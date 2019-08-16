The Rules on Mass Shootings and Church Attendance

RUSH: Jack in Macon, Georgia, great to have you. Hi.

CALLER: Hey, Rush, thanks you for taking my call. How are you?

RUSH: I’m well, sir. Ready for the weekend but doing well.

CALLER: As am I my friend. I’m a long-time listener, third time caller. I first listened to you in Richmond, Virginia, in the Year of Our Lord 1994. (pause)

RUSH: (waiting)

CALLER: Are you there, Rush?

RUSH: Yeah. Time is going by here.

CALLER: Time is of the essence.

RUSH: We have about 35 seconds.

CALLER: I gotcha. One question that’s never asked about the school shootings or mass shootings, which is a poignant question, is this: “Did they go to church?” The parents, did they take the kids to church? I believe the root of a lot of our kind of cultural decline is this secularization of our society that started in the ’60s. When you take God out —

RUSH: Wait, wait, one exception to this — one major, big-time exception to this. They don’t mention if the perp didn’t go to church. You’re right. But if the perp did and still shot up people, they will never let you forget it. If they can claim the perp did it in the name of God-d, they will remind you all the time. So you’re right. If the perp doesn’t go to church, you’ll never hear about it. But if the perp did, or if the perp’s family is a bunch of holy-rollers, you’ll never hear the end of it.