Frank Figliuzzi Returns to Call Us Terrorists

RUSH: Do you remember Frank Figliuzzi? Do you remember the name Frank Figliuzzi? Oh ,come on. We played the sound bite last week of Frank Figliuzzi, August 5th, 2019, he was on Brian Williams’ show on MSNBC. This is when Trump ordered the flags flown at half-mast after the shootings.

Frank Figliuzzi, who was for a very short time, less than a year, he was an assistant director at the FBI during the Obama years, listen to Frank, because he’s back. Here’s Frank Figliuzzi, audio sound bite No. 12 in three, two, one.

FIGLIUZZI: The president said that we will fly our flags at half-mast until August 8th. (pause) That’s 8/8! Now, I’m not gonna imply that he did this deliberately, but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary that’s being demonstrated by the White House. The numbers 88 are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, and to them the numbers 88 together stand for “Heil Hitler!” So we’re gonna be raising the flag back up at dusk on 8/8.

RUSH: This guy was in the upper level executive ranks of FBI during Obama. This is lunatic, insane, crazy. Frank Figliuzzi literally said on MSNBC, he did not lose his job. There’s not anybody besides me that even raised a stink about this. Frank Figliuzzi said that Trump ordered flags flown at half-mast until August 8th. August 8th is 8/8. 8/8 is H-H. H-H means Heil Hitler.

So Trump, flying the flags at half-mast, was sending a signal to the white supremacists and white nationalists to do something, whatever it was. This should have embarrassed — we talk about these whacko conspiracy websites, 4chan, 8chan — in fact, 4chan, if you talk to people that are into this stuff, it’s a very, very obscure conspiracy theory site. And do you know that the death of Jeffrey Epstein appeared first on 4chan before it appeared in the Drive-By Media?

Well, if it did happen, the only way it could happen is if one of the EMS people is a poster at 4chan. If one of the fire department or police. one of the early responders, the EMS people that went in there to get Epstein, to take him to the hospital or to try to revive him, one of them had to post it to 4chan. The mainstream media world is shocked over this. They can’t believe that something like this could happen.

Anyway, Frank Figliuzzi is uttering this kind of absurd stuff and he’s on MSNBC and there’s no apology or embarrassment. In fact, he was back on Monday, Deadline White House, fill-in host Chris Jansing talking to Frank Figliuzzi. Question: “This president has always, from anyone who was around him, Anthony Scaramucci knows this as well as anybody else, demanded this blind loyalty, right? “I say it, it must be so. Or even if you don’t think it’s so, you don’t criticize me for it.'” And here is Figliuzzi reacting to this characterization of Trump.

FIGLIUZZI: This is why it’s so important to look through the lens of radicalization when you look at this president and then apply counter-radicalization techniques. Because you’re right, attacking his followers is going to be counterproductive. He demands that loyalty, and they are loyal. So if you call Trump followers racist en masse, they simply coalesce around each other and become even more defensive and protective of the leader, just as they would in, say, a terrorist organization.

RUSH: And there you have it. You Trump supporters are terrorists and you are so loyal because Trump demands your loyalty. And when Trump is under assault and he’s being criticized, you people circle the wagons around him and you support him even more because you’re just like a bunch of terrorists who would be supporting bin Laden or the Blind Sheikh. And this guy is on MSNBC spewing this stuff all day and all night, and there’s nothing done about it.