Black Republican Woman: Trump Is Right About Inner Cities

RUSH: This is Maureen in New York City. Hi, Maureen. Great to have you. You’re on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you?

RUSH: Good.

CALLER: I’m calling because I’m a black Republican living in New York for 35 years. And I am delighted and overjoyed that President Trump is calling out all of the charlatan lying of this black politician. They have not cared about inner city America. I knew that when I was 19. I knew that the NAACP, CDC, Urban League, they were behind the eight ball.

Every inner city, Rush. St. Louis, Baltimore, Chicago, Camden, filthy, dilapidated, horrible schools, out-of-wedlock births, unemployment, depression. But they have black America constipated on the — I call it the M&P hustle, melanin and pigmentation. That’s what they do, and it isn’t new. It isn’t new. I’ve known it for 30 years. It isn’t new. They use race —

RUSH: Maureen, you’re absolutely right. It isn’t new. And I’m sure you’re part of the crowd of people that continues to ask, “Why does it keep working?”

CALLER: But I’m not really, Rush, because I have to say I used to make myself feel better and say, “Oh, it’s just uneducated black people.” I have family members that have graduated from Harvard. Most of the black people in our family and friends are limousine liberals. Once they get money they flee from the inner cities. Their kids go to private schools, their kids go to 40, $50,000 schools, you know, $30,000 summer camps, they go to school in Europe. There is a — talk about a bubble —

RUSH: Wait a minute. You have African-American family members that you are calling limousine liberals? You know, that’s a species that Americans don’t think exists.

CALLER: Oh, for sure. I mean, of course black people get to come up economically. They don’t want to live in Baltimore. They don’t want to live in the inner cities of St. Louis or Tallahassee or these dilapidated, filthy inner cities. President Trump is calling out John Lewis and Sheila Jackson Lee and Elijah Cummings —

RUSH: You know what? Maureen, I have to interrupt you because I’m out of time but you’re absolutely right. Trump — this is the key point. Trump made the — nobody wants to live in places like this. They’re not fit for human beings. And he’s right to call people out on it. And for him to be blamed for it when he’s been on the scene for two years, two and a half years, that’s crazy. You have to applaud him and I’m really happy to have you in this audience, Maureen. Thank you very much for calling.