Shocker: The Palestinians Aren’t LGBTQ Friendly

RUSH: Try this, folks. “The Palestinian Authority Has Banned LGBTQ Activities in the West Bank.” That would be lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and… uh…well, whatever they say Q stands for. How can this be? How can…?

I thought this was an oppressed minority, and look! This is the group of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. They’re not friendly to LGBTQ.