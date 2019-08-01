The 31st Anniversary of the EIB Network

RUSH: We’re going to delay the beginning of the program today for something I know is coming and would be silly to start the traditional introduction only to have to interrupt myself. I request every year that this not happen, and, as always, my request is ignored. I am not listened to.

In mere moments that door is gonna open in there and the staff is gonna come wandering in here with a cake with candles on it and a bunch of balloons. And here they come, right on schedule, exactly as I predicted. (singing Happy Anniversary) Thank you all. That’s awesome. Thirty-one years today, folks, the Golden EIB Microphone has been around for about 28 of those.

SNERDLEY: Light the cake?

RUSH: Oh, we’re lighting a star on the cake and it’s not lighting. That’s good, I don’t want to see my star go up in flames.

SNERDLEY: Okay, okay.

RUSH: (laughing) So leave it alone. What kind of cake is that?

DAWN: It’s white trash.

RUSH: White trash.

DAWN: And the bottom is white chocolate raspberry.

RUSH: White chocolate raspberry. Okay. Well, we’ve got enough cake for the rest of the day, too, for the Fox crew that will be coming in here because we’re doing an appearance on Hannity tonight. I don’t have any details on that. All I know is it’s between 9 and 10 p.m. ET.

Anyway, here we are starting our 32nd year behind the Golden EIB Microphone. You know what? We’re not gonna go back and do a bunch of highlights and audio sound bites from the past because this is an odd year. You know, we made a big deal out of 20, a bigger deal out of 25, and last year, 30 years, it’s just what is now, and we’re constantly focused on looking forward.