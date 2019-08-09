Wacko Tales of Trump Derangement

RUSH: Well, the actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted that she’s ashamed to be white, and the singer Taylor Swift is explaining why she didn’t endorse Hillary. Celebrity news ’cause it’s wacko, coming up.

RUSH: Okay, let’s look at some of the craziness that is out there. (muttering) And what did I do with…? Have you seen this tweet from Tommy Lee, the drummer for Motley Crue? I got it here. The Rosanna Arquette stuff that I just talked about and something from the HuffPo here. Hang on. Okay, here we go. Now, the headline (this is from PJ Media): “HuffPo Writer Says It ‘Might Be Time’ to Cut Her MAGA In-Laws Off from Her Kids — ‘There’s nothing so tragic,’ Jack Handey joked, ‘as seeing a family pulled apart by something as simple as a pack of wolves,’ but it’s no joke what a Trump Derangement Syndrome Sufferer might do to her own family.

“In a lengthy essay for HuffPo on Tuesday, New York-based food, wine, travel and lifestyle writer Hannah Selinger says she ‘can’t just go on pretending that we’re a normal family,’ and that her young children — the oldest is 2-1/2 — might hear their grandparents ‘say something awful about a marginalized group of people while I’m out enjoying a martini with my husband,'” meaning she can’t leave her babies alone with her in-laws because they might hear some white nationalism, some white supremacy, or racist language, because her in-laws are Trump supporters.

She is seriously thinking of cutting her in-laws out of her children’s lives. She says she “refuses to be ‘complicit in the face of racism, sexism, homophobia and anti-Semitism,’ which ‘leads [sic] to far worse things than an awkward family Thanksgiving.’ Her chief complaint? Her in-laws are pro-life, anti-illegal immigrant, Trump-supporting Catholics who once awkwardly tried to express their support for Jews, and don’t enjoy seeing two men kiss on TV.

“Oh, and something about a hateful conspiracy theory involving Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton, who took about 25 trips on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ private jet.” This babe doesn’t want to be reminded of that. She doesn’t want to be reminded that she loves Bill Clinton who was all over Epstein’s girls and his jet. “Her in-laws are pro-life, anti-illegal immigrant, Trump-supporting Catholics who … don’t enjoy seeing two men kiss on TV.” That’s not a good sign for Mayor Pete there. It’s the central focus of his campaign!

She doesn’t want her kids hearing about this “conspiracy theory” involving Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein. Now, let me ask you: In a side-by-side comparison of Hannah Selinger and her in-laws, which of the two is the more normal and sane? I’d take the in-laws any time, any day of the week. Hannah Selinger is a nut! There’s no other way to describe this. These people are all becoming nuts. This preoccupation with racism in America and sexism and homophobia? They have adopted cliches as actual emotions that govern their lives every day.

These people are running around in the midst of several different degrees of guilt trip over a bunch of myths — and being around plain, old-fashioned normal people scares the hell out of ’em. Now, how do you explain that? ‘Cause the way her in-laws are described here, it is the essence of normal. It doesn’t sound like there’s any bigotry involved. It doesn’t sound like there’s any ism like sexism or racism or homophobia. But she doesn’t want her “babies” exposed to it.

“[A]pparently grandma and grandpa aren’t too fond of Antifa,” either, it says here, “or Black Lives Matter.” Now, Antifa “consists of black-shirted thugs Hitler could have been proud to call his own…” They could have been candidates for the Gestapo! For the SS! “[A]nd the other is a group,” Black Lives Matter, is exhibiting the very anger that this woman, “Selinger, claims to want to protect her children from.”

Now, I would submit to you this is what we are up against. This is an example of what we’re up against. This isn’t rational, it isn’t normal, to want to take your kids away from your in-laws because, essentially, they’re Trump supporters. What in the world is threatening about being “anti-illegal immigration,” for crying out loud? That’s like saying, “I don’t want my kids to be around my parents because they’re in favor of law enforcement!”

