Folks, I’m So Worn Out on The Squad

RUSH: I have people asking… It’s not very many, I’ve gotta tell you, but some people are asking me, “What do you think of this Tlaib business in Israel?” Folks, I’m so worn out on The Squad, and when I heard today that Michael Moore thinks The Squad is the vehicle for the Democrats winning the presidential election? Okay. Further confirming that we are surrounded by genuine insanity. I don’t care. This is one of those things there are some things in the news (even though I fake it) that I actually don’t care about. I’m worn out. I’m worn out on Tlaib. I’m worn out on Omar.

That’s not to say that I am not diligently paying attention to the threats they pose. But let me share with you a tweet from Trump that pretty much sums it up. “Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears. I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people,” and there are no two ways about this. There’s no “maybe” about it. The woman is an anti-Semitic activist. She and Omar were raised hating Israel and Jewish people.

And one of the reasons they wanted to get elected to the U.S. Congress was to further objectives based on that hate. Those are not Trump’s words. Those are mine. Back to Trump. “She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it!” I just… “Rush, those tears don’t move you?” No, the tears do not move me. I’m sorry. The tears do not. This woman cries for…? The tears do not move me. Let me just leave it at that, ’cause I understand them.