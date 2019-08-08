Betsy Ross T-Shirt Mania Continues

RUSH: Okay. I gotta answer this, I gotta address it. I’m being overwhelmed with email all week. “Is the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt over with?” No. Folks, it’s not over with. I have purposely not mentioned it this week in the aftermath of the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, as I’m sure you can understand. Despite the charitable tie-in, Tunnel to Towers, Tunnel to Towers is not specifically doing anything, that I know of, with El Paso or Dayton.

There’s another reason, too, folks. We need our fulfillment people to catch up. We were so overwhelmed – and still are — and even without mentioning the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt, the charitable item, this is the first time this week, this is Thursday, they are continuing to fly off of our web store shelves, so to speak.

But, no. I would have told you. We don’t just forget this stuff, you know, kind of let it flitter away. We just decided that it would be best to not say anything about it in the aftermath of Dayton and El Paso. And, again, to be quite selfish, we need to give our fulfillment people a chance to catch up. There are people still waiting for shirts that they’ve ordered not that long ago.

So, it’s all still happening, it’s all still working out there, and you can still see it at RushLimbaugh.com. Just go to the “Store” tab, RushLimbaugh.com. You’ll see what I’m talking about if it’s first news for you here.