Senate Passes Budget Bill

RUSH: The Senate has finally passed the spending bill, which is a two-year agreement. Well, it will take us through the presidential campaign and inauguration. There were some conservative Senators originally opposing it, but Trump said, “Hey, gonna go ahead and sign this thing. There’s gonna be plenty of time to cut.”

The point is no government shutdown between now and whoever is inaugurated on January 20th, which most likely will be Trump. No government shutdown threat, no campaign promise, no campaign issue of a potential government shutdown. It’s off the table with this deal.