Justice for Chickens in California

Aug 13, 2019




RUSH: It was only yesterday on this program that I was talking about Hellmann’s mayonnaise and the label on the bottle, cage-free eggs. Mayonnaise made from cage-free eggs, as though the eggs have anything to say about it.

Lo and behold, I’m holding here in my formally nicotine-stained fingers a story from a humane world blog, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States: “Thank you, Oregon Governor Kate Brown.” The Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed legislation yesterday “that is a monumental win for hens confined in tiny cages in the eggs industry. Chickens are inquisitive, active animals and life inside a cage is one of frustration and deprivation.”

And now all eggs will be required to be produced or sold in her state to come from cage-free facilities. The state of Oregon’s made it official. And it was only yesterday. Only yesterday. This is classic cutting edge societal evolution.

