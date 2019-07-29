Trump Defending Against Cummings Is What Pushback Looks Like

RUSH: Yeah, yeah, I’ve been telling people, this is what pushback looks like. Ever since Trump was elected, ever since he was inaugurated and began serving, this is what pushback looks like. And it was always going to be filled with friction. It was always going to be filled with controversy, and it always will be. It’s not gonna die down, at least not in the immediate future.

RUSH: Trump and Elijah Cummings. This is what pushback is. This was always what it was gonna look like. If there were ever a Republican with the guts to actually call these people out, we have that now. Donald Trump. What Donald Trump said about Elijah Cummings, what Donald Trump said about Baltimore, he’s not the first!

Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

He’s not the first. Baltimore has said it. The Baltimore Sun has said it. Reporters in Baltimore have said it. It’s not a big mystery. Trump was right on the money, and everybody knows that he was right. What’s different is that this just doesn’t happen. Democrat politicians just do not get criticized. Democrat African-American politicians are especially immune.

You don’t dare criticize them. You don’t dare call attention to their failures. You don’t dare call attention to their hypocrisy or any of that because all manner of hell will be unleashed on you. But Donald Trump is sitting there fed up.

This Russia thing, which was never anything, is still going. Nadler and Schiff will not give it up. They continue to lie. They continue to lie that his election was illegitimate because he cheated with Russia. Then they claim he obstructed justice. They won’t let this go away. All the while they call Donald Trump every name in the book: a racist, a bigot, a homophobe.

They accuse Donald Trump of not caring about how kids are treated at the border, and they lie about that. They lie about family separations. They lie about kids being kept in cages. They have lied about Trump cabinet members. And they get away with it! They get away with it. They are able to lie about these people, say some of the most caustic, negative, damaging, accusatory things about other human beings, and there’s never any response because up ’til now the name of the game for Republicans has always been, “Well, that’s the game. We have to sit here and take it. We can’t respond because to respond is racist.” And that was really amplified when Obama was in the White House, the first African-American president. No criticism of him was permitted. No criticism of his policies without the label of racism being attached to the critic. And they played that up, they played us like Stradivarius violins on that, and it was predictable. It was easy to see this was gonna happen. You cannot have a president whose policies are immune from criticism. But they did. That’s why they want a woman president next because any criticism of her will be sloughed off as feminist, anti-woman, war on woman. Same thing if there’s a Hispanic president someday who’s a Democrat. But let there be an African-American Republican president, and he will become the new racist. Anyway, Trump’s fed up with it. He has been friends with these guys all of his life. He’s taking after Al Sharpton now because Al Sharpton, these people are hypocrites and phonies. They all loved Donald Trump when he might have been able to put ’em on TV, when he might have been able to include them in his casinos in Atlantic City or wherever or when they might have invited them to play golf with him at one of his golf courses, they all loved him. Crazy Bernie Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY! Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard! The fact is, Baltimore can be brought back, maybe…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Now that he’s president, become a conservative Republican, he is enemy number one. And they’re lying about him, and it’s been going on for two and a half years. And he’s fed up with it. And he’s pushing back on it. And never once did he call anybody a racist in the process. Never once did he blame racism for any problem in Baltimore. Never once did he call Elijah Cummings a racist, but comes and goes can come along and call anybody a racist he wants and so can Pelosi and so can the media. And they do. And we’re all fed up it.

It’s gotten so common now that Cory Booker had to come out the other day and say Trump is worse than a racist because just being called a racist has been so watered down now because it’s so common and so frequent. Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Pelosi a racist the other day. Anyway, Trump has had it. He’s fed up with it. And the straw that broke the camel’s back was attacking his Homeland Security guy over the false claims of how kids are being treated at the border.

So Trump said to hell with that. Trump knows what’s going on in Baltimore. He reads the Baltimore Sun. He knows all this. Fix your own neighborhood before you start telling me how I’m messing ours up. You guys are presiding over — Los Angeles. The Democrats run Los Angeles. The homeless problem there. Baltimore is rat infested. It’s vermin infested, and it’s not Trump who said so. It’s local Baltimore media and others that have been writing about it for years. I’ve got the stories from the archives that I’m gonna share with you when we get back.

