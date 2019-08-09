Biden Gaffes Embarrass Democrats

RUSH: Guess what’s setting into Iowa? The Drive-Bys are not gonna tell you about this. But you know what’s happening there? Voters are fed up, sick and tired, worn out of this endless parade of Democrat candidates going through town. The state fairs, the diners. I mean, the Democrat Party has pretty much infested — you talk about infestations. There’s a Democrat candidate infestation throughout Iowa.

It’s starting to happen in South Carolina, and these people, the voters are getting tired of it. The election’s not for over a year. They don’t even have the nominee yet. And people are getting worn out on the Democrats, which is something the Drive-Bys never consider possible. Why, nobody would ever get tired of seeing us come to town. Why, nobody would ever get tired of seeing Democrats come to town because we Democrats love people, compassion and all that rotgut.

Frankly, the more of it that goes on, the better, as far as I’m concerned. I want the people of Iowa to get fed up. I want ’em to get worn out. I want everybody to get worn out on Democrats. And, Biden, folks, even journalists are now suggesting that the Democrats had better do something about Biden. I have here in my formerly nicotine-stained fingers a tweet from late last night by Walker Bragman. Walker Bragman is a journalist, a J.D., and occasional cartoonist. What’s a J.D.? A juris doctor.

Here’s the tweet. “Joe Biden sent his supporters to a nonexistent website. He couldn’t remember where the recent mass shootings occurred. He can’t seem to stop calling Theresa May ‘Margaret Thatcher.’ He equated poverty with blackness. He boasted about working with segregationists. Enough already.”

So at least one Drive-By is realizing that Joe Biden represents nails in the coffin. Only question is, is he the last nail. And no matter what nobody seems to make any inroads. Fascinating, as many gaffes as there are, as plain as day he’s not all there. Trump even dressed addressed this today. We’ve got sound bites of Trump’s presser coming up so hang on.

But when the Drive-Bys start tweeting that the Democrats might want to reconsider Biden as their nominee, it means Biden’s starting to embarrass them. It means it’s getting tougher for the Drive-By Media to overlook Biden or to make excuses for him.

Some recent gaffes. “Biden says ‘poor kids’ are just as bright as ‘white kids’ — Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic primary frontrunner, made another gaffe Thursday when he told a crowd in Iowa that ‘poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.’”

Okay. Well, who are poor kids in this formulation? Black kids, because Joe Biden is a racist. Joe Biden loves segregationists. Joe Biden partied with segregationists. He consumed adult beverages with segregationists. He worked with segregationists and bragged about it. He bragged about how he was able to use the KKK to build a bridge to the segregation — by the way, total number of KKK members in America, what is it? Anybody know? Try 8,000 max. The Democrat Party’s army is kind of dwindling out there.

Biden also told a crowd at the Iowa State Fair, after saying that poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids, Biden said, “We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.” “Truth over facts.” People scratching their heads, what? Truth over facts, what’s the difference? Well, folks, dare I remind you that in several totalitarian regimes in the past, truth, as they defined it, was the objective. To hell with facts.

Are we saying that Joe is a tyrannical totalitarian? Probably has those tendencies like every liberal does. I mean, every liberal Democrat alive lives to strip freedom away from you, to strip money away from you, to strip choice away from you, that’s exactly what they’re doing.

You know what I also can’t believe? I can’t believe Twitter hasn’t done anything about this. I mean, normally these people still want to make a pretense here of non-bias, but they’re allowing the people promoting violence against Mitch McConnell to maintain their presence on Twitter while locking McConnell’s account for simply tweeting video of the protesters outside his home threatening him.

Now, you would think that Jack Dorsey, the leftist radical founder of Twitter, would see a problem and try to get rid of it, but no! They’re standing firm. “McConnell is the problem. McConnell tweeted violence. He tweeted a video of violence.” Well, who’s committed the violence and who tweeted it? No! And it’s not enough just to say that this is all the result of bias. It’s so far more than that. It’s much, much deeper than that. Biden also…

Joel Pollak at Breitbart is traveling around with Biden and challenged him. You know, Biden’s running around saying that Trump spoke positively of the neo-Nazis at Charlottesville, said there’s “good people” in the neo-Nazis, and Joel Pollak is running around every time Biden says this challenging him on it. He said (paraphrased), “You know that Trump didn’t say that. You know that that’s not what Trump said.” Now, Yahoo News is reporting it this way:

“Joe Biden on Thursday snapped at a reporter from a right-wing outlet,” no, it’s Breitbart, “who said he misquoted President Trump’s statement on white supremacists who clashed with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. Trump’s infamous response — that there were ‘very fine people on both sides’ of the Charlottesville episode — drew widespread outrage among Democrats, Republicans and even members of” the regime, but it was not aimed at the neo-Nazis.

So Joel Pollak of Breitbart shows up and “accused [Biden] of misquoting Trump. Pollak suggested Trump condemned the neo-Nazis who organized the rally,” which he did. “‘He did not,’ Biden said. ‘Let’s get this straight. He said there were very fine people in both groups. They were chanting anti-Semitic slogans, carrying flags.’ Biden then walked away.” Well, even Jake Tapper back then in 2017 acknowledged that Trump did not say that there were “very fine people” in the neo-Nazis.

Do you know who he was talking about? He was talking about people there trying to protect the statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate heroes, and they are not neo-Nazis. Trump was talking about very fine people there trying to preserve elements of the Confederate culture and this kind of thing. He was not talking about neo-Nazis. It’s classic fake news. It’s classic how it’s an out-and-out lie. It is being spread now by Joe Biden, who doesn’t care whether he’s telling the truth or not and may not even know.

He just knows the talking points they give him, except for his own website or his own text code — and he can’t even remember that. In fact, Trump said after the Charlottesville episode that neo-Nazis should be condemned totally. We’ve played the audio sound bite. (I’m not asking for it again, Cookie. I’m loaded as it is.) I’m just telling you, he said it. He said it again. He repeated it. This is a gigantic lie. It’s just nothing more complicated than that, and here’s Biden out spreading it. Note that it is a conservative reporter traveling around trying to set the record straight, not a Republican.

Once again, it’s up to conservative media to call these Democrat politicians out because for some reason, others just can’t seem to do it. Let’s see. What…? (muttering) Yeah, here it is. “CNN anchor Jake Tapper admitted Friday that President Donald Trump did not refer to neo-Nazis or white supremacists as ‘very fine people’…” This is also a Breitbart story. They went back and found it. “Jake Tapper resurfaced Thursday after Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak questioned Joe Biden’s decision to [keep lying and] repeat the fake news hoax that President Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’…

Even Jake Tapper admitted in April, quote, “Now, elsewhere in those remarks, Trump did condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists. So he’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are ‘very fine people.'” That’s Jake Tapper at CNN, and CNN repeats the lie! It doesn’t matter. Even though one of their reporters got it right, one of their anchors, they still repeat the lie. And then it’s after that Biden says, “We choose truth over facts,” and “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.”

The only limit that Biden placed on himself is he stopped short of calling Trump a white supremacist.