Chuck Barkley Knows Democrats Haven’t Helped Black People

RUSH: Charles Barkley is in the news again for what he thinks about politics. And this is another example. Barkley has said something that is by no means new, no means is it revolutionary, no means is it unique, but because it’s Charles Barkley it has made news. It’s on Breitbart.

“Charles Barkley Says Voting Democrat Has Not Elevated Black People.” Duh. And yet Chuck votes Democrat. Here’s a pull quote. Charles Barkley “was not impressed by what he saw telling reporters that ‘every black person I know has always voted Democratic,’ but most are ‘still poor’ despite that support.”

Well, I, of course, try not to make this about me, my friends, but I’ve been making this point for a long time. And so has Trump. Trump, in campaigning for African-American votes, said to them, what have you got to lose? You’ve been supporting this party that’s been promising to fix every grievance you’ve got, to fix every economic hellhole you live in, and you’re still complaining after 50 years!

African-American voters who vote straight party ticket are still unhappy and still critical and still miserable over the very things that they became Democrats over. The Democrat Party takes the African-American vote for granted because they know that the black vote’s not going anywhere.

So you African-Americans that vote Democrat, you need to know something. The Democrats don’t have to do a thing for you. They don’t have to waste any money on you, they don’t have to waste any resources on you because they know how you’re gonna vote. It’s the same with California. Democrats don’t have to spend any time in California, don’t have to spend any money, they don’t have to care a whit because they know that California is gonna vote Democrat so they can take them for granted too.

Now, Barkley is not wrong. And don’t misunderstand. I’m not happy he said it by any stretch. I’m just saying this isn’t new. It’s about time everybody started figuring this out. The problem with Chuck is that he still doesn’t get what Trump is doing. He says, “It’s an economic thing. That’s what both parties have been neglecting, especially the Democrat Party.” No, Chuck, Trump is not neglecting the economic thing. African-American unemployment is at an all-time low ever since such records have been kept. Same thing with Hispanics, Chuck.

The Wall Street Journal has an editorial today describing the latest employment data and its revelations on vastly increasing average wages in America all across the board for 99% of the American people. Wages are up! Taxes are down. The Republicans have not been neglecting the economy. Trump has not been neglecting the economy. The Democrat Party doesn’t want a good economy, Chuck! The Democrat Party can’t politically afford a really roaring economy.

They would love to take credit for one, but they don’t benefit from it.

People doing well, Chuck? People engaging in self-reliance and doing okay on their own? That doesn’t help the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party needs people who are incapable of that. Every black person I know has always voted Democrat, and with the exception of a few guys who can play sports, all those people are still poor. Well, Chuck’s finally got there. He finally arrived at the truth. It’s been a long time coming, but at least he’s there. This has been obvious for decades.