Or, better stated: Enforcing the law. Now, to me, the dangerous thing here is… I mean, these people exist and they’ve always existed, but they have this arrogance of supremacy and contempt about them that they automatically conclude that they are the ones who are normal and that they are the ones who are in the majority and that they have the right, not just to disagree with these people, but to go out and destroy them, to impugn them.

I think if you had to boil down the thing that worries me most about the country, it’s not a specific thing. It is what is becoming and what has happened to these formally universally accepted characteristics of “normal,” and now those characteristics have become the definitions of a threat, the definitions of a problem. They have become the characteristics that the left wants to destroy. Now, I understand why.

It’s because the left knows it’s not normal, and nobody wants to run around thinking they’re abnormal. Nobody wants to think that. So these people are weaponizing and attempting to redefine what’s normal with them and their beliefs and behaviors as the definitions, which, okay. But what do they do with people who then no longer qualify? Then there’s out and out punishment! They want to punish these people who always have been the definition of normal because they never were normal in these people’s minds, and it’s time that they essentially be wiped out.

We’re talking — categorize it however you wish — decency versus indecency, normal versus abnormal, healthy versus unhealthy, and there are so many unhealthy people. This is not healthy! You want to take your kids away from their in-laws, take your kids away from their grandparents all because of politics — and these are the people claiming to be the unifiers and those who are tolerant?

That’s the thing that gets me. These are the people that have claimed over and over that they are the ones that practice tolerance. They do not practice tolerance. They practice exclusion! If you don’t bend and shape for them, you are not tolerated, whether it’s in speech or behavior. She is a lifestyle critic — food, wine, travel, and lifestyle writer.

“The United Nations latest climate change report: Saving the planet will require drastic changes in land use and human diets.” I mentioned this yesterday. This is the story. The U.N. issued a report saying it’s harder and harder for food to grow. Not harder and harder to grow food because that isn’t true. So they purposely rearrange the words in the allegation, harder and harder for food to grow. As though food has a brain and food has desire and food puts out effort. Food’s really trying to grow out there, but we’re making it really hard on food because of climate change.

They personalize food so that food itself is a victim. Do not doubt me. Food is now a victim of Trump. Food is a victim of Trump supporters. Trump supporters are so caustic and so discriminating, so insulting that they’re making it even harder for food to grow.

“The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report Thursday that calls for letting agricultural land return to the wilderness and for people to eat more plants and fewer animals.” And of course so much for letting the people who own the land do what they want with it. That’s not something these people are gonna put up with.

“The report reiterates the globalist organization’s claim that man’s use of natural resources to improve people’s lives around the world is making global warming worse and will make food more scarce, more expensive, and less nutritional.

“NASA climate scientist Cynthia Rosenzweig, a co-author of the report, said in an Associated Press report, ‘The cycle is accelerating. The threat of climate change affecting people’s food on their dinner table is increasing.”

So we have here a new way to scare the hell out of young kids and the mentally ill, which is the goal! You tell ’em their planet’s not gonna support their life in 20 years or 12 or 10 or 50. You tell ’em that people are destroying and polluting the planet, destroying it, doing all these horrible things to animals, you’re scaring the hell out of people, and young people as well and the mentally disabled.

Now you tell them it’s harder for food to grow. It’s harder and harder for people to eat because of climate change. This is not normal. This is not normal. Purposely attempting to manipulate and toy with the mentally ill is not normal. It isn’t healthy.

RUSH: Actress Rosanna Arquette – I’m not making this up — she was in one of the first Madonna movies. She actually played second fiddle to Madonna. I remember she was not happy ’cause Madonna was a singer, she’s getting star billing in a movie. Rosanna Arquette was the star, got second billing. She’s probably been mad ever since that happened, I would be.

