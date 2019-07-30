Keep a Sharp Eye on the Obamas

RUSH: Mario in Toms River, New Jersey, great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. Real quick, why hasn’t Obama endorsed anyone yet? And if you were him, wouldn’t you endorse Kamala Harris? I mean, she’s a woman and she’s of color, so —

RUSH: Well, the main reason he can’t — no, no. The main reason he’s not endorsing anybody is because his wife may jump into this thing at the end of it. He also can’t afford to lose! If he endorses somebody that loses? The worst thing in the world that could happen is for that to happen. There’s also a number of other reasons why very few prominent people endorse in primaries, especially primaries that are this wide open. Because whoever you make happy endorsing somebody, look at the people that you upset and make angry.

And, if Obama did it, if Obama came out and, say, endorsed Kamala Harris, I guarantee you the rest of that field would be livid! The media would go nuts, and they would basically proclaim her the victor, ’cause they all think Obama’s a kingmaker. They’ve got that wrong too. They all think if Obama endorsed somebody, that would be it.

Everybody’s wondering, “Why doesn’t Obama endorse Biden?” Ha-ha-ha. Folks. If you knew what Obama probably really thought of Biden, you’d be stunned, is my guess. But those are the primary reasons. And he’s not alone. George W. Bush wasn’t gonna endorse anybody, McCain and who else was running in 2008. Sitting presidents and ex-presidents, it’s considered a taboo thing to do.

But one of the big reasons in Obama’s case is that — do not doubt me on this — there is every possibility, I wouldn’t know what percentage to attach to it, a number like 75%, 80, I don’t know, but there’s a decent percentage chance that she gets in this. But not in the middle of this fray.

The Obamas are so far above this level of plebeian battle. Let these reprobates battle it out and destroy them and, in the process, maybe do great damage to the party and then swoop in, after having spent no money, and after having made nobody mad, Michelle (My Belle) Obama swoops in to save the Democrat Party from itself to a roaring media crescendo of excitement and approval. Don’t rule it out.

And one of the main reasons that this is a possibility — ’cause a lot of people, when I say this, “Rush, there’s no way. She’s not gonna give up the life she’s got. Nobody would. She’s rich. She’s famous. She’d have to work when she doesn’t want to work. She can go wherever she wants to go, she’s treated like royalty.” Yeah, but she’s not the reason, folks. It’s Barack Hussein O who wants back in.

But don’t discount the idea that Michelle (My Belle) Obama has got her own passionate and radical ideas. I think the Obamas collectively think they’ve got a lot of scores to settle. That 2016 Trump victory was taken as a personal humiliating, resounding rejection. Obama’s out there, he campaigned more for Hillary than she campaigned for herself.