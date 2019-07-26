Mr. Integrity Thrown Overboard

RUSH: The Democrats are throwing Robert Mueller overboard now. Can you believe this? All week and for the 2-1/2 years he has been Mr. Integrity, Mr. Honorable, mister this, mister that. But now this locoweed from California, Ted Lieu, is out there saying that somebody got to him before his testimony. Somebody got to him?

What Ted Lieu is trying to say that some evil, rascally Republican found a way to bribe or otherwise intimate Mr. Integrity and make him appear the way he did. How can the two go together? How can he go from Mr. Integrity, Mr. Honorable, Mr. Everything, Mr. You Can’t Challenge Him at All to somebody who can be compromised like this? These people… (chuckling) You know, people are starting to send me sarcastic notes. My friends say, “You’re not gonna have anything to talk about today, are you?” They send me this every day.

Usually in August, there isn’t much because everybody’s gone. Like Congress is on their six-week recess, but you’d never know it.