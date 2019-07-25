Caller: Bob’s Kids Should Have Stopped Him

RUSH: You know what I can’t wait for? The Democrats, one of them is gonna figure out that maybe it would have been better if Trump did fire Mueller. If Trump had fired Mueller, then we would have had another angle at getting Trump and maybe a better investigator in there. You know what? Mr. President, you could trigger this. Mr. President, you know what you ought to do?

Mr. President, please start tweeting how brilliant you were not to fire Mueller. I mean, just ram it right back. Mr. Scavino, if you’re listening, I got a tweet for you. The president should tweet how brilliant it was, ’cause all these people could talk about is McGahn, McGahn. It was brilliant of the president not to fire Mueller. Would that not be great? Would that not be a great tweet? I could just see it now.

Let’s grab a phone call quickly. This is Lissa in St. Louis. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hi.

CALLER: Hi. Thanks, Rush. Listen, as a citizen of this country, I have no sympathy for Mueller. But I’m telling you, if he has children, if he has adult children —

RUSH: He does have, obviously, yeah.

CALLER: — and they let their dad go before that committee and testify like that, publicly, at the very end of his career, to have that be his last public showing —

RUSH: Why are you blaming it — not blaming, but why are you claiming the responsibility is on his kids for this?

CALLER: Because, as I look at my own mom as she’s aging, she is sharp as a tack. She’s gonna be 90. And I see the kind of honorable, terrific life she has led, I feel kind of protective of her. And I would never allow my mother to be put into that kind of situation.

RUSH: Well, I have a theory on this. Can you hold on a couple more minutes?

CALLER: You bet.

RUSH: Okay, great, ’cause this is actually kind of interesting. In other words, is that really Bob Mueller that we saw yesterday? Is he really that doddering or feeble?

Back here in just a second.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: We are back now with Lissa in St. Louis. Let me clarify. What about the possibility that that is not the way Mueller is every day, it’s only the way he is on this subject ’cause he doesn’t know anything about it, since he was a figurehead? I mean, because you raise a good question. If Mueller is really this detached and this feeble, whatever the adjectives are, there are any number of people you could ask, “Why would you let him go out there like this?”

CALLER: Right. Well, to me, it was so obvious that he’s been in a bubble, and I think everybody out there lives in a bubble and maybe his kids are in a bubble. In other words, maybe when you’re all in that bubble, you think everything’s great.

RUSH: Well, you know what? That’s also a good point. I think people in Washington are the kind of people that believe their press — and if the media fawns over you, of course everybody likes that and you believe it.

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: “Aw, Dad’s great! Dad’s honorable! Dad can’t do anything wrong. The media loves him. There’s no harm in sending him out there.” That might be reaction. But I think that’s obviously a factor, like people believed Hillary’s polls, that she was gonna win in a landslide. Hillary believed it. They all believe what the media tells them.

CALLER: That’s right. They had absolutely no idea what was going on in the real world. And, you know, it was just so apparent that he came off to me like the Wizard of Oz, the guy behind the curtain —

RUSH: About the report, but what if the subject matter had been the law? On those rare times where the subject of the law came up, he was perfectly fluent. I don’t mean when the subject of exonerating perps and this kind of stuff. But just on the matter of the law, that’s where he showed some spark. But this subject, he obviously doesn’t know it.

CALLER: No! He didn’t.

RUSH: He had to fake it.

CALLER: He did not know the contents of that report. I mean, the whole fact that he didn’t know about — he was “not familiar” — with Fusion GPS? He’s not familiar with it?

RUSH: Not only that, he needed a citation for every question, even after they read from the report to him! (sputtering) “I — I — I — Where’s the citation? I — I — I –” “I just read it to you!”

CALLER: Yes.

RUS: (sputtering) “Oh! Oh! Oh!” He needed to have it in front of him to read it because he hadn’t seen it before.

CALLER: You know, it’s just… No offense. I know I’m sure he’s a great guy. He’s a gigantic bureaucrat. He’s just a bureaucrat. I bet if you would go and find bureaucrats throughout our government that are at the top and you bring ’em in and you say, “I want you to sit down and talk to me in a detailed fashion about everything that’s going on under you,” they couldn’t do it.

RUSH: Oh, look, I think you are so right about this. In fact, I think not only is that a characteristic of all bureaucracies, but especially here. I think in Washington… We talked about earlier how there’s no connection between that town and what’s going on in the rest of the country. I think it’s more pronounced there than anywhere in the country, and I think that in that town that you rise to the peak of your ladder of success — you get to the top — in ways that differ. They’re not merit-based. They’re connection-based. They’re who you know, who you don’t know, this kind of thing. I think a lot of people have ascended to great heights that we think are the result of significant intellect and achievement, which really aren’t.

CALLER: Absolutely.

RUSH: They’re just system driven.

CALLER: Right. Right. There really is no “there” there. They just don’t have it. Either they did at one time but then they let it go and they just go through the motions.

