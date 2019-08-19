Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

×

Aug 19, 2019

RushLimbaugh.com: Drive-By Media Hell-Bent on Talking Us into a Recession -08.14.19
CBS News: 34% of economists expect a recession in 2021
NY Post: Jeffrey Epstein apparently bought women’s panties while in jail
NPR: No Joke: Trump Really Does Want to Buy Greenland
NY Times: The Times Presents the #1619Project
Daily Dot: Conservatives are livid the New York Times is writing articles about slavery
@NYTmag: “In August of 1619, a ship carrying enslaved Africans arrived at a port in Virginia. On the 400th anniversary of this fateful moment, it is finally time to truthfully tell the story of black Americans — and of America itself.”
Washington Examiner: New York Times chief outlines coverage shift: From Trump-Russia to Trump racism
Seattle Times: In Blue Seattle, Trump Supporters Are Starting to Come out of Hiding
USA Today: The Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate-based scam that nearly caused me to be murdered
NY Post: Megan Rapinoe reveals her dad voted for Donald Trump
NY Times: Trump’s Electoral College Edge Could Grow in 2020, Rewarding Polarizing Campaign -07.19.19
Prospect: There Will Be No Justice for Trump’s Enablers -Paul Waldman
AP: Warren offers public apology over claim to tribal heritage
HuffPo: Pete Buttigieg: Voting For Trump Means ‘Looking The Other Way On Racism’
Times of Israel: Palestinian Authority Police Ban Palestinian LGBT Group from Holding Activities in West Bank
Breitbart: Francis “Beto” O’Rourke Says Trump is Leading a “Concerted, Organized Attack Against” People of Color
Politico: Joe Biden’s boom and bust online campaign
NY Post: Joe Biden has bigger problems than just gaffes
RushLimbaugh.com: Why the Worldwide Left Is So Opposed to Donald Trump -08.15.19
American Greatness: Who Makes the ‘Rules’ in a ‘Rules-Based’ Liberal Global Order? -08.12.19
The Root: Jay-Z Reportedly to Get Majority Ownership in NFL Team; Eric Reid Calls Move ‘Despicable’
The Hill: World Jewish Congress condemns Tlaib for demanding boycott of Bill Maher’s show
The Washington Post: He’s 26 years old but still sees a pediatrician: Why some young adults don’t move on

Things I meant to get to at some point, but there’s never enough time.

NY Times: We Have Ruined Childhood -Kim Brooks

“‘We Have Ruined Childhood.’ I’m gonna save this ’cause it deserves to be detailed for you even more than I have time for today. See, the leftists have implemented of all of the things they believe to lead to utopian-type results — and instead, an absolute mess has been created.”

DrudgeTownHallRealClearPoliticsPowerLine

DavidLimbaughNewsBustersNationalReview

InstaPunditHotAir

CommentaryClimateDepotCampusReformBreitbart

