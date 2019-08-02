Rush 24/7 Saves Man Stuck in Elevator

RUSH: Terry if Cincinnati where the rally was last night. Great to have you. Hi.

CALLER: Hi. This is Terry from Cincinnati.

RUSH: Hi. It’s Terry in Cincinnati from where the rally was last night. That’s right.

CALLER: Oh, it was amazing. President Trump was amazing, and it was full of energy and just love for our country. It was so great to be there.

RUSH: You and your fellow racists were having a great time last night. I watched a little bit of it. I was able to see it.

CALLER: Yeah, it was wonderful. I was there with my family, and some of ours are high-schoolers so it was very influential. So it was great to have them along and to be able to see Trump there. It was wonderful. But I wanted to share with you one of my take-aways from many from the rally is that if us conservatives and Trump supporters are so racist as we are called, when Trump mentioned the low unemployment rate for African-Americans and Hispanics in our country, the whole audience was just so full of enthusiasm for that stat. They were cheering on those statistics. So I just feel like we are fully, truly a movement of love.

RUSH: Right. And you know why? I’ll tell you why. It’s because like… I even said it very artfully last night: We love people.

CALLER: Yes!

RUSH: We want the best for people. You don’t want people in your own country suffering. You don’t want people in your own country living among filth, drug- and rat-infested neighborhoods. You don’t want that. Yet the Democrats make it look like you do. The Democrats are the ones that don’t clean it up. Of course you’re gonna applaud. That’s great news for America. It’s great news for people that they’re able to find work and their wages are going up. Of course it would make you happy. You’re a good, decent person as was everybody in that rally last night. But you know what the Democrats will say about it? “Yeah, we saw you cheering the statistics, but that was only to cover for your racism.”

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: “You’re secretly unhappy about it, but you know that you’re racists, and so you act like you are happy about it to cover your racism!” That’s what they say.

CALLER: Wow. (giggling)

RUSH: There’s a rich guy named David Koch who donated $25 million to a hospital in New York, and the nurses union demanded the hospital reject the donation because they said, “He’s a racist and he’s just trying to cover-up he’s racist by giving $25 million!” This is who they are. They are the real racists, and they’re the ones that do not love the people of this country. They hold most of us in contempt. I’m glad you were there last night.

CALLER: Oh, me too.

RUSH: I’m glad you saw that and I’m glad you got through here to be able to share that because it’s because it’s absolutely proof.

CALLER: Can I share one more thing with you?

RUSH: Sure!

CALLER: I just want to tell you. My husband — about a few months back — got stuck in his work elevator for over two hours, and the only thing that kept him sane during that time was you. He was listening to you on the Rush 24/7 that we subscribe to, and it’s an amazing product. We just love it.

RUSH: Aw, gee.

CALLER: I want to tell you, if it wasn’t for you (laughing) and him waiting patiently by listening to you, he wouldn’t have survived that incident.

RUSH: You know what? He probably had a better time listening in that elevator!

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: There were no other interruptions; there were no distractions. He was all alone in there.

CALLER: (laughing) Well, I just wanted to tell you what a great product it is, and we just are so glad it’s available for us.

RUSH: Well, I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. He was using the Rush 24/7 app. With that app, if you become a member, you can link to the live streaming of the audio and video. You can watch the program on the Dittocam right there on your phone or your iPad, and there’s a lot of free stuff. You don’t even have to become a member to have access to all content. You get transcripts of every day’s program without becoming a member.

If you want the streaming and if you want the video, you have to join, become a member, but we got plenty — plenty of stuff — on the free side. But I love hearing these stories about how people use the app. I get emails all the time, “I’m stuck in an airport. My plane is late. Thank God for your app. I can listen to your show on my phone.” And people also… You’d be amazed.

I have to chuckle at the so-called new excitement and popularity over podcasts. Who do you think was first in broadcasting to offer their program as a podcast? Exactly: Me. The Rush Limbaugh program. So much so that when Steve Jobs… Do you know why they’re called podcasts? The iPod. You were able to listen to podcasts, interviews, audio, whatever, on an iPod. That’s where they got the name.

And when Steve Jobs announced the existence of podcasts in iTunes — this is pre-iPhone, folks — when they announced podcasts, they always, when Apple does a keynote, they can’t mention everything in the keynote, so they have this black slide on the screen that has all of the features that are in the latest operating system that they can’t mention, and that slide gets published on Apple’s websites and blogs, and that’s how you find out some of the great hidden features they don’t talk about.

Well, when it came to podcasts, they couldn’t mention every podcast that they were gonna be offering so they had that black slide, and right there was Rush Limbaugh as one of the original podcast providers for Apple podcasts. Jobs caught hell from liberal bloggers and so forth for putting my name on the slide. But it stayed there. Didn’t mention me verbally, but it was there.

My point is, you can also get the program within 30 minutes of its conclusion every day as a podcast. And there are no spots, no commercials in the podcast. So we make it available any number of ways. And the RushLimbaugh.com app has been upgraded — I mean not recently. It’s been redesigned and upgraded in the last year and a half. We do upgrade it temporarily, or periodically, adding some new features. But it is great. And I’m excited to get calls like this from people who are finding it helpful and useful. So I appreciate it, Terry.