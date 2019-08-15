Israel Bans Anti-Semitic Democrats

RUSH: Within an hour of the following tweet, something happened. Stand by audio sound bite No. 29. Earlier today the president tweeted the following: “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Within an hour of that tweet — within an hour — Israel “announced that it would indeed block Democrat representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the territory during an upcoming overseas trip after President Trump said it would ‘show great weakness for Israel to let them in.'” It was heartbreak on CNN. Audio sound bite 29, in three, two, one…

BOLDUAN: (dramatic music) We are following breaking news at this hour. Israel has now moved to block two Democratic members of Congress from visiting the country. This after President Trump urged Israel to do just that. We’re talking about Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the very same freshmen Democrats that the president has targeted and attacked for weeks. Now it looks like Israel is listening.

RUSH: Well, well, well, well, well! Within one hour of the president’s tweet, these two malcontents… What good could possibly come of these people showing up to showboat in Israel with a duly sycophantic media in tow? What possible good could it have done? Israel is making a decision in its own best interests here and they are entitled to this. Just as we are in charge of who gets into our country, so is Israel and every other country in charge of who gets in.

This is just common sense! Of course, the Drive-Bys are having a conniption! (sputtering) “This is… This is… This is anti… This is anti-Islamic! This is bigotry, this is racism, this is” whatever they’re going to throw at it. But this is pushback, and we need pushback. This is the exact kind of pushback we need, but it’s never going to be pretty, folks. You’ve got to hang in there be tough.

RUSH: The left is having a conniption right now over Israel refusing entry to the country to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. They’re literally melting down out there and they’re getting every guest they can find to once again condemn Trump, because they’re claiming, “Trump is responsible! Trump tweeted and Netanyahu and said, ‘Don’t let them in!’ Netanyahu said, ‘They’re not going to get in!'”

So, the media thinks that Netanyahu is not acting on his own, that he is doing Trump’s bidding. Netanyahu is acting on his own. Israel has as much right to say who gets in and who doesn’t get in as any other nation has over the control over its borders.

RUSH: Fauxcahontas, Elizabeth Warren, has opined from the sewer that is Twitter on Israel denying entry to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib: ” Israel doesn’t advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering U.S. ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views. This would be a shameful unprecedented move. I urge Israel’s government to allow them in.”

Trump has tweeted, Trump’s tweet, much more on point: “Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party and they hate Israel.” Do you think Israel should let them in, folks? How far does this go? You have two women who are out of control in their hatred for Israel and Jewish people. It’s their lifeblood. Before they became elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, these women grew up hating Jews. They grew up as anti-Semites.

I don’t care if they’ve been elected to anything or not. That’s who they are. They openly support the Palestinians who want there to be no Israel. Omar and Tlaib openly support whatever will happen to replace Israel with Palestine, Palestinians, and Israelis with nowhere to go but the Mediterranean Sea. So will you let them in? “Yes, Rush, yes. Israel must be bigger than these two flies on an elephant’s rear end. They really must, Rush. This is so beneath them. They must let them in.”

“No, Rush, they shouldn’t. This is exactly right. Israel has enough problems with people all over the world trying to wipe them out. There’s no way you roll out the red carpet for your enemy because there’s no way Israel is going to change these people’s minds.”

So which of those two viewpoints do you subscribe to? Or maybe you have a third. Is it small to not let them? Is it infantile? Is it childish or is it a recognition of a new reality that we’re tired, people are tired of trying to be civil and accepting and tolerant and having it rammed right down their throats. Think about it.