×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

The Smudge on Mayor Pete’s Head Revealed

Jul 31, 2019




RUSH: Hey, Brian, switch that picture of Mayor Pete over to the Dittocam. We got time to do this, the next 30 seconds. Mayor Pete, look at that. The right side picture, Mayor Pete had a smudge above his right eyebrow last night. And it was big enough for people to notice it. He didn’t wipe it off.

And it has been revealed today Mayor Pete Buttigieg revealed that the smudge on his head was a smashed bug, a smashed insect. He didn’t want to draw attention to it by wiping it off. That’s what the distraction was. It’s not an acne pimple or zit.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice