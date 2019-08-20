Drive-Bys: Daylight Savings Time Is Deadly

RUSH: Do you know how Daylight Savings Time is killing us? How do you think? If you just had to wild guess, it’s obviously a Drive-By Media concern. Daylight Savings Time is killing us. No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Well, yes, but it’s effective sleep pattern. The one hour of sleep that we are losing every spring when we turn the clocks forward is causing people months of distress, months of sleeplessness, and it’s causing some people to die prematurely, and the story is what should we do to fix it?

Should we eliminate it? Should we go on daylight time year round? We can’t continue this way with some states on it, some states not on it. I’m sitting here, I’m thinking, okay, so these people are concerned that turning the clock forward one hour one time per year is causing sleep disorders that are ultimately killing people? With the left, virtually every wrong is killing somebody!

This is just ridiculous. What about people with insomnia who don’t sleep much any night of the year? What in the world is the point they’re trying to say, turning the clocks up one hour, one day a year, is causing calamity with American sleep patterns? My God, folks, we are surrounded by so much ignorance and stupidity every day that you have to work hard making sure that it does not infect you.