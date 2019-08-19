A Rave Review for the Betsy Ross T-Shirt

RUSH: Let me grab Mike in Westport, Connecticut. Welcome, sir. Great to have you with us on the EIB Network today.

CALLER: I just got my Betsy Ross T-shirt.

RUSH: Well, thank you very much for ordering one, sir. We appreciate it.

CALLER: Two comments. The material’s as fine as any golf shirt I’ve ever bought.

RUSH: It’s a T-shirt. Oh, you’re saying “as fine as any golf shirt.”

CALLER: The material.

RUSH: Yes, yes, yes.

CALLER: Your signature in cursive is incredibly legible. Is it real?

RUSH: It is. That’s how I sign things.

CALLER: Wow. And thank you for putting this on. My real question is — I’ve been out of touch for a few days — how much is the donation?

RUSH: Well, the donation’s up to $3 million and counting. Let me give you an update, folks, on what has happened. Thanks, Mike. I appreciate the question so I could do this. We hope to have every T-shirt that was ordered shipped by tomorrow, and we appreciate your patience. We have purchased every blank white T-shirt there is in this country, and we have them in stock. The printer printed up the last batch that came in by truck, I think, on Friday.

We have been feverishly fulfilling, working seven-day weeks. By the end of today, the total is gonna be close to 300,000 Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirts. The charity that we chose when we started this plan is the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. With the money so far donated, they have retired the mortgages of 10 families where the law enforcement officer or military member was killed in action. In addition to that, three brand-new homes for similar families are under construction.

I have not said a thing about the Stand Up for Betsy Ross effort since the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, for obvious reasons, and to give our fulfillment people a chance to get these out. Orders continue to come in, and we continue to take ’em. There are over 250… Well, there have been. We’ve closed a bunch of ’em down. There have been 250 knockoffs or bootleggers, fraudulent T-shirt websites attempting to sell fake versions of the official Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt.

The Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt happened after the soccer team decided to rip the country to shreds, after winning the World Cup and criticizing Trump. And then after Betsy Ross was attacking as some kind of a racist pig. And you couldn’t wear the American flag, the original American flag because of racism and the founding of the country. And people were just fed up. They’re fed up with their country being hit like this, and there was no pushback.

So the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt was an opportunity to get involved in a pushback movement — to have a sign of it, a symbol of it with the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt — and to also see some proceeds of sales go over to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. So I have other announcements about this. But we are on embargo. I cannot announce anything further other than to say the program is gonna continue. There’s no reason to stop it.

The demand is huge. I haven’t mentioned anything about it in a week, and we still have orders racing in. There’s only one place to get the authentic Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt, and that is at RushLimbaugh.com. Once you go to the home page at RushLimbaugh.com, find the tab for the EIB Store. It says, “Store.” You click on that (or, if you’re on an iPad, tap on that), and you’ll be taken to the entire EIB Store where there are many items, not just the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt.

So we had a way bought up every blank white T-shirt in this style and of this material that there was in the country to be able to fulfill the demand. We had no idea. I’ll be honest: Our original target was 50,000. If we had moved 50,000 of these shirts and had the money from 50,000 sales go to Tunnel to Towers, we would have thought that it was a bang-up success. I’ll tell you, we are very fortune that he had a store system — stock and fulfillment system — in place that could scale up instantly to handle this demand.

This demand would have stifled many online stores. They wouldn’t have been able to handle this. They would have… Just the volume alone would have caused crashes and collapses. We were able to scale up and get all of these shirts out in a more-than-reasonable time, satisfying customers. We have customer service here that gets five-star satisfaction ratings. You wouldn’t believe it. When you’re dealing with 300,000 orders, do you know how many people don’t give you the right address? They’re off by a number or sometimes they leave off the street.

But they don’t think they’ve made a mistake. So they call you yelling at you for not sending the T-shirt. So you ask, “Okay, what address did you give us?” and you find out they gave a wrong address and the delivery service says, “Sorry, we can’t deliver. There’s no such place.” We work with every such customer to get it right to make sure that every step necessary is taken, to make sure everybody who ordered one or 10 of these things gets them.

So that’s the update on the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt project.