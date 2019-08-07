Sherrod Brown: Trump Was Received Well in Dayton, Did All the Right Things

RUSH: Uh-oh. Uh-oh! Here’s audio sound bite number 32. Dayton, Ohio, this afternoon. The mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, and Senator Sherrod Brown held a press conference. They so wanted to be able to bash Trump! This is after Trump had left. They wanted to bash him. They wanted to talk about how Trump doesn’t get it. They wanted to talk about how Trump is a blockhead. They wanted to talk about how people wish Trump hadn’t come. They wanted to do a press conference where they could say Trump was really, really not welcomed.

But instead…

BROWN: He was received well by the patients as you’d expect.

WHALEY: Yes.

BROWN: They’re hurting.

REPORTER: I mean, did he…? What did he say?

BROWN: Well, he was comforting —

WHALEY: Very nice.

BROWN: — and he did the right things and Melania did the right things. And, um, it’s his job in part to comfort people.

RUSH: Trump must have hit a home run, folks. Trump must have hit a home run. You just know it kills them to have to say that. They were… I’m not making it up. Folks, I’m not exaggerating. I could have told you Trump was gonna be received well. I could have told you there was gonna be a lot of love and support for Trump. But these people in the media and these elected Democrats, they’re literally hoping that Trump would be forced out of town because of protests. They’re hoping…

Their dream was that Air Force One couldn’t land. Their dream was that the airport would be so stormed, the Secret Service couldn’t handle it and told ’em, “Don’t land! It’s out of control down here. The president isn’t safe.” That’s what they were hoping. All along the route into town, at the hospital, wherever Trump met people, I guaran-damn-tee you this is what they were hoping. You can hear the resignation in Sherrod Brown’s voice. (impression) Well, he was received well.” Yeah. Here. It’s 11 seconds. We got time to squeeze it in again in three… two… one…

RUSH: “[H]e did the right things,” as though Sherrod Brown knows the right thing. Yeah, Trump, “he did the right things and Melania did the right things,” like (translated), “We’re kind of shocked these two hicks come in here, these white nationalists. They came in here, but see, they the right thing.” You know it just killed them to have to say this. I guarantee you the call has gone out to El Paso. “Hey, look, you guys better be ready ’cause there’s a lot of people here that love Trump in Dayton. It ain’t gonna be all anti-Trump what you think down there when he gets to El Paso.” Do not doubt me.