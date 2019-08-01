Flashback 1992: Environmentalism Is a Tool for Socialists

RUSH: Climate change was a big, big deal last night. I want to go back to January 7, 1992. This is in the days before Fox News, before cable news became something other than CNN. It’s really before massive amounts of conservative talk radio existed. So this is back in the days where I used to be invited on shows like PBS Charlie Rose and so forth, ’cause I was the only national conservative voice they could bring on to try to expose as a kook or humiliate or what have you. Those days are over now. But the reason I want to go back to this is because the subject is climate change and global warming and all that.

I want to demonstrate my consistency to you. I want to demonstrate how old this issue is. I want to demonstrate how what happened last night in the Democrat Party or any day on the subject of climate change is something I have forecast and been predicting for the entire time I’ve been hosting the EIB Network. Charlie Rose, January 7, 1992, asked me why I talk so much about radical environmentalism and if I really believed that it was a guise for socialism. I was telling people this 26 years ago — well, 30, but this interview was 26, 28 years ago. Here is the bite…

BEGIN ARCHIVE CLIP

ROSE: Listening to your show, there are a lot of people who believe you are now begin… I’m beginning to hear people call and say, “Are you as extreme as you sound?” Because you tend to say all — all environmentalists are extreme, and —

RUSH: No, I don’t.

ROSE: But — (sputtering)

RUSH: No. No.

ROSE: That’s what they’re saying. They — (crosstalk)

RUSH: No, no. This came up today.

ROSE: I know. That’s why I picked it up.

RUSH: You’ve obviously listened to my award-winning program today.

ROSE: (chortling) Yes.

RUSH: I don’t think that all environmentalists are extreme.

ROSE: All right.

RUSH: I think that the Ted Dansons of the world who say, “We’ve only got 10 years left to clean up this planet or we’re not gonna be able to live, that’s extreme! But I’ll bet you if you had Ted Danson out here, you wouldn’t ask him about his extremism.

ROSE: Oh, I’ll betcha I would.

RUSH: You’d say, “Ted, what…?”

ROSE: No. No, no, no. Why are you saying that? I would say that?

RUSH: Okay. Well, most people media wouldn’t.

ROSE: (laughing)

RUSH: He’d give some flowery answer about how he cares. “Ted, you’re so wonderful.” I think what you have are a bunch of… I think the militant environmental movement… I don’t it’s very large. The militant environmental movement is the home of the new socialists in America, and they’re after the punishment of America. America’s responsible for all this.

ROSE: But who are they?

RUSH: Well, Earth First.

ROSE: Who are these militant environmentalists? Is it the Sierra Fund?

RUSH: That’s part of ’em. Part of the Sierra Club.

ROSE: They’re out… They’re out to…

RUSH: The U.S. …

ROSE: Wait a minute.

RUSH: (sigh)

ROSE: They’re out to socialize America?

RUSH: Damn right.

ROSE: Okay.

RUSH: Here’s how. Here’s how. Here’s how, Charlie. To socialize America, the first thing you do is you say, “America’s responsible for the destruction of the planet. It’s American lifestyles, hair spray. It’s smokestacks.”

ROSE: But are you saying that there’s no damage from hair spray from fluorocarbons and all that?

RUSH: I am saying… I am saying that the vanity of humanity is amazing to me.

ROSE: (laughing)

RUSH: I do not believe that we have the ability to destroy this marvelous creation. We can damage it.

ROSE: Yeah.

RUSH: But we make a mess by existing, and we’re the ones who can fix it. And you need freedom, you need democracy, you need technological advancement. You don’t need rolling back of progress in order to fix these things, and that’s what these people want to do. Now, Charlie, I’m not an extremist. I get up in the morning. I read the papers.

ROSE: Okay.

RUSH: I look at the traditions and institutions of this country that I believe have made it great under assault and defend them.

END ARCHIVE CLIP

RUSH: And that’s exactly what happens here. Every day, I get up and defend the things I believe in that are under attack. But you see, this is 1992, folks. Many of you were not born then. Many of you were not listening then, and that’s how long this issue has been going on, and I forecast it.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: By the way, there’s additional proof what I said to Charlie Rose, and I reminded everybody of this last week. The chief of staff for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a young trust funder Democrat by the name of Saikat Chakrabarti. That is the Anglicized pronunciation of his name. It might Saikat, might be Saikat, might be Saikat. But to me it looks like Saikat Chakrabarti. He’s the chief of staff. This is a Washington Post story, and he was talking to Jay Inslee’s climate director. The guy’s name is Sam Ricketts.

He said to Inslee’s guy, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” It was an economic thing! So now we’ve got Saikat Chakrabarti admitting it, and we’ve got Inslee admitting it, who’s probably parroting now Chakrabarti, ’cause The Squad’s running everything in the Democrat Party. But, anyway, they’re out there admitting that climate change is about every “progressive issue” including the economy and racism, and “environmental justice.”

What the hell is that?