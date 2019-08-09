Trump Denies WH Press Corps TV Face Time

RUSH: You know, I’ve noticed something that Trump does with these press conferences, and it was hot. It was like 86 degrees when he started. He was out there 38 or 40 minutes. It was 90 degrees when he’s wrapped up and headed to the helicopter. He was sweating profusely, but not nervously. Just hot out there. He had sweat dripping down the face; you could see it starting to sweat-stain the dress shirt the president was wearing.

But the hair remained intact and did not become helmet hair. It didn’t get wet. The president has that down pat. But you know one of the things I noticed? You know, there’s no White House press briefing anymore. They don’t do ’em. They don’t get together in the pressroom at 1 o’clock every day with the media asking questions. Guess what we don’t see now? We never see the media on TV. We never see them. Trump has totally taken away their star turns.

He comes out of the White House on the way to the helicopter, he takes questions on the way, but the camera is always on him. We never see the Drive-Bys. All we do is hear them. And I’m telling you, they sound like a bunch of spoiled-rotten, impolite kids, all of them shouting their inane questions at the same time. But you never see their faces. Trump has taken away their face time in context of White House press briefings.

RUSH: Now, throw this picture up, Brian. We put a picture here in the switcher. For those of you watching on the Dittocam, this is what I’m talking about.

This is what it looks like now. Trump leaves the White House on the way to the jet. That’s the Drive-By Media, the press gaggle, shouting their questions. You’ll hear it in a minute. “Mr. President! Mr. President!” They’re shouting like a bunch of little spoiled rotten kids. But none of them are on TV anymore. He has taken that away from. This is a still-shot photo. This is not a video still shot. The only shot that was made available on TV today of this press availability was straight on the president from behind that gaggle of Drive-Bys.

We’ll post this at RushLimbaugh.com shortly so you’ll be able to see it there. Not all of you are watching on the Dittocam. But this is not happenstance. It’s not accidental. This has been done purposely, you know, they had these people like Jim Acosta and April Ryan and the rest of these egomaniacs showing off in the pressroom simply trying to make names for themselves.

Who could ask the rudest question? Who could express the greatest amount of disgust for Sarah Sanders and Trump? So they simply took it away from ’em, and this is what the press gets now. And they are not on TV. And, believe me, particularly for the television Drive-Bys, being on TV is everything. Face time is everything, and the Trumpster is artfully denying them that which they love.