RUSH: By the way, many of the Democrats are in Italy. They are in Venice right now, including Pelosi and Elijah Cummings. And my best intel says that they are at the Hotel Danieli. You ever been to Venice? Well, if you’re not careful you can run into a lot of vermin in Venice as well. I mean, it’s right there on the water. But that’s where they are doing whatever they’re doing on their vacation.

But I will guarantee you they’re sitting around and I’m sure they have multiple reactions. One of their first reactions, “Oh, wow, this is great. Trump has really stepped in it.” Like David Axelrod’s first reaction, “If Trump loses in 2020, this is why.” And then some anchor at CNN started crying on air when he heard about this, and I think that Alisyn Camerota did too.

In truth, do you know what this is? This is Trump treating Elijah Cummings like everybody else. (paraphrasing) “Okay, Mr. Cummings, you’re gonna come up and you’re gonna rip my cabinet to shreds personally, you’re gonna try to ruin these people personally, and you’re gonna try to do it to me?”

These lies about how kids are being treated at the border, that they’re in cages, that they’re separated from their families and that Trump purposely is exacerbating the circumstances so that the word will spread how bad it is and nobody else will try to get here. Nothing could be further from the truth. That’s not who we are. Democrats talk about our values. That’s not who we are. We don’t do that.

Cortez has called these detention centers concentration camps. You put yourself in Trump’s shoes. And I’m surprised that he hasn’t reached his limit before this. But this was the last straw, and there was no racism whatsoever. The idea that you can’t criticize an African-American politician without being a racist is something that we’ve gotta nip in the bud. Because as long as there are politicians affecting public policy, they are subject to criticism no matter.

RUSH: Here’s Mick Mulvaney. He’s the acting chief of staff for the president. He was on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace yesterday, and they’re talking about Trump’s tweets about Elijah Cummings’ rat-infested, vermin-infested Baltimore, that Cummings ought to take care of his own neighborhood before complaining about Trump’s Homeland Security director. These people are running around… Folks, I cannot emphasize this enough. These people would get away with what would be actionable, slanderous and libelous statements every day under the guise of political opposition.

They say some of the most horrendous, outrageously false, mean-spirited, extremist things about Trump and about all of us — and they have for years. They throw this label “racist” around like it’s calling somebody a man or a woman. They throw bigoted, homophobe and all this stuff around, and that’s all they can do. In fact, I have a story here. Back when Trump tweeted that The Squad — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her buds — ought to just go back home if they don’t like it here? CNN and MSNBC said “racist” more than 1,100 times describing Trump’s “go back” tweet. Now, this story is from July 16th.

Trump made this statement back… This is old. This is before the Elijah Cummings stuff comes up. “CNN and MSNBC have said the word ‘racist’ more than 1,100 times since Sunday, according to a tally conducted by Grabien Media… The count, which doesn’t include on-screen graphics commonly known as chyrons, comes two days after President Trump in a Sunday tweet…” So 1,100 times CNN and MSNBC called Trump a racist inside of two days.

“Grabien founder Tom Elliott also noted that of the 636 times the word ‘racist’ has been said on the air since Sunday, Grabien counted 471 … on MSNBC. The tally is based on transcripts from CNN and MSNBC programs…” Meanwhile, speaking of the power of the media over language, somebody on Twitter posted a screen grab that shows Google has a peculiar idea for a synonym to the word patriot. If you put “patriot” in a Google search, do you know what you’re gonna get back?

Chauvinist, jingoist, jingo, flag waver, isolationist, xenophobe.

Those are all synonyms for “patriot” today on Google.

