t ask me for an allowance or child support. But… (laughing)

CALLER: (laughing) When I hear you say the things you say, the things that I think, I can’t really… Because I work with my hands. I’m not really good with my mind. But the things that I think about or I want to say about Trump or ’cause I like him so much, you say those things, and it’s like, “Wow. Well, how does he articulate it like that?” And (unintelligible) —

RUSH: You know, I know what you mean, and I really appreciate that. I take that as a really sincere compliment. There have been people that affected me that way, people who said things a certain way and I would say, “Damn! That’s exactly what I wish I would have said,” or “That’s exactly how I think,” and it’s a very, very nice compliment of yours, and I really appreciate it. Thank you. That’s very meaningful.

CALLER: Thank you. I hope you have the best of health all your life.

RUSH: Well, that? (chuckles) Boy, you’re so right about that. That’s another thing, though, that you don’t really think about or appreciate ’til you start getting older.

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: But you’re absolutely right about it. By the way, Tommy, before you go, here’s another example. You know, I make sure… I don’t just say “Texas” like most average, ordinary people.

CALLER: No.

RUSH: It’s “Texis,” right? That’s how you pronounce it. Pronounce “Texas” for me.

CALLER: Oh. “Texis.”

RUSH: “Texis!” See, you do it. Exactly. So I’m not making fun of Ocasio-Cortez. I’m trying to pronounce the names right. And I’m telling you, it’s ” TEX-iss.” If you’re a really Texan, “You don’t say, “Tex-us.” It’s “Texis,” T-e-x-i-s. That’s how they know you know them. Tommy, thank you again. I really appreciate it.