Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

• RushLimbaugh.com: Drive-By Media Hell-Bent on Talking Us into a Recession -08.14.19
• CBS News: 34% of economists expect a recession in 2021
• NY Post: Jeffrey Epstein apparently bought women’s panties while in jail
• NPR: No Joke: Trump Really Does Want to Buy Greenland
• NY Times: The Times Presents the #1619Project
• Daily Dot: Conservatives are livid the New York Times is writing articles about slavery
• @NYTmag: “In August of 1619, a ship carrying enslaved Africans arrived at a port in Virginia. On the 400th anniversary of this fateful moment, it is finally time to truthfully tell the story of black Americans — and of America itself.”
• Washington Examiner: New York Times chief outlines coverage shift: From Trump-Russia to Trump racism
• Seattle Times: In Blue Seattle, Trump Supporters Are Starting to Come out of Hiding
• USA Today: The Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate-based scam that nearly caused me to be murdered
• NY Post: Megan Rapinoe reveals her dad voted for Donald Trump
• NY Times: Trump’s Electoral College Edge Could Grow in 2020, Rewarding Polarizing Campaign -07.19.19
• Prospect: There Will Be No Justice for Trump’s Enablers -Paul Waldman
• AP: Warren offers public apology over claim to tribal heritage
• HuffPo: Pete Buttigieg: Voting For Trump Means ‘Looking The Other Way On Racism’
• Times of Israel: Palestinian Authority Police Ban Palestinian LGBT Group from Holding Activities in West Bank
• Breitbart: Francis “Beto” O’Rourke Says Trump is Leading a “Concerted, Organized Attack Against” People of Color
• Politico: Joe Biden’s boom and bust online campaign
• NY Post: Joe Biden has bigger problems than just gaffes
• RushLimbaugh.com: Why the Worldwide Left Is So Opposed to Donald Trump -08.15.19
• American Greatness: Who Makes the ‘Rules’ in a ‘Rules-Based’ Liberal Global Order? -08.12.19
• The Root: Jay-Z Reportedly to Get Majority Ownership in NFL Team; Eric Reid Calls Move ‘Despicable’
• The Hill: World Jewish Congress condemns Tlaib for demanding boycott of Bill Maher’s show
• The Washington Post: He’s 26 years old but still sees a pediatrician: Why some young adults don’t move on
Things I meant to get to at some point, but there’s never enough time.
“‘We Have Ruined Childhood.’ I’m gonna save this ’cause it deserves to be detailed for you even more than I have time for today. See, the leftists have implemented of all of the things they believe to lead to utopian-type results — and instead, an absolute mess has been created.”
