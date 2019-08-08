Gendered Pronouns at the Socialist Convention Revisited

RUSH: To Brett in my adopted hometown of Sacramento, California. Hi, Brett.

CALLER: Hey, Rush. Thanks for taking my call. Hey, those sound bites that you played yesterday with the guy that had the problem with the gender pronouns, I think —

RUSH: The socialist convention in Atlanta, you mean?

CALLER: That’s right. That’s right. So the second guy said, “Please don’t use gendered language to refer to the group.” The first guy started by saying, “Guys, can we please keep the chatter to a minimum?” So my experience has been that these people like it when you identify your personal pronouns. People at my work sign their emails with their name and then their pronouns afterward, “he/him” or “she-her,” whatever. I think the second guy didn’t have a problem with that. I think he had a problem with the first guy saying, “Guys, can you please keep the chatter to a minimum?”

RUSH: Is that right?

CALLER: He meant, “Don’t refer to ‘guys.'” I think that’s what he’s saying.

RUSH: Brett, you may be right. On this… We’re gonna replay the sound bites here. We have to replay sound bites. I am so happy to express my ignorance about this. I am very happy to know that I was wrong. I thought… You’ll hear the guy. He sounds like Bernie Sanders (impression), “Hey, could suspend with the gender… with the gender…? What is it, the gender pronouns?” I know, well, ’cause the first guy introduces himself as “James Jackson, Sacramento, he/him.” (laughing) Would you ever introduce yourself, “Hi, I’m Rush Limbaugh, he/him”?

What that means I’m giving you permission to call me a “he.” That means I’m not a tranny, I am a cisgender male, and I’m free to admit it. So you can call me “him” or “he.” But if I were a tranny, I would say, “Hi, James somebody from Sacramento, it/they.” “It/they” means non-cisgender. It means you’re transgender and that you don’t have a gender identity. So you are a they, a them, or an it. So I thought that was what the guy was talking about. But Brett here makes far more sense, because these people wouldn’t be mad at that. They would be supportive of that. So let’s listen to these two bites again.

This is from Atlanta on Saturday at the National Convention of the Democratic Socialists of America. They’re… We’re gonna tune in here. We’re gonna eavesdrop on these people having a segment in their convention about keeping the capitalism. The moderator is a she/her. (chuckles) Well, I say that, but I don’t know that, actually. You can’t tell by looking, and if you could, we’re not supposed to say so. So you’ll hear the moderator, and you’ll hear James Jackson, and then the moderator, and then you’ll hear the Bernie Sanders guy at the end, who’s all mad about something…

WOMAN: If we want to defeat capitalism, we are going to need a party that will organize working people to fight for the demands that we want and to win socialism. Thank you so much.

FEMALE MODERATOR: Great. Bring it on. Um —

JACKSON: Um, quick point of privilege! Quick point of personal privilege!

FEMALE MODERATOR: Uhhh, yes?

JACKSON: Ummm, guys… First of all, James Jackson, Sacramento, he/him. I just want to say, can we please the chatter to a minimum? I’m one of the people who’s very, very prone to sensory overload. There’s a lot of whispering and chatter going on. It’s making it very difficult for me to focus. Please, can we just…? I know it’s… We’re all fresh and ready to go, but can we please just keep the chatter to a minimum? It’s affecting my ability to focus. Thank you.

FEMALE MODERATOR: Thank you, Comrade. Okay. Is there a speaker against name, chapter, pronouns?

MAN: Point of privilege! Point of personal privilege!

FEMALE MODERATOR: Yes?

MAN: Please do not use gendered language to c… (sputtering) to address everyone! (Snort!)

FEMALE MODERATOR: Okay.

RUSH: (Snort!) He snorted there at the end, and he is. He’s talking about, you know, James Jackson, the he/him in Sacramento said, “Hey, guys, first of all,” and this guy is upset about that. (impression) “Please don’t use gendered language to address everyone. (Snort!)” And then so, “Okay, okay.” I asked the question, “Where do you find people like this? They’re all over this country. Where are they?” I was informed that they work in government, that they’re all over the bureaucracy. They are all over the public school system.

They are all over Starbucks, coffee shops, places like that. They’re everywhere. These people are everywhere! By the way, and these people are also out on the protest march. These are the same kind of people outside the Turtle’s house raising hell, while at the same time complaining of the noise. He can’t focus. And then at the same convention, another guy stood up (a he/him) to outline the rules of the convention, how he was very worried about them being violated.

MAN: First of all, in this room, I see that no one’s clapping for me. It could be because I’m not engaging, but it also is because everyone’s doing this (jazz hands), and that’s really important. Because those loud bursts of noise even though this is a noisy space when we can do something like reducing that, that’s really important. We’re not trying to be jerks, but there are, uhhh, right-wing infiltrators who are trying to get in here. Don’t really talk to anybody who doesn’t have a credential! Don’t talk to cops! Don’t talk to MAGA ass(bleep)s.

CROWD: (hooting)

MAN: We’re almost there. There’s also, on Piedmont 8, a completely quiet room. One thing to note there. Please don’t go into that space with anything that’s like an aggressive scent, for instance, right? Trying to be chill, right? Take a deep breath (inhales/exhales) and feel better before you say anything.

RUSH: “Aggressive scents,” as in too much perfume, cologne, aftershave, too much Right Guard. Don’t do it! Don’t go in there. “Don’t talk to anybody who doesn’t have a credential.” (chuckles) I don’t know. (interruption) Yes, it’s depressing these people are out there, but these are your classic little socialists here. We had a caller yesterday who made a great point. If these people actually met a real, live communist-socialist dictator, they would be scared out of their shoes! If they actually encountered a Vladimir Putin?

They think Putin would come into their convention and applaud them and embrace them and welcome them to the movement. Putin would come in and laugh himself silly and send the KGB after ’em for making the movement look bad. Same thing with Hugo Chavez. If these people ran into people who are genuinely communist and dictatorial thugs, I think they’d have fainting spells and heart attacks over the crudeness and the violence.