So 1,100 times Trump was called a racist in two days just after the “go home” tweet. Then Elijah Cummings comes along and rips Homeland Security’s Tom McAleenan on the conditions for kids, and Trump’s had it — and I understand. He’s expecting others to push back, and nobody does. He has to do it himself. So here’s Mulvaney explaining this. Chris Wallace said, “‘His district is considered the worst in the USA. Cummings district is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. No human being would want to live there.’ What is the president talking about, Mr. Mulvaney?”

MULVANEY: What this is about, though, is the president fighting back against what he saw as being illegitimate attacks about the border in the hearing this week. If you go online, you can see the questioning that Elijah Cummings did of Kevin McAleenan regarding the conditions at the border. Mr. Cummings saying that children were sleeping or — or sitting in their own feces. That’s just not… That’s not right, it’s not accurate. Born by the fact, by the way, that Mr. Cummings has not been to the border recent memory, certainly not during this administration. And when the president hears lies like that, he is going to fight back. And that’s what you saw in those tweets.

RUSH: Exactly. He’s not even been there. Cummings doesn’t even care. They just give the talking points out to members of Congress, and they run with it. The media gets the talking points. Committee chairmen and these House committees, Democrats, they get the talking points. Everything’s coordinated, everybody’s saying the same thing so no matter what sound bite you used, everybody is talking about Trump the same way. And they haven’t the slightest idea whether it’s true or not. And, in fact, it doesn’t matter whether it’s true as far as they’re concerned, because all they’re interested in is destroying Trump and getting rid of him because they haven’t been able to yet.

They are just delusional. They’ve become so poisoned with this hatred. If you have a kid that is having a problem getting along, you might use the Democrats today as an example of what can happen to anybody that does nothing but hate other people. It destroys you. It makes you constantly enraged and angry. It puts you in delusional circumstances. You lose all reason, and your hatred’s being used as a weapon for a specific objective. If it doesn’t happen, if you’re not able to get rid of the guy, then you end up hating even more. It becomes a never-ending descent, which is where Democrats find themselves today.

Trump’s just had it. It makes perfect sense what he did.

RUSH: To Highland Beach, Florida. Lisa, you’re next. It’s great to have you with us. Hi.

CALLER: Thank you, Rush. Thanks for taking my call.

RUSH: You bet. So President Trump should propose an infrastructure plan that the Democrats cannot walk away from with the first step to have cities like Baltimore and Chicago rescind their sanctuary status so the money being spent on illegals can be allocated to the fine citizens of those cities as part of the plan.

RUSH: Well, I don’t know that — he’s mentioned infrastructure since he first got into office and one of the ways he wanted to deal with it was with a public-private partnership. And the true blue political junkies say, “What do you mean, private? How are you gonna mix private sector involvement and infrastructure?” And I said that wouldn’t be hard. That may be one of the plans that he’s got. I think that the critics of Donald Trump, and particularly those in the media — but this would be also true of the Democrat Party.

And I find this, folks, I beg your indulgence in my repeating this, I just find this fascinating. They still do not know how to interpret Donald Trump. And it isn’t hard. Donald Trump is not complicated. That’s actually one of the refreshing things about Donald Trump. He’s right out in the open. Who he is is what you get.

Now, everybody knows Trump wants the infrastructure of this country dealt with and rebuilt. So what does he do? After the Democrats go make hay out of these lies and distortions about the situation at the border, where we are dealing with people who break the law. I don’t care if they’re kids or not, they’re here illegally! So the Democrats are trying to exploit that.

So Trump responds by pointing out the dire conditions, the dire infrastructural circumstances and shape of many of the so-called great American cities, and it would not be difficult to think that this may be step one into proposing an infrastructure bill or objective. And the timing for this is right, leading into the election. Nothing’s gonna happen. There isn’t gonna be any infrastructure legislation passed. There isn’t gonna be any legislation passed that benefits Trump at all from now to 2020.

So the point would be to propose it and to make it look like you want it and position the Democrats as the opponents. And that would be a twofer because the Democrats think they own this whole notion of government spending to rebuild and rename things. That’s what Big Governments do. They don’t want to let Trump own that, but now Trump has just focused everybody on the dilapidated everyday living conditions in some of these great American cities which definitely need some infrastructure work. So it may happen. You may see it.