She said Thursday “the FBI advised her to make her Twitter account private after online critics lambasted her on Wednesday for tweeting that she was ashamed of being ‘white and privileged.’ Arquette, in an exclusive response to TheWrap, expanded on her comments and explained why she is now hiding tweets from anyone that is not among her 90,000 followers,” which is actually kind of, for an actress that’s a pretty low number.

“‘Yes I’m locked to protect myself I was told by FBI to lock it up.’ In her statement to TheWrap, Arquette detailed the ‘threatening and cruel’ online response to her Wednesday tweet. ‘There are toxic and very vicious people on social media. Threatening and cruel. I said yesterday the I am ashamed of the color of my skin. I am privileged just because I’m white. I feel shame. Because of all the violence that is happening in America and other racist countries.’”

She wasn’t through.

“On top of being one of the women who came out about [Harvey] Weinstein. The Boy’s Club is bigger than it ever [has been], so the attacks are really actually dangerous right now. But that’s what they want to put me in a state of fear. And I say no. I will not be afraid so I will protect myself and I do have people around me who are ready to protect me if someone goes after me.” So don’t mess with me, even though I’m fragile and ashamed.

Can you imagine being ashamed of what you are and have it be a virtue? What must that do to somebody’s mind? To be ashamed of who you are and at the same time try to make it a virtue.

I don’t know how viral this has gone. Some of you in this audience no doubt will know the name Tommy Lee, the drummer for Motley Crue. Have you seen this? I only want to share this with you as an adjunct to the discussion yesterday. This falls right in line with the discussion we had yesterday on this movie, The Hunt.

By the way, going back to the movie The Hunt, I keep thinking my original point about this remains true. Remember Nick Searcy sent us a note and said, “Rush, this may backfire on ’em because the way this movie is set up, the conservatives are gonna end up being the sympathetic good guys, and it’s the elite liberals who are going out and hunting them after holding them hostage that are gonna be seen as the villains.” I don’t think so.

I think the audience for this movie is never going to find conservatives sympathetic and never going to look at… I think the people are gonna go to this movie are gonna applaud conservatives being hunted and shot! I think that’s how upside-down everything is in our culture today, and this is just one little bit of evidence why. Tommy Lee, net worth reportedly to be around $70 million, a heavy metal rocker. He’s got all kinds of swastika tattoos, a long history of violence against his wives and substance abuse out the wazoo.

“You ‘Trumpsters’ better pray that liberals never gain control of the [White House] again because we are going to pay you back so f—ing hard for all this s—. Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner. We’re going to repaint Air Force One [vagina] hat pink,” only he doesn’t say “vagina,” here, “and fly it over your beloved Bible Belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit.

“We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad that Joel [Osteen] will need to get a job at [Chick-fil-A] to pay his light bill. Speaking of [Chick-fil-A], we’re buying all those and giving them to any LGBTQ person your sick cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu, you bigoted f—s. Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother. We’re going to gather up ALL your guns, melt them down and turn them into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton.

“ALL parks will be renamed Rosa Parks asap. We’re replacing Confederate statues with [Black Lives Matter] Leaders & Mexican immigrants. Every single public school will be renamed after a child that was kidnapped by [the Trump] regime. And after we fumigate the [White House], we’re repainting the whole thing rainbow. Fox News will be taken over and turned into a family refugee shelter. We’re turning Hannity’s office into a giant unisex bathroom with changing tables & free tampons. And every single time a ‘Trumpster’ complains about any of the changes, we’re adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie.”

Hannity’s office to a unisex changing… (laughing) Anyway, they are unbalanced, mentally disturbed, angry and vicious. I’m telling you, folks, this is… You say, “Rush, this is unfair of you. You’re using this as a means of explaining these people. This is an extreme example and it’s beneath you to be like this.” No, no. Folks, this is not an extreme. This is exactly who we’re fighting. This guy just happens to be known, but it’s no different than the bilge and the drivel that these anonymous pajama-clad Millennials are posting from their basements, their parents’ basements on Twitter.

It is exactly who they are out there.