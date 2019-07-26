Trump’s Arranged Marriage Between Nancy and AOC Consummated!

RUSH: You have to acknowledge — we have to acknowledge — what a devious political mastermind Donald Trump is. Donald Trump’s arranged marriage between Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was consummated today! Here is this freshman former bartender who had her official meeting with Pelosi today, and Pelosi called a press conference to announce how well it went, and how gracious a member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is.

She even tweeted about it with glee and joy!

“Today, Congresswoman @RepAOC and I sat down to discuss working together to meet the needs of our districts and our country, fairness in our economy and diversity in our country.”

Trump has been trying to make this woman the face of the Democrat Party, and today Pelosi welcomed her in a modified gay marriage, if you will, which Pelosi and AOC consummated. Trump has been pushing this! Trump’s the guy with the shotgun and (laughing) to me, this is fantastic. Now, next Pelosi’s gonna have to meet with the other wackos, Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, to complete her consummation of political marriage with The Squad.