RUSH: Let me go through some of the things I’ve got in the Stack here. If I ran through everything I’ve got here, it’d boggle your mind. All of the stories over the years that have been written, many of them sourced in Baltimore from local media about the dire circumstances and problems in the city.

This is the Baltimore Sun. I don’t have these in any particular chronological order. This is April the 2nd, 2018. The headline: “What’s Causing Baltimore’s Population Loss? It’s No Mystery.”

And I want to tell you up front Donald Trump did not write this. If he had, he would still be called a racist. Because Democrats don’t want to talk about issues, folks. They want to talk about identity politics. They can’t talk about issues in the arena of ideas and prevail. Their focus is destroying their opponents, is discrediting people that criticize them. That’s the modus operandi.

Has anybody denied, by the way, what Trump said? Seriously denied it? No. In fact, even the CNN anchor that started crying, that was reduced to tears, his name was Victor Blackwell. (imitating Blackwell) “There are challenges, no doubt. The people are proud of their communities. People get up and go to work and they care for their families.” Okay, fine. Hey Victor, that’s not unique.

It kind of happens everywhere, people get up and go to work. And people like their families. There’s nothing unique about that in Baltimore. There’s nothing unique about any of these things you say. Nobody has seriously denied what Trump said. All they’re saying is how horrible he is for saying it. And then of course the Democrats and the media come along and point out how racist it is to say it.

How can it be racist? All he did was point out that the district represented by Elijah Cummings is a hellhole. He didn’t say because of Elijah Cummings’ race. The racism is implied, and then it’s broadcast and accused and stated. But nobody has denied it. Everybody’s caught up in “this is unpresidential. It’s just the kind of thing that’s not said.”

Oh, yeah? Well, go take a look what’s said about us every day in the Drive-By Media. Go take a look about what’s said about where some white people live. You would think that every white person lives in a mansion in a gated community and only white people are allowed in and that everybody who is white is a white nationalist, is a white supremacist and wants to rid the country of anybody that doesn’t look like them. That’s what the media tells you every day.

And they get some weak, mentally weak people believing this. Just like they’ve succeeded — you know what? I’ve got a YouGov poll. Fifty-two percent of people now think Russia tampered with votes. Fifty-two percent think that Russia changed the outcome of the presidential election, 52%, folks.

So now they’re running around talking about every white person’s a white nationalist. Every white person’s guilty of white privilege. Every white person on a college campus has to get up and stand up and disavow being white. There are whole courses on it now. They’re pointed out as signs of the problems, examples of the problems in America, white privilege, white nationalism, white racism. And what the media is attempting to do is claim that that is the base of the Republican Party, that Trump’s base and the Republican Party base is white supremacists, white nationalists.

Try having that said about you all day long with no pushback. These anchors, do we cry about it here? “Oh, my God. I can’t believe what they said by my –” No, we don’t cry about it. We push back against it.

So, “What’s Causing Baltimore’s Population Loss? It’s No Mystery – With the U.S. Census Bureau reporting yet another year of population loss for the city, it doesn’t take an investigator to determine the causes. The city’s scary record of 343 homicides in 2017 –” By the way, for those of you in Rio Linda, homicides means murders.

People died, 343 murders in 2017 “– affirms the city’s well-known reputation as a dangerous place to live. Even if 2018 has fewer homicides –” remember, this was written in April of 2018, so this is 15 months ago, 16 months ago “– it doesn’t take a fortune teller to predict that this year’s homicide rate will be high. Until the city substantially reduces its homicide and other crimes rates, people will continue to view the city as dangerous and be reluctant to stay or move here.”

Then there’s this. “The city’s outrageous property tax of $2.248 per $100 of a property’s assessed value is more than double of its surrounding jurisdictions: Baltimore County, $1.10, and Anne Arundel 90.7 cents. The city’s burdensome property tax on homeowners explains why the city has more renters than homeowners.