RUSH: Well, I think your description of a bubble is pretty accurate. I think they’ve got an alternative universe or a bubble they live in where they’re secure and things that are challenging don’t penetrate the bubble. They don’t have to deal with it. They’re protected in any number of ways — and do not disregard how important media protection is to these people. Mueller has never faced a withering media attack like Trump gets every day. None of them have! They can’t withstand it. It would be the end of their life, their reputation if the media went after them the way the media goes after Trump. They couldn’t tolerate it. They couldn’t put up with it. But I still find it’s interesting that you think it was his kids that could have prevented this from happening, and now you’re thinking that maybe they don’t know, either.

CALLER: That they might not know, either. Maybe they absolutely might not know, either. But you’re right. If they didn’t understand how little interaction he had or how little — you know, that he just did not have any concept of what was in that report. Maybe they didn’t know that.

RUSH: See, I don’t know how that’s possible. I know it is. I know it is. I’m using a rhetorical flair when I say, “I don’t know how that’s possible.” How does somebody not know? And if you’re the kids — look. Life is life. And we’re talking about adults now. He’s in his seventies so his children would be adults. And I’m sure they still see him.

It’s been two years they’ve been running this effort to get rid of Trump. Everybody knows what that is. So Mueller’s kids, “Hey, Dad, can you give us a heads-up what’s going on?” “I, uh, I, uh, (mumbling) eyes only at this point.” Or does he tell them what’s going on? If he can’t discuss it with them then it’s conceivable that they wouldn’t know how ill-prepared that he is.

Look. We’re speculating here. And the reason we’re speculating is because that was so, so obvious yesterday that the figurehead and the name on the door didn’t know what was going on. And, folks, Lissa here is on to something. This I think is a metaphor for much of Washington. “Don’t know what’s going on.” They know what’s going on in the five counties surrounding the district that they live in.

Do you know, by the way, the five wealthiest counties in America now are five counties in Virginia that are suburban Washington, D.C.? The five wealthiest counties in the nation now are five suburban counties in Virginia outside Washington. Now, in that small world, those people may live in their own world with their own reality where there’s bountiful economic progress and full employment and all that.

And if they’re left-wing Democrats, then they run the show. They run the social life, they run everything about that town. And it’s entirely possible that they don’t understand anything outside it. I think Mueller not knowing what this report is about could well be symbolic of a lot of other agencies and people who head them not knowing what’s actually going on in America in the agencies they populate or govern. The bureaucracies and so forth. Lissa, thank you. I’m glad you got through, glad you took the time.

See, I keep being drawn back to Clapper’s sound bite here. All of this massive Russian interference, when he was the director of national intelligence. When Obama was president. When Brennan was the CIA. And these guys talk about it after they’ve left office, like it wasn’t happening then, it’s only when Trump is talked about that there’s this massive Russian interference. But it’s all happened on their watch. And they weren’t telling us about it at the time. And they weren’t worried about it at the time.

But, anyway, see, I thought the crime, quote, unquote, was Trump’s collusion. Not Russian interference. I thought the crime was Trump’s collusion. Now, since there’s no collusion, guess what? The crime has become Russian interference. But then the interference happened on Obama’s watch. Yet Mueller never talked to Obama. So the timeline here, the chronology of this is fascinating to me.

The crime that gets all this started is Trump colluding with Russia. That’s why Trump’s not qualified. Trump stole the election, Trump cheated, Trump worked for the Russians, Trump colluded. That was the crime. Mueller was gonna find the evidence. Uh-oh. No collusion. There wasn’t even any argument about that. Nobody argued volume 1 of the report yesterday, no collusion whatsoever.

Then magically, when there is no collusion, they create a new phenomena: Russian interference. And since there was no collusion, Russian interference becomes the problem. But the Russian interference happened when Obama was president and Clapper was DNI and Brennan was CIA. Yet Mueller and Clapper and all these guys desperate to put an end to Russian interference didn’t talk to Obama. They didn’t talk to Clapper. They didn’t talk to Comey!

Comey was involved at the FBI when this Russian interference was happening. And while this Russian interference was happening, Hillary Clinton was exonerated. Remember? Comey went out, did an exoneration press conference absolving her of any criminal activity in trafficking in classified documents. Look at all the stuff that did happen during the Obama presidency, and Mueller never talked to anybody there about any of it.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Just got an email from a friend whose father began to suffer dementia. She was listening to the program, and she says to me in the email, “Rush, if the parent in this case is not aware of the deterioration, there’s nothing you can do to stop ’em. I couldn’t stop my dad from making a fool of himself, or embarrassing himself, he had no idea. He didn’t think anything was wrong. He was hell-bent on proving nothing was wrong.”

And I can understand that. I also think there’s an evolving theory, some Republicans think that Mueller was playing a delay game, asking for a bunch of questions to be repeated to run out the clock so that there wouldn’t be as many questions asked. That’s entirely possible too.