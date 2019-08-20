It’s Government That’s “Ruining Childhood”

RUSH: Let’s see. What else? Oh. Something else that came up yesterday that there is now a follow-up to. Remember the New York Times story, we are ruining childhood? I got to that toward the end of the program, and I didn’t get into much detail via quotes from the story in the New York Times.

There’s a follow-up today at a family-oriented website that just nukes the New York Times story. We are ruining families, we are ruining kids, but not for the reason the Times thinks. We are ruining kids by having government be in charge of too much of education and too much of their lives and not enough family involvement, not enough parent involvement. And the piece explores how this evolved, why it was permitted to happen, and what are the steps that we need to take to fix it.