“The city’s high income tax is 3.2 percent, the maximum allowed by law. Baltimore County’s is 2.83 and Anna Arundel’s is 2.56. The city’s tax message is clear: Move here and pay higher taxes. People have figured out how to avoid the city’s taxes and still enjoy the city. They live in surrounding counties and take reasonably priced ridesharing services into the city.” And then they leave. They get out of the city to go back home.

The next paragraph describes the disaster the city’s public school system is. “Last year, some of the schools had zero students who were proficient in math.” Not one! By the way, this is the Baltimore Sun, folks, left-wing rag. This is a lead editorial. This is not Donald Trump. This is a column written 16 months ago. You know who should be apologizing? Barack Obama should have been apologizing for the Democrat Party, not America.

When Barack Obama was running all over the world apologizing for all the horrors that America has participated in and all the damage America’s done and all of the violation of civil liberties and human rights that the United States of America’s participated in, he should have been apologizing for the Democrat Party. He should have been apologizing for the state the United States is in, the condition it’s in because of the Democrat Party.

Today Obama should be apologizing for his administration’s spying on the Republican nominee for president, and Obama should apologize for not addressing Russian election mischief when it was actually happening, they say. The wrong people have been apologizing to the wrong people about the wrong things. Now, this is a test to see if the Republicans have learned anything the past few years.

Every elected Republican today should stop and think about this seriously. If they’re gonna say something about it, it should be to back Trump up on his comments about Cummings and Baltimore, ’cause there’s a golden political opportunity to go on offense to get off defense. Do you realize the Republicans are on defense every day about this kind of stuff?

Yeah, the Democrats say these cities are in these circumstance ’cause Republicans don’t care about people, Republicans don’t care about clean houses and clean neighborhoods. It’s the Republicans who don’t care. That’s what Elijah Cummings says. That’s what Al Sharpton says. It’s what the Reverend Jackson says, what Obama said, what Michelle Obama’s running around — they all say it.

They all say the Republicans are ones that don’t care. When in fact all of this misery and all of this gunk and filth is occurring in Democrat-run strongholds. There should be nobody apologizing for Trump. There should be nobody thinking we have to stay on defense here. Trump has delivered a winning campaign issue here.

It’s also a chance to take on full force and full face the idiotic way the term “racism” is thrown around. I know so many Republicans who are paralyzed when anybody calls ’em a racist. They shut up. They back away. They retreat from the political arena of ideas ’cause they don’t want to go anywhere near it. Well, here’s a golden opportunity to be bold, stand in and point out that this is legitimate criticism of the way people live, of the way Americans live in Democrat strongholds.

This has nothing to do with racism. Because it doesn’t matter where the Democrat stronghold is, and it doesn’t matter the race of the population, it’s still misery, from homelessness in San Francisco and Los Angeles to these problems in Baltimore. And you can go to other places around the country if you wanted to take the time. Nothing to do with race. And it’s a golden opportunity to finally nuke that whole allegation.

And all of this can be done under the umbrella of loving people. We love everybody. We want the best for everybody. We want everybody to be able to access the opportunities life in America presents so that everybody who wants to can pursue their own dreams to whatever extent they want to work for them. We love people. We want everybody to be the best. We want everybody out there pursuing happiness. We want everybody pursuing excellence. We want everybody realizing their potential or as much of it as they care to try to realize.

We’re not satisfied just because our political opponents run places like Baltimore and Los Angeles downtown. We don’t want to score political points off of that. We want that fixed. But it won’t be as long as we continue to get blamed for it while the people who actually lead those areas don’t do anything to address those problems.

Here’s a story here from The Daily Wire. This is Ben Shapiro’s website. “Democrat Baltimore Mayor Caught On Camera Complaining About ‘Rats, Dead Animals’ Last Year.” July 28th of this year is the story, so it’s yesterday. “As the media and Democratic Party tries to portray President Donald Trump’s tweets about Baltimore as racist, a resurfaced clip from last year shows Democratic Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh complaining about the poor conditions in part of the city, specifically ‘rats’ and ‘dead animals.’

