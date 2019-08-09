A Millennial Union Worker for Trump

RUSH: Here is James in Oxford, Pennsylvania. Great to have you on the EIB Network, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Hello, Rush. Thanks for having me.

RUSH: You bet. So, I just want to say I’m a 28-year-old Millennial union worker who’s for Trump. Now, I think that us union workers are being misrepresented by our own unions. I think that our unions pay these big campaign contributions to the Democrats who say that they are for unions and they’re gonna help unions and things like this. But they talk about illegal immigration and it should be allowed in our country, and our union leaders suck up all the union talk, but they’re actually against unions —

RUSH: Exactly right.

CALLER: — by stating that they should be allowed to come here and take our jobs.

RUSH: Yeah. Exactly. We’ve marveled at this for a number of years. Now, did I hear you right? You’re 28 years old? You’re a Millennial?

CALLER: I am.

RUSH: Boy, God bless you. There are a lot of people that have been working for unions for a long time that haven’t figured this out. You’ve figured it out fairly early. You know, unions are basically satellite collection offices for Democrat campaign committees, James. That’s what the majority of union dues literally go to is Democrat campaigns.

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: And you don’t have any say in the matter.

CALLER: Not at all. And the thing that’s messed up also? So, there’s union president of the AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka —

RUSH: Yeah.

CALLER: — who states on Thursday that the ICE raids in Mississippi that are coming into our workforces is messed up. Well, if you are for American workers like you say you are, why are the illegal immigrants allowed to take our jobs?

RUSH: James, you’re right. They are liberal Democrats first and union or whatever else second, third, and fourth.