“Pugh made the remarks during a Fox 45 segment while touring a Baltimore neighborhood that was supposed to highlight her ‘violence-reduction initiative.’ As Pugh toured the neighborhood, she said: ‘What the hell? We should just take all this sh*t down. … Whoa, you can smell the rats. … Whew, Jesus. … Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals,'” as the mayor is touring her own city! Donald Trump was not along on the tour.

RUSH: Hi. Welcome back. Great to have you. Rush Limbaugh executing assigned host duties flawlessly.

Here’s Tony, District 7 in Maryland. Great to have you on the EIB Network, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Hey, how are you, Rush? Great to speak to you. I’m here in District 7. I’m a resident to a lot of gerrymandering and finagling, but one of the things that strikes me about this whole situation is Elijah Cummings you hear so much that he stands for racial equality and social equality and all those things, but we have in this district the tale of two communities. When you’re on my side of the district, it’s very affluent, schools are being rebuilt, roads are being constructed, high household income median, very low unemployment, people are prospering, all those things. When you go to the other side of the district, which is what Donald Trump is speaking about, and he’s a hundred percent correct in his description of it, the people in those communities are really feeling hurt and pain —

RUSH: Now, wait a minute. Wait, wait, wait, wait. I need to understand something. You’re on a cell phone, and cell phone calls are the most difficult thing in life for me to hear other than people in a crowd. Are we talking about the same district?

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: In half of the district there’s prosperity and growth, and the other half of the district there’s the misery Trump is talking about? Or are we talking about two different districts?

CALLER: The same exact district. So when you’re on one side, it’s doing wonderful.

RUSH: Okay, so explain that. Why is one side prospering and doing great? You’re talking about Elijah Cummings’ district here, is this right?

CALLER: Correct. District 7, 100 percent. On one side —

RUSH: So why is half doing well and the other half squandered and mired in squalor?

CALLER: In my opinion, I believe it’s critical, I believe it’s being ignored. I believe the folks in Baltimore city are being ignored by Elijah Cummings in a lot of ways, so (unintelligible) —

RUSH: Wait a minute. (crosstalk)

CALLER: — when you look at this district —

RUSH: Hold it a minute. I’m still trying to comprehend this. Elijah Cummings represents the whole district. Half of it’s prospering and doing well. Half of it’s being ignored, you say. Is there a racial difference in the makeup of the district in these two segments you’re talking about?

CALLER: Absolutely, 100 percent. So the portion that Donald Trump speaks about is largely minorities, very largely African-American, and they are being ignored by Elijah Cummings, which shocks me because —

RUSH: Wait.

CALLER: His whole career —

RUSH: Hold it a minute. We’re missing the — you don’t know the point you’re making here. You keep saying half of this district, if I understand you, is prospering and doing well, and Elijah Cummings represents it, too, and it’s primarily white?

CALLER: Yes, 100 percent. That’s the point.

RUSH: And you think Cummings is ignoring the minority side of the district and letting it stay mired in squalor?

CALLER: I do, because when you look at the side which I live in, the school district is one of the most desirable in the state, if not the country, the household income is high, the unemployment rate is low, schools are being built, roads are being built, businesses are thriving. When you go down into Baltimore city which (unintelligible) primarily speak of —

RUSH: Look, if this is case, if this is the case, people that live there have got to have an answer. There’s gotta be a reason for this. If the circumstances are as you describe, you’ve got a district, number 7, half of it’s mired in squalor and decay. The other half is doing well, Elijah Cummings represents it all. You think he’s ignoring the poverty stricken side, which is mainly minorities. Why? We need answers, folks.

RUSH: Cummings’ district, if you look at it, it was gerrymandered, and it really is two different districts with a north-south corridor very narrow connecting them. And it is a fascinating thing to look at. The answer to my question’s gotta be interesting, at least.

RUSH: Here is the mayor — I just read these quotes. The mayor of Baltimore, Catherine Pugh, she was touring her city September 11th, 2018. She was overwhelmed with the stench of the rats and the vermin and the dead animals.

PUGH: What the hell? We should just take all this (bleep) down. Ooh, you can smell the rats. Ooh, Jesus. Oh, my God. You could smell the dead animals.

RUSH: That’s the mayor! It’s not Donald Trump. And he wasn’t along. And he didn’t do anything to set it up. Now, we just had a call from Maryland District 7 which is Elijah Cummings’ district, and the guy was telling us it’s two different districts. Half the district is poor, decrepit, mired in squalor, and it’s the minority part of the district, and the other part of the district is not minority, and it’s booming. Booming economically, great schools and so forth.

The caller said, “Yeah, there’s a difference. The side in poverty and squalor is largely minority, and the other side isn’t.” So we went and found a drawing of the district. This is after gerrymandering took place in 2010. For those of you watching on the Dittocam, we’re gonna put it up there. This is Maryland 7. Go ahead and switch it. That’s Maryland 7. That’s Elijah Cummings’ district. District number 7.

Only one small section is West Baltimore. The rest is the rather prosperous areas west and north of Baltimore. You see, it looks like two districts connected by a narrow north-south corridor there. Now, West Baltimore is very poor. West Baltimore’s almost entirely black. The southwest of Baltimore is Howard County, which, as our caller said, is one of the most desirable counties in the state. It’s beautiful, got rolling hills. It’s horse country.

Howard County had the third highest median household income of any U.S. county in 2013. It’s frequently listed near the top of the best places to live in the U.S. But that’s only half of the district. The main population center of Columbia, Ellicott City was named second among the Money magazine 2010 survey of America’s Best Places. That’s half the district. The other half that can’t be said.

So, now, why is this? Leave that up for a minute. You look at that district, and it’s not unusual. Gerrymandering, people that draw districts, the people that do that win elections. Whoever wins elections in a state gets to draw the districts. So when you win, you draw districts based on the ability to guarantee incumbent reelection.

So this district was drawn to pretty much guarantee that Elijah Cummings will never lose. It was drawn to encompass enough automatic voters. It’s not just for him. This is done throughout the country. It’s one of the spoils of winning elections. Some people call it gerrymandering, but it’s named after some guy named Gerry, G-e-r-r-y. And you see the disparity there.

Half of that district is roiling in prosperity. The other half is miserable. So how can that be? This is a question I guarantee you don’t want to spend too much time answering because the minute you get close to the answer you’ve just made yourself a target. The point of this is, it’s Elijah Cummings’ district, and half of it is what Trump was talking about. And how can that be? In all honesty, in all sincerity, how can a Congressional District exist this way?

Even if it’s been drawn, even if it’s been put together by gerrymandering, they purposely put together a prosperous population center and married it to a poverty stricken population center. Why do you think that is? Let me give you one answer. So that the stats of income and overall economic strength in Elijah Cummings’ district look really good!

If you don’t know the makeup, if all you know is the totals of the numbers, like the average income, the average education, the amount of development, why, in Elijah Cummings’ district it’s gonna look pretty good, because over half of his district — well, about half of it is amazing prosperity. The other half isn’t. It’ll be dwarfed.

What Trump is pointing out is that there’s part of his district that is indeed rat infested, vermin infested, and it is teeming with poverty and filth and pollution, and nobody’s done anything about it, because, as far as anybody knows, Elijah Cummings’ district is doing great because of the economic stats of half of the people who live there.

Let me keep going through the Stack here of stories that I put together about overall economic circumstances in Baltimore. And, by the way, the purpose here is not to harp on Baltimore. This is what happens in Democrat run enclaves, and Trump is simply pointing it out, being savaged as a racist and all that for it, and there’s no racism involved here. The Democrats want you to think there is, and they may think all of this is racist driven, but it isn’t.

Donald Trump loves people too. Donald Trump wants the best for everybody. Donald Trump wants everybody to have great as life as they can have. Donald Trump doesn’t believe in purposely keeping people in need. That doesn’t do anybody any good. Not in Donald Trump’s world.

Donald Trump’s not the kind of guy that wants to prosper off of people in need. He doesn’t want his political power to derive from people that are incapable of living without him or his government. That’s not who he is. That’s not who we conservative Republicans are, either.

But it does describe the Democrat Party. They want dependents. They like people depending on government. It’s the reason government needs to keep getting bigger. They absolutely love people that look at government as Santa Claus, and they like being Santa Claus. It’s one of the biggest differences in the two parties and it’s never, honestly, enunciated.

The media, the Democrats cover up the basic elements of their existence. They hide them. Such as the Democrats benefiting from poverty, the Democrats benefiting from people who are unable to rely on themselves, to care for themselves, people who’ve given up. The Democrat Party benefits the more and more people claim to be victims and thus give up on life and seek some entity like the party going after the people responsible for it. In this case, the Republicans. Pretty hideous.

Let’s see. This is the Baltimore Sun again. And this is from 2018, February 26th: “’Rat Film’ Documentary About Baltimore’s Rodent Fight to Air on PBS Tonight.” Again, this is 2018. “’Rat Film,’ a documentary that takes the decades-long fight waged against Baltimore’s rat population and uses it as a lens through which to look at how the city has addressed myriad social issues over the decades,” and it aired that night 2018 on PBS.

“The hour-long documentary from Baltimore filmmaker Theo Anthony, a crowd favorite at last May’s 19th Maryland Film Festival, airs at 10 p.m. on Maryland Public Television as the latest episode of PBS’s ‘Independent Lens’ series. It repeats at 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.”

So it’s a documentary chronicling the decade-long battle against the rat population in Baltimore. No, no, no, Baltimore’s not the only place with a vermin problem. No. No. That’s not the point. You gotta remember the context here. These clowns that preside over these places are accusing Donald Trump of putting children in cages.

They are accusing him and his cabinet members of separating children and treating them like dirt. These people are insulting Trump and his cabinet members and departments like ICE and Homeland Security, and Trump has simply had his fill of it and is pushing back.

From the Daily Caller, July 28 this year: “Baltimore Rat Infestation Is So Bad They Made A Documentary About It 2 Years Ago.”

CBS Baltimore affiliate WJZ: “Baltimore Named Nation’s Most Dangerous City By USA Today.”

Baltimore Sun op-ed 2016: “Trump’s Right: Declare Baltimore a ‘Disaster’ and Rebuild It.” You heard right, 2016. During the Republican primary debate, the campaign, the whole circumstance of Baltimore came up. And Trump talked about it there.

Democrat Baltimore mayor caught on camera complaining about rats, dead animals last year. We played you that sound bite. From the archives, May 17th, 2017: “Six Baltimore Schools, No Students Proficient in State Tests.” This from Baltimore.com. “A Project Baltimore investigation has found five Baltimore City high schools and one middle school do not have a single student proficient in the state tested subjects of math and English.”

All of these stories that I’m sharing with you were legislature published by Baltimore and Maryland media outlets. May 17, 2015. The archives of Newsweek. “Baltimore Burning: It’s Not a Matter of Money. We Tried That.” Michael Tanner. Remember all the soul-searching in the Drive-By Media after the Freddie Gray riots in Baltimore? Elijah Cummings led the charge for more money to be sent to Baltimore. And even Newsweek had to admit that throwing more federal money at the problem wouldn’t help. And it didn’t.

The Democrat prescription: throw money. Some of these places, some of these districts do get a lot of money, and if that’s the case, why is there still so much poverty there? You could ask that about New Orleans and the levees before Hurricane Katrina.

RUSH: Yeah, we’ve got the Bernie Sanders sound bite. Bernie Sanders was ripping Trump for criticizing Baltimore and Elijah Cummings. But the problem is that Bernie Sanders — in 2015 — accused Baltimore of being a Third World-type city.